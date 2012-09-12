I'd assume Green Bay are tempted to do a deal for Rodgers so they could get a couple of free agents and multiple extra draft picks in around Jordan Love and can see what happens from there. I assume Indianapolis, Pittsburgh or Tennessee would be good destinations. Both Indy and Tennessee could probably deal their QB's to desperate Carolina or NY Giants anyway. Especially if the jeopardy train has now passed and it doesn't matter which side of the country he's on. I think Philadelphia would be another good place for him to go with a top young receiver, but I doubt he's willing to take that job on. If he goes to the AFC West (Denver, Las Vegas) or East (Miami) he's bonkers and I think San Francisco are putting Trey Lance in next season no matter what.