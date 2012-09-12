They have the rest of the game to use both sides. Honestly think a play-off level teams should be able to stop a team going the entire length of the field. All you have to do is stop a TD.



Also this wouldn't have happened in either of Saturdays games as the defences were much better than the offences.



Yes, they have the rest of the game to use both sides and if a game goes to overtime it kind of shows that neither team has been able to be better than the other one overall. So, of course it would be the right move to give both teams an opportunity in overtime to use both their sides again. I repeat my earlier example. It's like having a penalty shootout in football with one team taking all their penalties first and if they score all five of them, they win. That's what overtime in the NFL feels for me...And just to make it clear, it's not about Sunday's game for me. I've been saying the same thing about OT for a while. I just think it's a stupid thing to do, to have teams with 50+ man rosters playing each other for 60 minutes and then there's a possibility to win in OT with just using half of those guys...