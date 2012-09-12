« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1582 1583 1584 1585 1586 [1587]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2020753 times)

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63440 on: Today at 08:30:11 am »
Not many alternatives to the Colts being in the south under the current conference arrangements, although I suppose you could move Baltimore to East, Indy to North and Miami to South?
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63441 on: Today at 08:31:24 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:25:28 am
You would imagine thats because Mahomes is their QB. i dont think you would see the Jags celebrating like that if they won the coin toss knowing that means they have to move 75 yards down the field & score.

they wouldn't be in that situation in the first place. if they were, they'd obviously have a better team so probably would celebrate winning the coin toss as every team chooses to receive the ball and are happy about it.



I'm not sure green bay have actually that good an actual team, with a couple of exceptions. take rodgers out and replace him with garoppolo (for argument's sake) and they're probably still in the playoffs because they're in a bad division but they've definitely not got a bye and aren't considered one of the favourites.
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63442 on: Today at 08:37:24 am »
I'd assume Green Bay are tempted to do a deal for Rodgers so they could get a couple of free agents and multiple extra draft picks in around Jordan Love and can see what happens from there. I assume Indianapolis, Pittsburgh or Tennessee would be good destinations. Both Indy and Tennessee could probably deal their QB's to desperate Carolina or NY Giants anyway. Especially if the jeopardy train has now passed and it doesn't matter which side of the country he's on. I think Philadelphia would be another good place for him to go with a top young receiver, but I doubt he's willing to take that job on. If he goes to the AFC West (Denver, Las Vegas) or East (Miami) he's bonkers and I think San Francisco are putting Trey Lance in next season no matter what.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:14 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63443 on: Today at 09:23:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:31:24 am
they wouldn't be in that situation in the first place. if they were, they'd obviously have a better team so probably would celebrate winning the coin toss as every team chooses to receive the ball and are happy about it.



I'm not sure green bay have actually that good an actual team, with a couple of exceptions. take rodgers out and replace him with garoppolo (for argument's sake) and they're probably still in the playoffs because they're in a bad division but they've definitely not got a bye and aren't considered one of the favourites.

OT rules apply in regular season too though. Chiefs @ Chargers went to OT and Chiefs scored a walk off TD to win the division with Chargers fans ranting regarding the rules. The fact is, you will never have everyone happy with OT rules. If you said Chiefs get a possession to either score a TD or FG then Bills get one to match it or beat it, you would say the advantage is with Bills.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63444 on: Today at 09:42:28 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:23:44 am
OT rules apply in regular season too though. Chiefs @ Chargers went to OT and Chiefs scored a walk off TD to win the division with Chargers fans ranting regarding the rules. The fact is, you will never have everyone happy with OT rules. If you said Chiefs get a possession to either score a TD or FG then Bills get one to match it or beat it, you would say the advantage is with Bills.

just give both teams a possession. it's not hard.

could also then see if anyone's got the big balls to go for 2 if they do score a TD with their possession.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,385
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63445 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Apparently this restrictions has been removed now, but wow.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63446 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:42:28 am
just give both teams a possession. it's not hard.

could also then see if anyone's got the big balls to go for 2 if they do score a TD with their possession.

& then who ever goes second has an advantage? It's never going to please everyone. Chiefs tried to change this 4 years ago and was voted down, even the Bills voted against changing the rulings
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63447 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:11:34 am
& then who ever goes second has an advantage? It's never going to please everyone. Chiefs tried to change this 4 years ago and was voted down, even the Bills voted against changing the rulings

do they though? really?

if a team scores a TD then the team with the 2nd possession have to score a TD. but that's obvious. If the team scores a FG then the other team gets a posession anyway under the existing rules.

so where's this advantage? sure they can try and go for 2 to win the game if they score a TD, but that comes with its own obvious risk.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63448 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:42:28 am
just give both teams a possession. it's not hard.

could also then see if anyone's got the big balls to go for 2 if they do score a TD with their possession.
I saw a stat saying that only 20% of OT games finish on the opening drive. All this narrative is nonsense.

The game is about offense and defence. All the Bills had to do is stop the Chiefs going the entire length of the field with the supposed best defence jn football.

I honestly don't know what the issue is.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63449 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:03:27 am
I saw a stat saying that only 20% of OT games finish on the opening drive. All this narrative is nonsense.

The game is about offense and defence. All the Bills had to do is stop the Chiefs going the entire length of the field with the supposed best defence jn football.

I honestly don't know what the issue is.

fuck the regular season skewing the stats.

teams in the playoffs are 10-1 on choosing to receive the ball in overtime. most of them are won by the team scoring a TD on the first possessions.

if it was fair then teams wouldn't always choose to receive the ball and wouldn't celebrate doing so.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63450 on: Today at 11:13:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:06:32 am
fuck the regular season skewing the stats.

teams in the playoffs are 10-1 on choosing to receive the ball in overtime. most of them are won by the team scoring a TD on the first possessions.

if it was fair then teams wouldn't always choose to receive the ball and wouldn't celebrate doing so.
What are the stats on the amount of those teams who actually won the game on the first possession?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63451 on: Today at 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:13:57 am
What are the stats on the amount of those teams who actually won the game on the first possession?

7 out of 10.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-overtime-playoff-games-history/v2ac7w5vi1xr1ufwe68uu37d8

so a pretty high percentage.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63452 on: Today at 11:29:52 am »
to anyone who does think it's not unfair to both teams I'd say sound, from now on until the rules change your team never gets the ball first in overtime. if you wouldn't be happy with that, ask yourself why you wouldn't be.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63453 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:03:27 am
The game is about offense and defence. All the Bills had to do is stop the Chiefs going the entire length of the field with the supposed best defence jn football.

I honestly don't know what the issue is.

But that's the point though, isn't it?. You say "the game is about offense and defence", but with the current rules it is possible that a team wins the game without having to show that their defence is worth even a dime, and I think for a lot of people (including me) that's the issue. I fully agree that the game is about both offense and defence, but at the same time that's why I think the current OT rules are stupid, because you can win a game without even using half of your team.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63454 on: Today at 11:30:38 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:15:22 am
7 out of 10.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-overtime-playoff-games-history/v2ac7w5vi1xr1ufwe68uu37d8

so a pretty high percentage.
7 out of 11 overall.

So if both teams score on their possessions then what happens?

The first team scores again on 3rd possession and people moan again.

The best way is the rules the Ravens suggested.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63455 on: Today at 11:32:22 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:30:38 am
7 out of 11 overall.

So if both teams score on their possessions then what happens?

The first team scores again on 3rd possession and people moan again.

The best way is the rules the Ravens suggested.

both teams by that point have had a chance to win. either team could show the big balls by going for 2, knowing there's a risk to it.

Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63456 on: Today at 11:33:02 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:30:31 am
But that's the point though, isn't it?. You say "the game is about offense and defence", but with the current rules it is possible that a team wins the game without even having to show that their defence is worth even a dime, and I think for a lot of people (including me) that's the issue. I fully agree that the game is about both offense and defence, but at the same time that's why I think the current OT rules are stupid, because you can win a game without even using half of your team.
They have the rest of the game to use both sides. Honestly think a play-off level teams should be able to stop a team going the entire length of the field. All you have to do is stop a TD.

Also this wouldn't have happened in either of Saturdays games as the defences were much better than the offences.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63457 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:32:22 am
both teams by that point have had a chance to win. either team could show the big balls by going for 2, knowing there's a risk to it.
People would still moan. The Ravens way was best. One team decides where the ball is placed and the other decides offence or defence.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63458 on: Today at 11:35:36 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:30:54 am
do they though? really?

if a team scores a TD then the team with the 2nd possession have to score a TD. but that's obvious. If the team scores a FG then the other team gets a posession anyway under the existing rules.

so where's this advantage? sure they can try and go for 2 to win the game if they score a TD, but that comes with its own obvious risk.

So the Chiefs get the ball, they think we have to score, because the bills will score. They take 70 yards down to the 15 yard line, its 4th & 2, they go for it & fail. Bills now know a field goal wins it, they travel 50 yards to the 35 and kick a field goal knowing 3 pts is enough
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63459 on: Today at 11:39:11 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 11:35:36 am
So the Chiefs get the ball, they think we have to score, because the bills will score. They take 70 yards down to the 15 yard line, its 4th & 2, they go for it & fail. Bills now know a field goal wins it, they travel 50 yards to the 35 and kick a field goal knowing 3 pts is enough

well there's the risk, they've still had their chance but blew it. that's on them.

Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:34:17 am
People would still moan. The Ravens way was best. One team decides where the ball is placed and the other decides offence or defence.

I'm intrigued by "spot and choose" but think it's too radical an idea for the old men who make up nfl ownership to vote through.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63460 on: Today at 11:39:58 am »
Still think that the best solution for overtime would something based on the NCAA model. Teams start from the opponent's 25 and if they match each other's score, they move on to the second overtime and so on. To make it less likely to have multi-OT marathons, starting from the second overtime teams have to attempt a two-point conversion.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63461 on: Today at 11:45:50 am »
I don't like that because I think it's too artificial. Exchanging pot shots from the 25 isn't playing the game properly.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63462 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
The current OT rules are fine.

We have defense vs offense it's up to each set of players to do their job in stopping a touchdown/field goal and to score a touchdown.

Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,763
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63463 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:46:22 am
The current OT rules are fine.

We have defense vs offense it's up to each set of players to do their job in stopping a touchdown/field goal and to score a touchdown.


yep, lots of salt in here lol.

The Bills left Mahomes with 13 seconds and should have stopped him. On the flipside they are lucky the league's best kicker left 4 points out there on the field. The Bills also voted against changing OT rules. The Bills QB is fine with the rules.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63464 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
I've no dog in the fight, I just don't think it's that barmy an idea to give both teams a possession.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63465 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:45:50 am
I don't like that because I think it's too artificial. Exchanging pot shots from the 25 isn't playing the game properly.

The same way that penalties aren't "real football".
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63466 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 12:02:46 pm
The same way that penalties aren't "real football".

that ship has long since sailed.

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:46:22 am
The current OT rules are fine.

We have defense vs offense it's up to each set of players to do their job in stopping a touchdown/field goal and to score a touchdown.



sound, your team always gets the ball 2nd then. happy with that?
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63467 on: Today at 12:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:33:02 am
They have the rest of the game to use both sides. Honestly think a play-off level teams should be able to stop a team going the entire length of the field. All you have to do is stop a TD.

Also this wouldn't have happened in either of Saturdays games as the defences were much better than the offences.

Yes, they have the rest of the game to use both sides and if a game goes to overtime it kind of shows that neither team has been able to be better than the other one overall. So, of course it would be the right move to give both teams an opportunity in overtime to use both their sides again. I repeat my earlier example. It's like having a penalty shootout in football with one team taking all their penalties first and if they score all five of them, they win. That's what overtime in the NFL feels for me...

And just to make it clear, it's not about Sunday's game for me. I've been saying the same thing about OT for a while. I just think it's a stupid thing to do, to have teams with 50+ man rosters playing each other for 60 minutes and then there's a possibility to win in OT with just using half of those guys...
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63468 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:03:17 am
I used to think this, but the more I look at it we're actually pretty great at drafting. Up until recently we never made moves in  free agency but even that has changed in the last few years. What we did do wrong though is waste his prime years with fucking Mike McCarthy as head coach.

maybe what you drafted was fine, but you didn't draft for him with wide receivers/weapons, the draft of Love - so many WR and you didn't even go in for one after Love

what was the quote - you've never drafted a WR in 15 years of drafts he was there? i can't remember but i know it was nuts

rodgers is an extraordinary talent i dont feel GB has done well in regard to that
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline misscowred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63469 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm »
not sure if it's been discussed here yet, but in 2019 we lost to the patriots the same way. we asked for an appeal to change the rule to allow both teams to have possession, it was denied by the nfl. so, here we are. the bills played fantastic, they also had 13 seconds to stop in regulation. so, game on imo.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1485637210544222210?s=21
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,912
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63470 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Sean Payton leaving the Saints
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:38 pm by Statto Red »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,238
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63471 on: Today at 06:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:51:23 pm
Sean Peyton leaving the Saints
Huge, huge loss. Maybe the best offensive playcaller over the last 15 years along with Andy Reid.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63472 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm »
saw that rumoured the other day and thought it was the usual end of season bollocks.

see now if there's anything in the multi-year rumours of him going to the cowboys.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63473 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm »
Hmm, former Giants and former Cowboys assistant coach Sean Payton?   ;D

Also, can't forget.  He once played for the Leicester Panthers.

Maybe he's replacing Rodgers at Leicester.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 1582 1583 1584 1585 1586 [1587]   Go Up
« previous next »
 