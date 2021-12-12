The complaints about winning the toss in overtime will be back in force. Unfortunate for the bills but what a game.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Going to be a long offseason of reflection for the Bills wondering how they let that one slip away
Pretty sure they would have lost if that had gone to OT, just with the momentum and their D getting tired, absolutely right to go for it in the last 40 secs
people like big dick nick.
That kickoff was dumb too, don't kick it for a touchback with 13 seconds left, kick it short & burn off some clock, Chiefs likely to have similar starting position but with less than 10 seconds left.
Gutted for the Bills, would have been brilliant to have 4 teams who have not won it for while/ever.Chiefs feel like huge favourites to win super bowl now...
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]