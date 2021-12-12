« previous next »
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63360 on: Today at 02:55:35 am »
The Bills truly are cursed.
Logged


Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63361 on: Today at 02:56:34 am »
If any of that defence can look Josh Allen in the eye after that game Ill be surprised, fuck sake.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,968
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63362 on: Today at 02:56:40 am »
Well played Chiefs, really rough on Josh Allen.

The only shame about that game was that it was only at the Divisional stage, may well be the 2 best teams in the playoffs
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,969
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63363 on: Today at 02:56:47 am »
The complaints about winning the toss in overtime will be back in force. Unfortunate for the bills but what a game.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
  • Bird is the Word
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63364 on: Today at 02:57:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:56:47 am
The complaints about winning the toss in overtime will be back in force. Unfortunate for the bills but what a game.
It really is arbitrary, as bad as penalties.
Logged


Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,968
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63365 on: Today at 02:58:14 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:56:47 am
The complaints about winning the toss in overtime will be back in force. Unfortunate for the bills but what a game.

Yes in this kind of game it feels like the coin toss has too much of a bearing, but those are the rules.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63366 on: Today at 02:58:51 am »
Going to be a long offseason of reflection for the Bills wondering how they let that one slip away
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,748
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63367 on: Today at 03:00:36 am »
Amazing finish that. Get the fuck in
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63368 on: Today at 03:00:46 am »
Quite possibly the greatest weekend of play off games there's ever been. All 4 ending on a scoring drive.

The Chiefs to win it all now.
Logged




Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63369 on: Today at 03:01:02 am »
Should play OT like they do in college.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63370 on: Today at 03:01:05 am »
13 seconds.

Bills getting to a Superbowl would have been a great story, after what they have gone through, they have that mystique, the loveable losers.

Now its a formality who winning it all now, meh.

Goodnight.
Logged


Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,746
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63371 on: Today at 03:01:46 am »
bed time, what an end, gnite folks
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am



Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63372 on: Today at 03:02:55 am »
Amazing game.

Sickening on Josh Allen.  Perfect two weeks to be let down at the end of this one.

NFL's very strict TV rules and time slots and such during the regular season probably contribute to these types of rules, but it's a shame that a TD ends it even in the playoffs.  However, if there's any game that'll galvanize the owners to change it up again, this might be it.
Logged


Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63373 on: Today at 03:03:06 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 02:58:51 am
Going to be a long offseason of reflection for the Bills wondering how they let that one slip away

Bills will want those last 13 seconds back, blown coverage on defence there.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63374 on: Today at 03:13:04 am »
Horrific from the Bills with 13 seconds left. However you slice it.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63375 on: Today at 03:35:53 am »
That kickoff was dumb too, don't kick it for a touchback with 13 seconds left, kick it short & burn off some clock, Chiefs likely to have similar starting position but with less than 10 seconds left.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63376 on: Today at 06:11:36 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
Pretty sure they would have lost if that had gone to OT, just with the momentum and their D getting tired, absolutely right to go for it in the last 40 secs
Momentum is fake but Home team and fav normally have advantage in OT. Playing for OT is bad because you dont want to rely on a coin flip
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63377 on: Today at 06:11:55 am »
I went to bed at 7-7. Glad I did, looks like I didnt miss much.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63378 on: Today at 06:14:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:35:53 am
That kickoff was dumb too, don't kick it for a touchback with 13 seconds left, kick it short & burn off some clock, Chiefs likely to have similar starting position but with less than 10 seconds left.
Or KC takes the Knee on the Kickoff but having that extra 10-15 yards is a huge difference with 12 seconds.
That game was so good
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63379 on: Today at 06:24:02 am »
Dont think Ive ever been so wrong about a players prospects in the NFL than I was with Josh Allen. Kid is crazy good.
Logged




Offline jamie_c

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63380 on: Today at 07:18:18 am »
Gutted for the Bills, would have been brilliant to have 4 teams who have not won it for while/ever.

Chiefs feel like huge favourites to win super bowl now...
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63381 on: Today at 07:40:18 am »
Wow what a game. Could be another shootout next weekend if the Bengals can protect Burrows better than they did yesterday. But Chiefs gotta be huge favourites to take it all now.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63382 on: Today at 07:49:50 am »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 07:18:18 am
Gutted for the Bills, would have been brilliant to have 4 teams who have not won it for while/ever.

Chiefs feel like huge favourites to win super bowl now...
Super Bowl is in LA FYI.
Logged

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • underdearm
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63383 on: Today at 07:53:12 am »
Long time on Planet Earth and I've seen enough billed 'games of the century' in all sports to not get excited about pre-match hype, but this was exceptional. In no respect did this not live up to its ads. Lost count of how many times I thought, this is done, and it kept going. This is why we love sport.
Logged

