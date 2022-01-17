Yes. Our defence has improved massively but we still struggle with the run and our special teams are likely to do anything, apart from make a play. It's going to be a nail biter.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
what a night of football. cant wait for rams bucs tonight. Rams Chiefs superbowl with a repeat of their game a few years ago that ended 54-48 i think? or something crazy like that!
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]