Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2014923 times)

Offline Zaffarious

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63120 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
what a night of football. cant wait for rams bucs tonight. Rams Chiefs superbowl with a repeat of their game a few years ago that ended 54-48 i think? or something crazy like that!
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63121 on: Today at 09:16:14 am »
@KenTremendous
Everyone says San Francisco won but I'm gonna do my own research
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63122 on: Today at 09:52:05 am »
I went to bed but decent result that. Both the #1 seeds losing seems like a rarity.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63123 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 17, 2022, 10:37:24 am
Yes. Our defence has improved massively but we still struggle with the run and our special teams are likely to do anything, apart from make a play. It's going to be a nail biter.

About as inevitable as the Cowboys last week. How the Special Teams coach is still in a job is any ones guess.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63124 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 08:38:27 am
what a night of football. cant wait for rams bucs tonight. Rams Chiefs superbowl with a repeat of their game a few years ago that ended 54-48 i think? or something crazy like that!
If it happens, people would pound on the over and watch it finish 16-13
