Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63040 on: Today at 12:19:49 am »
STOP FUCKING STANDING LIKE A STATUE AND THROW THE FUCKING BALL JOE
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63041 on: Today at 12:20:41 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:14:58 am
Burrow has to get it out quickly. Get a safety net and out in 2 point something seconds. Stop patting the ball and get rid.

I'm not sure he has anyone to throw it to in that time. weird play calling if that's the case.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63042 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Burrow needs to get rid of the ball but where is the short passing game? Start designing some screens, slants, quick outs anything and stop just looking for the big chunk plays.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63043 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Henry's doing nothing today. Needs to get benched.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63044 on: Today at 12:25:36 am »
It's gonna be a walk-off field goal isn't it?
Offline RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63045 on: Today at 12:26:34 am »
This will help when they have the best kicker in the NFL.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63046 on: Today at 12:27:04 am »
Well maybe not for the team we all anticipated!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63047 on: Today at 12:27:59 am »
Low quality game but exciting finish in store.

Cant be arsed with OT, get it won please Bengals.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63048 on: Today at 12:29:05 am »
well if you had the bengals going to the afc championship game this season, fair play to you.

but I think you're lying.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63049 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Cool play call, losing 2 yards to make it even harder for your kicker.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63050 on: Today at 12:31:12 am »
Fantastic kick.

Wow.

He made that look so easy.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63051 on: Today at 12:31:37 am »
I also think you're lying if you said eli fucking apple would make a game changing play for his team.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63052 on: Today at 12:32:01 am »
Winner of Bills/Chiefs would be very big favourites to make the Super Bowl wouldnt they?
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63053 on: Today at 12:32:03 am »
It's a great underdog story even though I do have my reservations about their performance ;D Congrats to the resident Bengals fan on here!
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63054 on: Today at 12:32:08 am »
Nailed the kick though. Great kick.

Titans always seem to disappoint in the playoffs.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63055 on: Today at 12:32:22 am »
Bills and Chiefs would be feeling pretty confident after watching that game
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63056 on: Today at 12:33:16 am »
The right result if you want to see an exciting ball game next week.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63057 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:32:01 am
Winner of Bills/Chiefs would be very big favourites to make the Super Bowl wouldnt they?
7 or 8 point favourites with the bookies at the very least.
Offline Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63058 on: Today at 12:33:57 am »
The kicker was probably the only one to come out of that with much credit.

Doesn't bode for a very competitive championship game but who know, maybe the Bengals O line will turn up next week.
Online jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63059 on: Today at 12:34:45 am »
If the Bengals have no OL injuries, they are in trouble. If they end up playing the Rams pass rush in the Superbowl they will get Burrow killed :D
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63060 on: Today at 12:34:45 am »
Is Burrow tonight the most yards thrown without a TD pass in playoff history?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63061 on: Today at 12:35:52 am »
Wouldn't have the Bills as overwhelming favourites to make the Superbowl against Bengals. Allen likes to see ghosts every so often and the Bengals can score.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63062 on: Today at 12:40:44 am »
Get your money on Cincinnati. remind me of Philadelphia a few years back. only team not fancied in the play offs and they win it. ;D
Tennessee defence ran riot on Cin offensive line, cut the long throw out all night.
What a kicker but they will have to play better if they want to beat Kansas or Buffalo.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63063 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:34:45 am
Is Burrow tonight the most yards thrown without a TD pass in playoff history?
Randal Cunningham threw for 407 yards vs the Bears in '88 with no TDs.
Online jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63064 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
348 yards with 9 sacks is ridiculous. Without the negative yardage of those sacks that would be over 400 yards surely.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63065 on: Today at 12:44:26 am »
Quite an upset. Winner of Bills-Chiefs is going to the Super Bowl
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63066 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Wtf do you gain there with an 8-6 lead as opposed to 7-6?  ???
The converison rate is 60% from 1 and like 48% from 2. it good chance to get more points never know when you going to need an extra point(Having 8 is better then 7). not converting was bad
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63067 on: Today at 12:53:48 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:26:34 am
This will help when they have the best kicker in the NFL.
That disrespectful to Justin Tucker. Also Butker is the 2nd best
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63068 on: Today at 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:43:43 am
Randal Cunningham threw for 407 yards vs the Bears in '88 with no TDs.

Well at least I see that they won or that'd been really hard done on him. Cheers mate for looking it up :wave
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63069 on: Today at 12:59:35 am »
Didn't expect that, could we have another upset in Green Bay, weather conditions is such that it could play into the hands of the Niners running game?
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63070 on: Today at 01:01:37 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:59:35 am
Didn't expect that, could we have another upset in Green Bay, weather conditions is such that it could play into the hands of the Niners running game?

Depends on whether homeopathy 'immunizing' 'works' against hypothermia if you know what I mean ;D

(obviously it doesn't so that's a joke).

Gonna be interesting but that's a re-run when I wake eight hours from now. Have fun in the meantime!
Offline scatman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63071 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
yeah its way too late
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63072 on: Today at 01:07:40 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:06:28 am
yeah its way too late
It will be over in time to get 8 hours of sleep before the liverpool game tomorrow lol.
