Burrow has to get it out quickly. Get a safety net and out in 2 point something seconds. Stop patting the ball and get rid.
Winner of Bills/Chiefs would be very big favourites to make the Super Bowl wouldnt they?
Is Burrow tonight the most yards thrown without a TD pass in playoff history?
Wtf do you gain there with an 8-6 lead as opposed to 7-6?
This will help when they have the best kicker in the NFL.
Randal Cunningham threw for 407 yards vs the Bears in '88 with no TDs.
Didn't expect that, could we have another upset in Green Bay, weather conditions is such that it could play into the hands of the Niners running game?
