It is a bit bizarre, it always wows me how their isn't at least a few hundred elite QBs knocking round the league at any one time, especially seeing as they range in age from 23 - 44. It's just bizarre that so few can compete to the highest level. Realistically the league has what, 12 - 20 'elite to good' QBs then others filling numbers or massively outstaying their welcome through lack of competition.



The Saints were even trying to prise Andrew Luck out of retirement rather than rely on a third string QB this year. It's weird. But maybe a modern QB has so much asked of them that you really do need to be a generational talent to play it to a good standard. I suppose the pool they're picking from isn't massive - most QBs were the starters at D1 Colleges and by dint of being the starter, robbed the other QB talents in those colleges of valuable minutes and chance to showcase themselves.



It's a fascinating set up to someone like me looking in, trying to learn more about the sport. Imagine our footballers got picked up by Unis (many of which they would never get accepted by on academic grounds) and had to wait until they'd graduated at 21/22 to play professionally. I once played in front of 2,000 people playing for my Uni football team and it was immense, can't imagine what it's like for teenagers to bowl out in front of 60k in these University superdomes.



Very difficult position as others have stated. What makes it hard also is that the high school and collegiate systems are not optimized for talent development. Coaches are coaching for wins and their own jobs. For example, if you have a gifted athlete (dual threat like Jackson, Allen, etc) with a good arm, true development for him would be for him to work on footwork, pocket presence, mechanics, and eventually more of a grasp of a NFL playbook with higher-level decision-making. But if you're a high school coach trying to win games, you're going to do what the player is comfortable doing and for you to win, and that's often having your QB (who also plays other positions), who runs a 4.4, run around kids that'll never make it even at the collegiate level. It'd be great to sacrifice wins for technical and mental development, but that's an academy mindset and not necessarily the schools'. Some high schools and universities are renowned than others for developing and at least preparing players for the next level up, but it's still not going to be the same. Luckily, schools and NFL have offenses that are a lot more similar these days than before, and top QBs don't necessarily need years of learning to get going when they go from high school to college and then from college to the pros.The level of competition is also hard to judge. As much as we can study the plays, it's still hard to see just how it translates. Alabama had Devonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Jaylen Waddle in the same receiver room, an offensive line with a bunch of pro prospects, and Najee Harris. How good will Mac/Tua be? We can delve into footwork, arm strength, decision-making, recognition, etc, but when they're scoring 50 on a mediocre opponent, it's still hard to truly tell how it'll translate. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are both first-time starters at the collegiate level, and they've already put up insane numbers and are favorites for the top player taken in 2023. But in Stroud's case, the talent disparity can still be so stark at Ohio State vs. their opponents. Stroud had Garrett Wilson (likely first-rounder) and Chris Olave (likely first 2-3 rounds and a great route-runner) at WR. In the Rose Bowl, Stroud didn't have either of them but still threw for 573 yards and 6 TDs against a very good Utah team. Partly because Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#5 WR in the 2020 class out of high school) had 300 yards receiving, Marvin Harrison Jr (#14 WR in the 2021 class out of high school) caught 3 TDs, and Julian Fleming (#1 WR in the 2020 class out of high school but plagued by injuries so far) was also on the field. Jameson Williams transferred from Ohio State to Alabama. Imagine the wide receiver room at Ohio State where a professional prospect transfers to Alabama for opportunities. But when CJ Stroud is a NFL rookie on a dysfunctional team, he's maybe for the first time in his football life operating at a talent disadvantage. All the while he might still be learning the basics of the game that haven't been taught to him.