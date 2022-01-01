« previous next »
haha this game is wild
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 01:14:38 am
We gonna get wrecked so bad against Packers next week
Packers play a low possession style of game that is normally close and also cant stop the run
Dropping the ball twice on the same play is properly fucking dumb.
Steelers TD!   Neither side look competent NFL teams at the moment, let alone play-off quality, but Steelers have scored first after 17 mins of play.  Abysmal play from both sides so far
That chiefs drive was like watching a completely different team compared to the rest of the half. Unstoppable.
I cannot believe none of you guys have pointed out the crying woman in the Cowboys game!!

She was crying with four minutes to go cowboys about to get the ball back and three timeouts! Possibly one of the funniest things Ive ever seen in my life. Was she drunk crying?

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:36:38 am
I cannot believe none of you guys have pointed out the crying woman in the Cowboys game!!

She was crying with four minutes to go cowboys about to get the ball back and three timeouts! Possibly one of the funniest things Ive ever seen in my life. Was she drunk crying?



Maybe she bet the under on penalties.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:34:07 am
He was eons better than Jimmy tonight - and whilst it was a poor play by him sliding 1-2s too late, that's far more on the offensive play called - he'd have had to slide down immediately he got the 10 to give the officials a chance to catch up - whats the bleeing point of trying it, rather than giving a hot Dak 2 attempts at the end zone from 40ish.  Shouldn't have mattered, if on 4th an inches we had have set ourselves properly before sneaking - again something 100% on Jimmy G.  (we've not failed on a QB sneak on 4th an 1 yard ever under Jimmy G, we didn't need to rush it)

I didn't say Garoppolo was any better lol. Just think Dak is so overrated in general, middle of the road QB who'll never get you close to a superbowl.
Ah Mahomes, 5 TDs in 11 minutes
How 'bout them penalties?

Hope the 49ers can stop Green Bay.
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 16, 2022, 10:07:10 pm
Hopefully the Cowboys continue to Cowboy.
Narrator: The Cowboy did, in fact, continue to Cowboy.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:39:05 am
Packers play a low possession style of game that is normally close and also cant stop the run

Yes. Our defence has improved massively but we still struggle with the run and our special teams are likely to do anything, apart from make a play. It's going to be a nail biter.
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 07:12:26 am
Narrator: The Cowboy did, in fact, continue to Cowboy.

Inevitable really. Can't wait to drink Skip Bayless' salty tears later on tonight  ;D
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:38:31 am
Inevitable really. Can't wait to drink Skip Bayless' salty tears later on tonight  ;D

I'm disappointed with the result but you can't argue with them losing to penalties, bad game management & the offence starting slow again. I'm just surprised Zurlein didn't miss a FG just to tick all the "obvious problems that were ignored" boxes.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:38:31 am
Inevitable really. Can't wait to drink Skip Bayless' salty tears later on tonight  ;D
Haha, I'm waiting for the YouTube notification.
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 02:53:01 am
I didn't say Garoppolo was any better lol. Just think Dak is so overrated in general, middle of the road QB who'll never get you close to a superbowl.

Fair enough.  I never see him as over-rated - he seems to be rated as a "maybe top 10, maybe just outside the top 10" QB - seems perfectly reasonable to me - and his regular season seems to back this up - 37 TDs, 10 Ints, QB Rating of 104.2 across the season, and in 6 seasons, only once having a season QB Rating of under 95 (and even then, only 86.6 isn't that bad).  There are definitely worse QBs in the play-offs (Stafford, Jimmy G, Hurts, Carr, Tannehill, Big Ben) and in other teams who had decent enough seasons (Tua, Baker, Wentz, Herbert, Cousins, Hill) so seems odd to specifically focus on him being overrated and middle of the road.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10024056-dak-prescott-on-fans-throwing-objects-at-refs-after-cowboys-loss-credit-to-them

Quote
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.”

McCarthy and especially Dak being absolute dicks, and more than a little salty.

The more replays I see, the better a job the appears to have done. He even manhandled Dak and shoved the centre, who both fucked up getting the ball to the ref. Number 85 wasnt even lined up on scrimmage by the time the ref was barging in.

And to be fair, a team that tied a record of post-season penalties and had at least seven pre snap penalties is in no position to cast aspersions or condone violence against the old men who just did their jobs better than them
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10024056-dak-prescott-on-fans-throwing-objects-at-refs-after-cowboys-loss-credit-to-them

McCarthy and especially Dak being absolute dicks, and more than a little salty.

The more replays I see, the better a job the appears to have done. He even manhandled Dak and shoved the centre, who both fucked up getting the ball to the ref. Number 85 wasnt even lined up on scrimmage by the time the ref was barging in.

And to be fair, a team that tied a record of post-season penalties and had at least seven pre snap penalties is in no position to cast aspersions or condone violence against the old men who just did their jobs better than them

Oh yeah - the ref was amazing. He sprinted back to set up the play - was probably stunned that the Cowboys made such a dumb call.
what an idiot, it's not their fault he couldn't stop running and that he did that
many things get said straight after a game.

but they need to look closer to home for the reasons they lost.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:00:45 pm
many things get said straight after a game.

but they need to look closer to home for the reasons they lost.

Indeed, lack of discipline cost them as well as poor game plan, far too many penalties given away pre snap, that last play, throw it to the endzone or ob, so at least you can run another play, which you can then throw it, how can you forget that you have to give the officials the ball, for them then to place the ball, after every play, Cowboys choked big time, like has been mentioned can't wait for the tears of Skip Bayless later on, on youtube site. ;D
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:00:45 pm
many things get said straight after a game.

but they need to look closer to home for the reasons they lost.
Yes but it's usually whinging about this or that, or being a bit too direct about how fucked off they are with a decision. I think condoning violence against a ref oversteps the line by a long way. I remember Mourinho doing less, and it leading to piled on death threats.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:37:24 am
Yes. Our defence has improved massively but we still struggle with the run and our special teams are likely to do anything, apart from make a play. It's going to be a nail biter.
Honestly I dont think the defense is very good, it probably average or slightly below that protected a lot by the offense. It is #22 in DVOA, Pass D is 15 in Pass Defense DVOA and Rush is 28th. Maybe Alexander helps and Smith too but yea the offense keeping the ball away really helps Defense
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm
Honestly I dont think the defense is very good, it probably average or slightly below that protected a lot by the offense. It is #22 in DVOA, Pass D is 15 in Pass Defense DVOA and Rush is 28th. Maybe Alexander helps and Smith too but yea the offense keeping the ball away really helps Defense

Oh it's not world beating, but from where it was it has certainly improved a lot. Maybe the stats don't back that up but just as a fan watching with a limited knowledge of the game/stats it feels more secure. Not Bears 85 secure but this iteration seems to be more secure than pervious versions. Smith and Alexander would be a massive help.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm
Oh it's not world beating, but from where it was it has certainly improved a lot. Maybe the stats don't back that up but just as a fan watching with a limited knowledge of the game/stats it feels more secure. Not Bears 85 secure but this iteration seems to be more secure than pervious versions. Smith and Alexander would be a massive help.
I think it been helped by Turnovers a lot. It probably they just playing more off Zone Coverage to avoid getting beat deep.
Even the Weighted DVOA didnt help it was still 22nd.
Will be making sure no meetings/calls are in the diary Monday morning with Bills game 11:30 on Sunday.

Rams have best chance against Bucs I reckon, if Stafford turns up then think they can get past Cardinals.
In other news, the Raiders have fired there GM Mayock.
The Mayock thing was kind of expected when his daughter tweeted thanks to the fans about 2 days ago.

It is what it is I suppose. Always hard to tell which draft busts were his or Gruden's. But admitting to gamble precious drafts for a struggling franchise on someone like Arnette (when he knew he had troubles) was just par for the course dumb Raider front office.
Abysmal start by Cardinals
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:54:49 am
Abysmal start by Cardinals

And getting worse
Dreadful by Murray, take the safety.
Absolute carnage 
Cards can't get anything going on offence
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:34:03 am
Dreadful by Murray, take the safety.

Utter stupidity. Its an underhanded attempt to toss the ball away while being dragged downgood god.
