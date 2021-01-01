We gonna get wrecked so bad against Packers next week
I cannot believe none of you guys have pointed out the crying woman in the Cowboys game!!She was crying with four minutes to go cowboys about to get the ball back and three timeouts! Possibly one of the funniest things Ive ever seen in my life. Was she drunk crying?
He was eons better than Jimmy tonight - and whilst it was a poor play by him sliding 1-2s too late, that's far more on the offensive play called - he'd have had to slide down immediately he got the 10 to give the officials a chance to catch up - whats the bleeing point of trying it, rather than giving a hot Dak 2 attempts at the end zone from 40ish. Shouldn't have mattered, if on 4th an inches we had have set ourselves properly before sneaking - again something 100% on Jimmy G. (we've not failed on a QB sneak on 4th an 1 yard ever under Jimmy G, we didn't need to rush it)
