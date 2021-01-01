« previous next »
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62880 on: Today at 01:38:37 am
elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62881 on: Today at 01:39:00 am
haha this game is wild
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62882 on: Today at 01:39:05 am
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 01:14:38 am
We gonna get wrecked so bad against Packers next week
Packers play a low possession style of game that is normally close and also cant stop the run
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62883 on: Today at 02:06:38 am
Dropping the ball twice on the same play is properly fucking dumb.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62884 on: Today at 02:06:48 am
Steelers TD!   Neither side look competent NFL teams at the moment, let alone play-off quality, but Steelers have scored first after 17 mins of play.  Abysmal play from both sides so far
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62885 on: Today at 02:15:35 am
That chiefs drive was like watching a completely different team compared to the rest of the half. Unstoppable.
newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62886 on: Today at 02:36:38 am
I cannot believe none of you guys have pointed out the crying woman in the Cowboys game!!

She was crying with four minutes to go cowboys about to get the ball back and three timeouts! Possibly one of the funniest things Ive ever seen in my life. Was she drunk crying?

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62887 on: Today at 02:44:29 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:36:38 am
I cannot believe none of you guys have pointed out the crying woman in the Cowboys game!!

She was crying with four minutes to go cowboys about to get the ball back and three timeouts! Possibly one of the funniest things Ive ever seen in my life. Was she drunk crying?



Maybe she bet the under on penalties.
rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62888 on: Today at 02:53:01 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:34:07 am
He was eons better than Jimmy tonight - and whilst it was a poor play by him sliding 1-2s too late, that's far more on the offensive play called - he'd have had to slide down immediately he got the 10 to give the officials a chance to catch up - whats the bleeing point of trying it, rather than giving a hot Dak 2 attempts at the end zone from 40ish.  Shouldn't have mattered, if on 4th an inches we had have set ourselves properly before sneaking - again something 100% on Jimmy G.  (we've not failed on a QB sneak on 4th an 1 yard ever under Jimmy G, we didn't need to rush it)

I didn't say Garoppolo was any better lol. Just think Dak is so overrated in general, middle of the road QB who'll never get you close to a superbowl.
