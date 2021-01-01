« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1563 1564 1565 1566 1567 [1568]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2004475 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62680 on: Today at 01:26:08 am »
Was -29 in toronto with the wind this morning and -16 straight up right now, so its probably even colder than -19.  Buffalo's only about an hour down the road. Pretty cold walking the dog i must say.  ;D

Speaking of Kordell Stewart, Josh Allen. holy crap
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62681 on: Today at 01:26:29 am »
Bills arent messing around eh
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62682 on: Today at 01:34:18 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:26:08 am
Was -29 in toronto with the wind this morning and -16 straight up right now, so its probably even colder than -19.  Buffalo's only about an hour down the road. Pretty cold walking the dog i must say.  ;D

Speaking of Kordell Stewart, Josh Allen. holy crap

You can see the red glow of all the heaters on in the middle tier of the stand. Always, found it mental that so many US stadiums have no roof for a winter sport.

PS - Thought this was in NE. So yes closer to -22.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:44 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62683 on: Today at 01:36:28 am »
Bills mafia have beer jackets though.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62684 on: Today at 01:36:31 am »
WHAT an interception.  Jones was absolutely balling that drive, but inexperience showed with that silly hail mary

EDIT - on repeat, also the fault of the WR - should have done better really.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62685 on: Today at 01:45:28 am »
Bills have to come to play tonight.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62686 on: Today at 01:46:12 am »
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62687 on: Today at 01:49:14 am »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62688 on: Today at 02:08:32 am »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62689 on: Today at 02:12:49 am »
This is a fucking mauling so far.



A lot will be made of that whistle but it would have just been a repeat of the play. I think it was 3rd down so they may have just scored anyway. Not like it would have been a turnover or anything.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62690 on: Today at 02:13:57 am »
Patriots getting mangled so far
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62691 on: Today at 02:16:00 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:08:32 am
https://twitter.com/PGutierrezESPN/status/1482532694911242240

Why are officials in professional sports not able to be held accountable in any circumstance no matter how obvious the error? The blatant lies that completely contradict the evidence available would be laughable if it wasnt so infuriating  :butt

Back to the current game pretty amusing to see a Bill Belichick D getting blown out in a playoff game  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:49 am by Rosario »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62692 on: Today at 02:21:25 am »
If you're a bills fan in that stadium you might be cold but this must be amazing. To be battering the patriots in a playoff game must have been a dream.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62693 on: Today at 02:30:49 am »
An absolute battering
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,868
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62694 on: Today at 02:34:10 am »
Seen grumpy bill teams flip a few games on their heads in the second half before but at this rate trubiski is going to be playing the 4th quarter.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,147
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62695 on: Today at 02:35:51 am »
You look at this game and wonder how the Bills only managed to go 11-6 and lose to the likes of Jacksonville. They're clearly miles better than anyone in the AFC bar the Chiefs when they're on form.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62696 on: Today at 02:45:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:35:51 am
You look at this game and wonder how the Bills only managed to go 11-6 and lose to the likes of Jacksonville. They're clearly miles better than anyone in the AFC bar the Chiefs when they're on form.

I think its more that the Patriots arent close to as good as they think they are and played a soft schedule.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1563 1564 1565 1566 1567 [1568]   Go Up
« previous next »
 