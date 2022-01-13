« previous next »
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 08:59:27 am
Chiefs beat Pats in AFC Champ
Packers beat Cowboys in NFC Champ

Chiefs beat Packers in State Farm Bowl
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 01:16:32 pm
I think it will be Green Bay vs Kansas City and that green and gold will come out top, but it's hard to say the way it will get there. Mostly depends on how BUF vs NE and LAR vs AZ will end to set the tree thereafter.

I feel New England could topple Tennessee away but not so sure about Cincinnati's defense holding up an away leg. Then Tennessee at Nissan Stadium is cryptonite to KC but I think it's still 50-50 in a championship game.
Darkness

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 02:27:25 pm
49ers to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 03:25:44 pm
Quote from: Darkness on January 13, 2022, 02:27:25 pm
49ers to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl

It's not 1989 or whenever that was.




I see mr "immunized" picking his 2nd Lombardi this year, but they've also been pretty good at falling at the last hurdles in the past few years so a repeat of that wouldn't be a shock.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 08:30:14 pm
Texans have fired David Culley, what a clusterfuck of an organisation they are. :o
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 10:19:37 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on January 13, 2022, 08:30:14 pm
Texans have fired David Culley, what a clusterfuck of an organisation they are. :o

Throwing a Brian Flores hail mary trying to get Watson to stay? I'm sorry for Culley because I think he was always a stop-gap and cynically you could figure they saw an opportunity to hire a minority head coach to get an extra draft pick for a rebuild and never wanted to give him a chance for multiple years. Of course unless he went with a positive win record with one of the worst teams in the league. It was not a bad effort for a rookie head coach with the available equipment and I feel the Ravens could do really well getting him back in their stable to help Lamar get back to his best.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 10:25:29 pm
Agreed about the Texans, but I wonder if something happened in the background, like some deal for Watson was reached with a team (taking into account his legal troubles), perhaps say, they got some drafts coming their way, and decided to get someone like Flores and get him to build them something before it all kicks off with the drafts and offseason?

It's not really a nice look or even fair on Culley, but just wonder if something happened backstage and they were set to move on from the Watson limbo.



By the way this year's Superbowl is the Bucs v Raiders pt.2     ....THE REVENGE!!! With Gruden coming on at HT to take charge of Tampa and this time sinking their ship.

Ok, ok, fine....    Rams v KC    Rams getting the win via some dodgy calls to make it the storybook ending Goodell/Kroenke wanted   ;D

 
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 10:30:07 pm
Word is that Watson is a big Flores fan and would have loved to go to Miami for that reason. I think if they appoint him he could make a u-turn and stay citing he got the coach he wanted.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 10:32:41 pm
Wasn't aware of the Watson/Flores situation, so yeah maybe it makes 'sense' for them to make a move for him and hope to keep Watson.

Still a gamble with all that's going on, but unfortunately for people like Culley they can get caught in weird 'maybe' scenarios like that.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 11:19:06 pm
Culley always was going to be well paid patsy for 1 season.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
January 13, 2022, 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 13, 2022, 11:19:06 pm
Culley always was going to be well paid patsy for 1 season.
Expect he did pretty decent with that he had. Not saying he was going to be a star HC but he good.
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:51:39 am
Do the Texans really have hope for a decent season next year? May as well have kept him seeing he's a decent enough dude and doing a good job with their rookie QB.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:01:56 am
The Texans are a fucking basket case. Fuck knows what their plan is, but I guess they do actually have draft picks this year I think

Apparently only 2 years of Culley's 5 year deal were guaranteed so they knew they were binning him.
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:36:13 am
Its gonna be Bucs/Chiefs again, isnt it?

Go Shady-Brady. Woop etc.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:36:13 am
Its gonna be Bucs/Chiefs again, isnt it?

Go Shady-Brady. Woop etc.

Bucs wont make it IMO. Although i would like to see a rematch
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm
Bucs wont make it IMO. Although i would like to see a rematch

I think theyre better placed than the chiefs who have much greater weaknesses. The big challenge for Tampa will be going through Green Bay.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:19:26 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm
I think theyre better placed than the chiefs who have much greater weaknesses. The big challenge for Tampa will be going through Green Bay.
Bucs went though GreenBay last year. I could se any of the top 5 teams in the NFC making it. AFC KC/Buffalo I like the most but Im not sure Buffalo wins this weekend
