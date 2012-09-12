The only reason I can see ownership or a new GM wanting to keep Judge for another year, would be because you know 2022 is going to be a shitshow as well for the Giants, in spite of being terrible on the pitch they are also in bad cap position for '22, so you could leave Judge in place to take the shit for that as well. Rather cynical I know, but I'm sure some of these people are pretty cynical



2022 is likely a write-off for the Giants, I imagine they will be trying to get out of whatever contracts they can, the only upside is they do have a pretty strong draft position in the upcoming draft, although it must be tempting to try to trade back to try to get more picks for '23 as things stand, especially as they may be chasing a QB in '23 after what most seem to think is a pretty weak class in '22.