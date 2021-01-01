« previous next »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:06:18 am
Woah Denver what the hell was that? ;D
Was best shot to win the game. 9 yards on 4th down is hard. kick the fg and pray you can get a stop is better option to win it very bad situation to be in but it the right call
https://twitter.com/ben_bot_baldwin/status/1479969838391078919
I was fine with them kicking the FG.

You're not making 4th and 9 anyway.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:43:41 am
Tackling gets worse in the NFL seemingly by the year but they only get to practice it properly about 4 times a year.
I was always of the opinion that tackling has been in decline, but I have to say the job of any defensive player is so much harder today, horse collar, face mask, and if you go high it's unnecessary roughness, you go low and it's dangerous play, chop block.

There were times players lower their helmet for their own protection, and the guy with the ball comes in lower charging at them and yet they defender gets called for a dangerous hit. Tough to get a proper hit or tackle.
