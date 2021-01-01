Tackling gets worse in the NFL seemingly by the year but they only get to practice it properly about 4 times a year.



I was always of the opinion that tackling has been in decline, but I have to say the job of any defensive player is so much harder today, horse collar, face mask, and if you go high it's unnecessary roughness, you go low and it's dangerous play, chop block.There were times players lower their helmet for their own protection, and the guy with the ball comes in lower charging at them and yet they defender gets called for a dangerous hit. Tough to get a proper hit or tackle.