Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62440 on: Yesterday at 08:25:59 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 07:54:35 am
Antonio Brown statement:
https://twitter.com/LedyardNFLDraft/status/1478916338550812673
https://twitter.com/damienwoody/status/1478929598087843843

I will say Bruce Arians and the Bucs have more credibility  on being honest then Antonio Brown. There will be Lawyers and it going to take a little bit.
Online redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62441 on: Yesterday at 08:45:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:25:59 am
I will say Bruce Arians and the Bucs have more credibility  on being honest then Antonio Brown. There will be Lawyers and it going to take a little bit.

All the teams, media outlets, officials and people of interest knew the rules regarding not being allowed to criticise Tom Brady or his organization before the season started.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62442 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:45:44 am
All the teams, media outlets, officials and people of interest knew the rules regarding not being allowed to criticise Tom Brady or his organization before the season started.
One of them covers the bucs and is explaining how they managed injuries this year and the other is a former player.
There been criticism  of how Bucs have handled AB with keeping for fake vax card but everybody knows in the NFL more talent more tolerations for stuff.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62443 on: Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm »
It didnt look like he was in extreme pain when he danced himself off the field. If Aryans actually did use that gesture itll surely be on video somewhere?
Online redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62444 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm
It didnt look like he was in extreme pain when he danced himself off the field. If Aryans actually did use that gesture itll surely be on video somewhere?

Theres a big difference between jogging and doing star jumps than sprinting, cutting, being tackled etc
