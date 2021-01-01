« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1557 1558 1559 1560 1561 [1562]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1992232 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62440 on: Today at 08:25:59 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 07:54:35 am
Antonio Brown statement:
https://twitter.com/LedyardNFLDraft/status/1478916338550812673
https://twitter.com/damienwoody/status/1478929598087843843

I will say Bruce Arians and the Bucs have more credibility  on being honest then Antonio Brown. There will be Lawyers and it going to take a little bit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1557 1558 1559 1560 1561 [1562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 