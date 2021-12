But wouldn't it make more sense for Cleveland to trade for a ready made QB rather than draft a rookie because of the talent on their defence and running game they only have a small window of a couple of years of those players in their peak so if you trade for a rookie then you are going to waste their peak years, integrating the rookie QB into their scheme and by the time he is ready the likes of Chubb, Landry and Hunt will have their best years behind them.



Especially in their division with the Steelers and Ravens plus the ever improving Bengals, the Browns for me only have a couple of years at their shot of a major run before going back down to once where they used to be.



It would make more sense for Cleveland to trade for a ready-made QB, but the question is, how much are they willing to pay and which QBs will go there? If Russ stays put and Rodgers goes to Denver for example, are they getting an upgrade from the remaining options (Deshaun is the wild card here, and there's the optics even if he's cleared) in a trade? I don't think they should draft a rookie as the option (which is why I cited it as risky unless they truly love the value), but as far as making any move, there's a lot to consider. They may be better off keeping Baker and extending him if the options don't work out. I'm sure they're putting feelers out to the possible QBs on the move, but I don't think a trade is that easy. It's hard to evaluate Mayfield because of his injuries also, which works twofold (1. Browns may feel like he'll be worth the extension once he's healthy or 2. Browns want to move him but his value is at the lowest point). They're competing with several other teams that can also offer a potential contending team.