Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62320 on: Yesterday at 12:40:17 pm
Quote from: Dougle on December 22, 2021, 05:48:56 pm
Packers cruising along. I like the look of them.

You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62321 on: Yesterday at 12:51:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:40:17 pm
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

fingers crossed. though to be honest I look at the main contenders for the nfc this year and I don't really want any of them to win.

rams or cardinals I guess.
Logged

Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62322 on: Yesterday at 06:07:38 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:40:17 pm
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?
Logged

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62323 on: Yesterday at 07:36:35 pm
Yep, Packers are the Arsenal/Spurs[delete as appropriate ;D] of the NFL, look how many championship games they've been too & lost, & at home too. ;D
Logged

PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62324 on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 06:07:38 pm
I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?

They are chokers but the Packers also have a rich history and one of the storied franchises in the NFL.

Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots are the only teams to have 'dominated' the sport in their particular era and be a 'dynasty'.

As for this year I predicted Titans but that's gone up the wall  ;D Got to say the Chiefs at least from the AFC look the best right now and are in form. NFC is wide open and whilst I'd say Packers are rightly favourites I can easily see a team like the 49ers or Rams if they face them, beat them. With the injuries the Bucs have I think they'll be one and done in the playoffs. I don't trust the Cardinals or Cowboys.

From the AFC whilst I don't expect them to win it one team to look out for who are capable of beating any team in the AFC - on their day - are the Colts. Hell I'm still slightly reluctant to write off the Titans yet  ;D As for my Pats I think just making the play-offs which we should now do will be good enough to build for next year and beyond.
Logged

mallin9

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62325 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm
They are chokers but the Packers also have a rich history and one of the storied franchises in the NFL.

Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots are the only teams to have 'dominated' the sport in their particular era and be a 'dynasty'.

As for this year I predicted Titans but that's gone up the wall  ;D Got to say the Chiefs at least from the AFC look the best right now and are in form. NFC is wide open and whilst I'd say Packers are rightly favourites I can easily see a team like the 49ers or Rams if they face them, beat them. With the injuries the Bucs have I think they'll be one and done in the playoffs. I don't trust the Cardinals or Cowboys.

From the AFC whilst I don't expect them to win it one team to look out for who are capable of beating any team in the AFC - on their day - are the Colts. Hell I'm still slightly reluctant to write off the Titans yet  ;D As for my Pats I think just making the play-offs which we should now do will be good enough to build for next year and beyond.

Youre right on the dynasties. Outside those clubs worth mentioning that when the NY Giants go to the super bowl they usually win. :)

With the exception of a dazed Jim Fassel and Kerry Collins getting pistol whipped by the Ravens for an hour of game time in 2001
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62326 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm
Absolutely monster important game for the Niners tonight in Nashville.  Win this then its a totally winnable game at home to Houston next weekend.

Really don't want to go into that last game needing to beat the Rams in LA.
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then
Logged

Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62327 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm
Haven't watched the 49ers this year but is their running game still as efficient as in their Super Bowl year? If so I reckon they could definitely make it a very frustrating game for the Titans.
Logged

skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62328 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then

Brown and Julio are both back tonight I think.  I'd imagine there would some snap count limitations though.
Logged
King Kenny.

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62329 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm
Brown and Julio are both back tonight I think.  I'd imagine there would some snap count limitations though.
Just saw that. They are without Lewan and Stafford on the OL. It going to be tough tonight. If Tannehill has to drop back and throw a lot that really unideal. Should be a good game
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62330 on: Today at 08:08:55 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then

If only that were the case :(

Ah well, need to be beating Houston and the Rams (ouch!) in the last 2 games to have a shot at a WC.

Logged

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62331 on: Today at 08:11:50 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:08:55 am
If only that were the case :(

Ah well, need to be beating Houston and the Rams (ouch!) in the last 2 games to have a shot at a WC.
It was correct after I posted that but Jimmy G turning the ball was the best offense for Ten for like half the game
Logged

bryanod@xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62332 on: Today at 09:43:48 am
Titans, if they get Henry back for playoffs, could be pretty big banana skin for someone as they've managed to limp through a ridiculous amount of injuries. AJ Brown is a bad man first game back.

Slight good news for Niners - Saints two QB on covid list and likely miss MNF vs Miami!!!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci
