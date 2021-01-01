« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:40:17 pm
Dougle:
Packers cruising along. I like the look of them.

You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:51:08 pm
Statto Red:
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

fingers crossed. though to be honest I look at the main contenders for the nfc this year and I don't really want any of them to win.

rams or cardinals I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:07:38 pm
Statto Red:
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:36:35 pm
Yep, Packers are the Arsenal/Spurs[delete as appropriate ;D] of the NFL, look how many championship games they've been too & lost, & at home too. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:03:31 pm
Dougle:
I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?

They are chokers but the Packers also have a rich history and one of the storied franchises in the NFL.

Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots are the only teams to have 'dominated' the sport in their particular era and be a 'dynasty'.

As for this year I predicted Titans but that's gone up the wall  ;D Got to say the Chiefs at least from the AFC look the best right now and are in form. NFC is wide open and whilst I'd say Packers are rightly favourites I can easily see a team like the 49ers or Rams if they face them, beat them. With the injuries the Bucs have I think they'll be one and done in the playoffs. I don't trust the Cardinals or Cowboys.

From the AFC whilst I don't expect them to win it one team to look out for who are capable of beating any team in the AFC - on their day - are the Colts. Hell I'm still slightly reluctant to write off the Titans yet  ;D As for my Pats I think just making the play-offs which we should now do will be good enough to build for next year and beyond.
