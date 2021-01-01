Thank you for the answers.

It is interesting, because when you look through who I consider to be the top 10 QBs in the NFL at present, only a few were first round picks and only Murray (off the top of my head) went as first pick overall. I suppose not every draft class is stacked. It's just weird to think that people like Wilson, Prescott and Brady went Round 3 or later considering the QBs in recent years from early rounds that already look confirmed back-ups or on the scrap heap.



I would say that it's actually harder to find value beyond the first round at QB these days, but that's a lot due to teams being more confident in their QB development, and a ton of guys are going in the first round and having success (along with the usual busts). Teams are prioritizing QBs early more than ever. Brady was a long time ago and Wilson was 2012. Both Wilson and Brees are two of the most successful non-first round QBs, but both of them weren't highly rated as prospects particularly due to their height. Wilson was really good in college and was one of the most best decision-makers in the NCAA (had an extremely long interception-free streak). He was also mobile, but his height was the issue.Lamar Jackson won MVP in his second year. As did Mahomes. Allen wasn't far away last year in his third. Murray, Herbert, Burrow, Watson, etc are all first-rounders.The transition to the NFL has gotten a lot easier for college QBs, partly because the transition from high school to college has gotten easier.The old days of quarterbacking were these tall guys standing in the pocket with great arms. Offenses were very vanilla, even in college. They didn't necessarily tailor the plays to all the QBs out there. But as the spread offense, read options, RPOs, etc gained popularity among colleges and high schools, it's become easier for more players with good arms to be QBs (easier to the set the offense for them). It created a lot of dimensions and opportunities for a lot of points being scored. Some of the top college teams used to be very focused on defense and running the ball (Alabama, LSU, etc) or mobile QBs that weren't good passers but can use their athleticism (Ohio State). Now many of the top schools can produce elite QB play. Famously, one of the biggest games of the season in 2011 was LSU-Alabama which ended 9-6 in OT. In 2019, the game ended 46-41 to LSU with Burrow throwing for almost 400 yards on Nick Saban's defense, and Tua throwing for over 400 yards for Bama. In one of the Alabama-Auburn games in the mid-2010s, Nick Saban gave Derrick Henry almost 50 carries. In the 2020 title game, Mac Jones threw for almost 500 yards. Just a couple of weeks ago, against one of the best defenses in recent memory in Georgia, Bryce Young (a first-year starter) threw for 400 yards. Passing the ball has never been easier at top schools. Ohio State under Ryan Day has also become more NFL-friendly in passing than before.NFL took some time to adapt, but they're there too. The dinosaurs like Jeff Fisher and John Fox were replaced by younger offensive minds. Not everything works out, but teams have finally cottoned on to the trends in QBs and are hiring coaches to get the most out of them (as opposed to coaches who think the game is still in 1999). Kliff Kingsbury was a mediocre college coach. One of the low points of his Texas Tech tenure was a 66-10 loss to a 3-7 Iowa State team. His QB that day was Patrick Mahomes. But he's a great offensive mind and QB developer. He also dislikes recruiting, which at a school like Texas Tech were you're always disadvantaged in talent, makes things even worse. He was hired as OC at USC before jumping to an NFL head coaching job. Quite frankly, of all the college coaches that ended up in the NFL, he easily has one of the "worst" resumes of all time. But his focus on coaching and QB development is great. He didn't like recruiting in college, but that's not necessarily skillset needed in the NFL. A great fit for Murray.Almost every young talented QB today is a first-round pick. And most of them were great very early in their careers. That being said, there are still plenty of busts. The one thing that hasn't changed though is adaptation, team support, readiness, etc no matter how easier it is to play QB.-The effect of the very top teams in college football producing elite passers over and over again does lead to the question: is it the QB or the talent? Passing is made easier than ever, but not every QB can have that much of a talent advantage around him when going to the NFL.-The very top of the first-round (as you rightly noted with the lack of success for the 1st overalls) is still a problem, with a lot of poor play and busts (because of bad teams, bad organizations, bad coaching, and bad talent; that element hasn't changed).-Some guys are ready right away (Burrow, Herbert, Murray, and the like are standouts). Others get going right as they take over (Watson, Jackson). Some still sit (Mahomes). Readiness still matters. For example, Zach Wilson's best throws and plays are improvised off-platform throws. But he hasn't been accurate enough standing in the pocket, and his ball placement on shorter routes hasn't been good enough. He's got that elite QB arm and "wow" factor but isn't ready for all aspects of QB play (Mac Jones, for example, is one of the rarer less-athletic QBs these days, but he's a great decision-maker, so the Patriots offense fits him perfectly). Either Wilson improves those aspects of his game and reaches his high ceiling, or he never quite grasps the full NFL QB experience.538 article below talks a lot about the early QB drafting and starting with more statistics:Before 2008, Manning was the only quarterback drafted in the first round to start at least 30 games in his first two years, and 19 first-rounders started fewer than 10 games. Since then, eight first-round picks have started at least 30 of their first 32 possible games, and only two first-rounders (Johnny Manziel and Paxton Lynch) got fewer than 10 starts.These days, first-round quarterbacks are increasingly expected to start right away  and teams usually do what they can to clear any obstacles to that starting role out of their way. With more first-rounders starting faster and more established starters delaying retirement, though, that means fewer opportunities for second-day picks.In the early 2010s, there was a bumper crop of excellent mid-round quarterbacks. Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo have five Super Bowl starts and 14 Pro Bowls between them, and they were all drafted in the second or third round of the draft from 2011 to 2014. Add in Ryan Mallett, Brock Osweiler, Geno Smith and Mike Glennon, and the 10 second-day draftees over those four classes have combined for an eye-popping 637 starts.But the subsequent six years have seen 11 second-day quarterbacks start just 106 games and make zero Pro Bowls. Of them, none are clear-cut starters going into this fall. NFL teams recent lack of use for second-day quarterbacks is starting to show up in the draft patterns, too: