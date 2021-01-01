« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1977876 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:25:34 am
That was a magnificently awful reign as head coach. There wasn't a single thing he did right. If I was to ask 24 hours ago 'which NFL head coach said he was allowed to kick his own players?' the answers would 100% be Urban Meyer.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:39:40 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:25:34 am
That was a magnificently awful reign as head coach. There wasn't a single thing he did right. If I was to ask 24 hours ago 'which NFL head coach said he was allowed to kick his own players?' the answers would 100% be Urban Meyer.

Yep, it seems Meyer treated everyone like they were at college, rather than adults at pro level, that never works out well. It became very toxic very quickly, stuff leaking out from the Jags last weekend, one players having to be persuaded to return, after walking out, due to criticisms of the WR corp, then Meyer calling the assistant coaches losers, when Meyer appointed most of those coaches in the first place
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:27:50 am
acting the c*nt is fine if you win.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:48:01 am
I'm with voodoo on this. I don't think any one of these incidents was sackable in of itself, and the whole place gives the impression that the inmates run the asylum (even though Meyer put some of these puzzles in place).

But winning does funny things, and the lack of wins gave him no safety net.

Khan, the Ford family, maybe the Halases, and bowl cut in Vegas really have their franchises in a state of perpetual mediocrity.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:59:28 am
Jags can get away without paying Meyer the remainder of his contract under cause, can't they?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:08:23 am
Where do they go now? A young ambitious College coach, or someone with a track record of provably gaining progress and improvement from young QBs?

Getting Lawrence going must be high on the agenda.

I've not watched NFL long enough to know - how often do hyped first round pick QBs end up being a total bust?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:27:08 am
Still Thanks Urban for beating Josh Allen  ;D

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:53:42 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:23 am
I've not watched NFL long enough to know - how often do hyped first round pick QBs end up being a total bust?
Cleveland will tell you all about these, and the Raiders of course have to be in the conversation with JaMarcus Russell...   if I think about it, generally it happens more often than you'd expect.

With big name hyped 1st rd QB's (say top 3) usually going to the worst teams, they usually go to repeat offender organizations that are culturally bad season after season, so they end up beating the dreams out of them fairly well over time.

Ones that I recall have succeeded were people like Eli who forced their move to other franchises.

Of course there are plenty of 1st rd QB's that have gone on to much success, but they tend to fly under the radar like a 10th overall or so.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:27 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:23 am
Where do they go now? A young ambitious College coach, or someone with a track record of provably gaining progress and improvement from young QBs?

Getting Lawrence going must be high on the agenda.

I've not watched NFL long enough to know - how often do hyped first round pick QBs end up being a total bust?
NFL OC probably or a retread who has learned.
Either of the Tampa Coordinators(Bowles or Leftwich) would be solid, Same with Bieniemy, Daboll, Hackett, Kellen Moore(I dont think he leaves Dallas), Maybe McDaniels, Quinn possible too.
There a lot that needs work with that teams but there is some talent there already.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:15:30 am
Thank you for the answers.

Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:53:42 am
Cleveland will tell you all about these, and the Raiders of course have to be in the conversation with JaMarcus Russell...   if I think about it, generally it happens more often than you'd expect.

With big name hyped 1st rd QB's (say top 3) usually going to the worst teams, they usually go to repeat offender organizations that are culturally bad season after season, so they end up beating the dreams out of them fairly well over time.

Ones that I recall have succeeded were people like Eli who forced their move to other franchises.

Of course there are plenty of 1st rd QB's that have gone on to much success, but they tend to fly under the radar like a 10th overall or so.
It is interesting, because when you look through who I consider to be the top 10 QBs in the NFL at present, only a few were first round picks and only Murray (off the top of my head) went as first pick overall. I suppose not every draft class is stacked. It's just weird to think that people like Wilson, Prescott and Brady went Round 3 or later considering the QBs in recent years from early rounds that already look confirmed back-ups or on the scrap heap.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:47 am
Plenty of OC talent to choose from out there, got to think it'll be end of season hire with an interim, giving them more choice.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:41:57 am
https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1471374631399481347?s=20

Urban Meyer trying to coach the Jaguars.  Very funny this.
Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:01:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:23 am
I've not watched NFL long enough to know - how often do hyped first round pick QBs end up being a total bust?
I'm in your boat (not long enough watching NFL) too, but during draft chat this last year I recall Lawrence was considered the most 'complete' prospect since Andrew Luck - however, the previous drafted QB to hold that tag was Sam Darnold..
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:16:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:23 am
I've not watched NFL long enough to know - how often do hyped first round pick QBs end up being a total bust?

QB's picked in round 1 since 2016 draft are listed below. Real mixed bag of elite (or potential elite) QBs and complete busts, with some QBs in the middle who'll carve out careers as NFL QBs but unlikely to ever be Top 10 level.

I'd like to say t's a bit of a toin loss but theres probably multiple factors in play here that determine success of a QB. Remember that a lot of these QBs are joining teams that are drafting high- hence they aren't very good. A lot are thrown in at the deep end, others aren't. Someone like Mahomes hardly played a snap in his rookie season.

Will be interesting how the 2021 Draft QBs fair over the long term. Some are being put in very different situations. Fields, Lawrence and Wilson are in difficult situations due to the relative strength of their teams -  though to be fair the Bears are much better than Jets and Jags. Mac Jones has gone into a competitive Patriots team and excelled. Someone like Trey Lance is getting a rookie season with limited game time. Likely he'll come into a talented 49ers offence next season and be supported by best LT in league, one of the best TEs and one of the best WRs. The situations players enter the NFL into are very different.

2016 Draft

Jared Goff Pick No.1  - Not rarely a hit and at 2nd team. Poor for a No.1 pick
Carson Wentz Pick No.2  - Reasonable mid level NFL QB but at 2nd team
Paxton Lynch Pick No.26 - no longer in NFL

2017 Draft

Mitch Trubisky Pick No.2 -  back up QB on 2nd team
Patrick Mahomes Pick No.10 -  generational talent
Deshaun Watson  Pick No.12 - arguably one of best QB in NFL but obvious off the pitch issues

2018 Draft

Baker Mayfield Pick No.1 - jury still out. Probably a serviceable mid-tier NFL QB
Sam Darnold Pick No.3 - on 2nd team and has huge Q marks about long term viability as NFL starter
Josh Allen Pick No.7 - one of best young QBs in NFL
Josh Rosen Pick No.10 -  bust and back-up QB at NFL level at best
Lamar Jackson Pick No.32 - MVP level QB in NFL

2019 Draft

Kyler Murray Pick No.1 - potential MVP
Daniel Jones Pick No.6 -  still a bit of an unknown. Likely a mid tier level NFL QB
Dwayne Haskins Pick No. 16 - complete bust for WFT. Could come good at Steelers but feels a stretch

2020 Draft

Joe Burrow Pick No.1 - likely a good to very good QB
Tua Tagovailoa Pick No.5 -  slow start but improving behind poor OL and no running game
Justin Herbert Pick No.6 - looks like he could be an absolute star QB for years
Jordan Love Pick No.26 - who knows?

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:23:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:30 am
Thank you for the answers.
It is interesting, because when you look through who I consider to be the top 10 QBs in the NFL at present, only a few were first round picks and only Murray (off the top of my head) went as first pick overall. I suppose not every draft class is stacked. It's just weird to think that people like Wilson, Prescott and Brady went Round 3 or later considering the QBs in recent years from early rounds that already look confirmed back-ups or on the scrap heap.

I would say that it's actually harder to find value beyond the first round at QB these days, but that's a lot due to teams being more confident in their QB development, and a ton of guys are going in the first round and having success (along with the usual busts).  Teams are prioritizing QBs early more than ever.  Brady was a long time ago and Wilson was 2012.  Both Wilson and Brees are two of the most successful non-first round QBs, but both of them weren't highly rated as prospects particularly due to their height.  Wilson was really good in college and was one of the most best decision-makers in the NCAA (had an extremely long interception-free streak).  He was also mobile, but his height was the issue.

Lamar Jackson won MVP in his second year.  As did Mahomes.  Allen wasn't far away last year in his third.  Murray, Herbert, Burrow, Watson, etc are all first-rounders.

The transition to the NFL has gotten a lot easier for college QBs, partly because the transition from high school to college has gotten easier.  ;D

The old days of quarterbacking were these tall guys standing in the pocket with great arms.  Offenses were very vanilla, even in college.  They didn't necessarily tailor the plays to all the QBs out there. But as the spread offense, read options, RPOs, etc gained popularity among colleges and high schools, it's become easier for more players with good arms to be QBs (easier to the set the offense for them).  It created a lot of dimensions and opportunities for a lot of points being scored.  Some of the top college teams used to be very focused on defense and running the ball (Alabama, LSU, etc) or mobile QBs that weren't good passers but can use their athleticism (Ohio State).  Now many of the top schools can produce elite QB play.  Famously, one of the biggest games of the season in 2011 was LSU-Alabama which ended 9-6 in OT.  In 2019, the game ended 46-41 to LSU with Burrow throwing for almost 400 yards on Nick Saban's defense, and Tua throwing for over 400 yards for Bama.  In one of the Alabama-Auburn games in the mid-2010s, Nick Saban gave Derrick Henry almost 50 carries.  In the 2020 title game, Mac Jones threw for almost 500 yards.  Just a couple of weeks ago, against one of the best defenses in recent memory in Georgia, Bryce Young (a first-year starter) threw for 400 yards.  Passing the ball has never been easier at top schools.  Ohio State under Ryan Day has also become more NFL-friendly in passing than before.

NFL took some time to adapt, but they're there too.  The dinosaurs like Jeff Fisher and John Fox were replaced by younger offensive minds.  Not everything works out, but teams have finally cottoned on to the trends in QBs and are hiring coaches to get the most out of them (as opposed to coaches who think the game is still in 1999).  Kliff Kingsbury was a mediocre college coach.  One of the low points of his Texas Tech tenure was a 66-10 loss to a 3-7 Iowa State team.  His QB that day was Patrick Mahomes.  But he's a great offensive mind and QB developer.  He also dislikes recruiting, which at a school like Texas Tech were you're always disadvantaged in talent, makes things even worse.  He was hired as OC at USC before jumping to an NFL head coaching job.  Quite frankly, of all the college coaches that ended up in the NFL, he easily has one of the "worst" resumes of all time.  But his focus on coaching and QB development is great.  He didn't like recruiting in college, but that's not necessarily skillset needed in the NFL.  A great fit for Murray.

Almost every young talented QB today is a first-round pick.  And most of them were great very early in their careers.  That being said, there are still plenty of busts.  The one thing that hasn't changed though is adaptation, team support, readiness, etc no matter how easier it is to play QB.
-The effect of the very top teams in college football producing elite passers over and over again does lead to the question:  is it the QB or the talent?  Passing is made easier than ever, but not every QB can have that much of a talent advantage around him when going to the NFL.
-The very top of the first-round (as you rightly noted with the lack of success for the 1st overalls) is still a problem, with a lot of poor play and busts (because of bad teams, bad organizations, bad coaching, and bad talent; that element hasn't changed).
-Some guys are ready right away (Burrow, Herbert, Murray, and the like are standouts).  Others get going right as they take over (Watson, Jackson).  Some still sit (Mahomes).  Readiness still matters.  For example, Zach Wilson's best throws and plays are improvised off-platform throws.  But he hasn't been accurate enough standing in the pocket, and his ball placement on shorter routes hasn't been good enough.  He's got that elite QB arm and "wow" factor but isn't ready for all aspects of QB play (Mac Jones, for example, is one of the rarer less-athletic QBs these days, but he's a great decision-maker, so the Patriots offense fits him perfectly).  Either Wilson improves those aspects of his game and reaches his high ceiling, or he never quite grasps the full NFL QB experience.

538 article below talks a lot about the early QB drafting and starting with more statistics:

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/first-round-qbs-are-nothing-new-for-the-nfl-but-how-theyre-used-is-changing/

Before 2008, Manning was the only quarterback drafted in the first round to start at least 30 games in his first two years, and 19 first-rounders started fewer than 10 games. Since then, eight first-round picks have started at least 30 of their first 32 possible games, and only two first-rounders (Johnny Manziel and Paxton Lynch) got fewer than 10 starts.

These days, first-round quarterbacks are increasingly expected to start right away  and teams usually do what they can to clear any obstacles to that starting role out of their way. With more first-rounders starting faster and more established starters delaying retirement, though, that means fewer opportunities for second-day picks.

In the early 2010s, there was a bumper crop of excellent mid-round quarterbacks. Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo have five Super Bowl starts and 14 Pro Bowls between them, and they were all drafted in the second or third round of the draft from 2011 to 2014. Add in Ryan Mallett, Brock Osweiler, Geno Smith and Mike Glennon, and the 10 second-day draftees over those four classes have combined for an eye-popping 637 starts.

But the subsequent six years have seen 11 second-day quarterbacks start just 106 games and make zero Pro Bowls. Of them, none are clear-cut starters going into this fall. NFL teams recent lack of use for second-day quarterbacks is starting to show up in the draft patterns, too:
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:05:18 pm
Skipper, that's a great post, thank you. A really interesting but digestible insight for someone like me who's still learning about the game.

The evolution of the QB is one of the most startling differences when watching old footage from the 80s etc to now is the athleticism of the QBs - I know the rules are very different but they just planted themselves in the pocket and slung it. Someone like Vick or more contemporaneously - Lamar Jackson, looks like an alien in comparison.

It's interesting that height plays such a big role - of course in a game of giants it's understandable why as such. Is it because of concerns of seeing over your O-line and past the defence up front to where your options are? Because Wilson and QBs like Murray have proven height's not really an impediment if you're good enough.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:23:48 pm
snip

Great post skipper.

A question about NFL teams being less reluctant to throw in 1st Round QB picks straight away. How much do you think that's driven by easier transition from college to NFL? And how much do you think it's driven by cap space and the need to maximise a QBs value on a rookie contract? Having an excellent QB on a rookie contract, in theory makes it significantly easier to build a better roster around them. Sitting a QB, like Trey Lance for example, for a season and then potentially having a season or 2 of development at NFL level means you in essence don't necessarily gain the benefit of having a potential elite QB with a low cap hit.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,443
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:18:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm
Great post skipper.

A question about NFL teams being less reluctant to throw in 1st Round QB picks straight away. How much do you think that's driven by easier transition from college to NFL? And how much do you think it's driven by cap space and the need to maximise a QBs value on a rookie contract? Having an excellent QB on a rookie contract, in theory makes it significantly easier to build a better roster around them. Sitting a QB, like Trey Lance for example, for a season and then potentially having a season or 2 of development at NFL level means you in essence don't necessarily gain the benefit of having a potential elite QB with a low cap hit.
I'm not fully sure how cap space works, I think I get the broad strokes. So obviously when he was on his rookie deal, KC were getting phenomenal value from Patrick Mahomes, because he was performing at an elite level despite his inexperience. They've then had to pay him big to keep him in KC, do teams need to keep free cap space in mind knowing they will have to find large amounts to keep a young QB, or is there some rules around this, to avoid something such as them spending a load on 'win now' players then lacking the cap space to turn rookie QB into franchise QB?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:19:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:05:18 pm
I know the rules are very different but they just planted themselves in the pocket and slung it. Someone like Vick or more contemporaneously - Lamar Jackson, looks like an alien in comparison.


The one thing I'd say about the older QBs is that it was arguably harder to stand in the pocket and pass. When I say harder, I mean the chance of taking a big hit was a lot more prevalent. Rules protecting QBs have helped. I also think rules on  on-contact on receivers and helmet to helmet tackles have made passing easier since receivers can get free easier.

This may be looking through rose tinted glasses but if you put a prime Dan Marino in the NFL now he'd be one of the best QBs and put up passing numbers way beyond the exceptional levels he did in the 80's. Joe Montana would be unreal with today's protection of QBs. I think the best old skool QB for the modern game may even be Steve Young.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,443
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:19:47 pm
The one thing I'd say about the older QBs is that it was arguably harder to stand in the pocket and pass. When I say harder, I mean the chance of taking a big hit was a lot more prevalent. Rules protecting QBs have helped. I also think rules on  on-contact on receivers and helmet to helmet tackles have made passing easier since receivers can get free easier.

This may be looking through rose tinted glasses but if you put a prime Dan Marino in the NFL now he'd be one of the best QBs and put up passing numbers way beyond the exceptional levels he did in the 80's. Joe Montana would be unreal with today's protection of QBs. I think the best old skool QB for the modern game may even be Steve Young.
Cheers Jookie. Again I lack knowledge of history of the game to comment, but yeah, some of the old hits were brutal. I'm all for protecting the QBs given how centred the game is around them, but some of the roughing the passer calls these days are too weak. Can't you even get called for roughing on a perfectly legitimate sack if you fall on the QB the wrong way, or am I making that up?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:45:15 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:18:59 pm
I'm not fully sure how cap space works, I think I get the broad strokes. So obviously when he was on his rookie deal, KC were getting phenomenal value from Patrick Mahomes, because he was performing at an elite level despite his inexperience. They've then had to pay him big to keep him in KC, do teams need to keep free cap space in mind knowing they will have to find large amounts to keep a young QB, or is there some rules around this, to avoid something such as them spending a load on 'win now' players then lacking the cap space to turn rookie QB into franchise QB?

I only understand cap space on a really superficial level.

But in essence I think contract value is spread over the course of the contract and counts against cap space . It's not just the value of the contract divided by length of contract though. Contracts tend to be back-loaded so most the pay comes in the latter years of the contracts.Not all the money is guaranteed money to the player either. Some will be determined by certain conditions - the obvious one is not being cut from the 53 man roster.

Teams persuade players to have backloaded contracts by paying signing bonuses that are guaranteed money. Signing bonuses count against the cap but they are prorated over the length of a contract. There are also other bonuses that players can achieve -  normally related to roster selection or offseason participation.

Therefore a player's cap hit in any given year is a combination of contract value that year, bonuses and prorated signing bonus. For example lets say a player has a 4 year deal worth $30M dollars that is paid $5M in Year 1, $7M in Year 2, $8M in Year 3 and $10M in Year 4. The player also has a signing bonus of $12M dollars and roster/offseason bonuses of $500k.

The Year 1 cap hit would be $5M + $3M +$0.5M = $8.5M
The Year 4 cap hit would be $10M + $3M +$0.5M = $13.5M

One issue for teams is 'dead money' if a player is cut or traded. In essence the player has received the signing bonus but the team haven't accounted for it fully in cap space. In the example above, if the player was cut after Year 2 then he'd have received his $12M signing fee but the team would need to swallow $6M (Year3 and Year 4 signing bonuses) in dead money on their cap space in Year 3. There's something about June 1st and being traded or cut before/after that makes a difference. I think it's the ability to prorata the signing bonus over multiple seasons rather one but I'm not 100% sure.

Cap space is really complicated (probably a lot more so than my understanding above!)and getting a roster together that can stay under the cap every year and be competitive is a huge skill from any FO. As is deciding when and who to give massive contracts to. Contracts that come with big signing bonuses. You really need to make sure they are key players throughout their contract length. Needing to cut underperforming players on big contracts/signing bonuses can hit your cap space significantly.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm
https://www.nfl.com/news/jaguars-need-culture-change-more-than-ever-after-urban-meyer-disaster

quite a damning piece considering it's actually on nfl.com. it even takes a swipe at an owner (a deserved one, snyder is a c*nt) which seems to be almost unheard of on there for obvious reasons.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm
Cheers Jookie. Again I lack knowledge of history of the game to comment, but yeah, some of the old hits were brutal. I'm all for protecting the QBs given how centred the game is around them, but some of the roughing the passer calls these days are too weak. Can't you even get called for roughing on a perfectly legitimate sack if you fall on the QB the wrong way, or am I making that up?

My knowledge of NFL isn't great to be honest. Watched for about 30 odd years but I'm more of a turn it on ht eTV on Sunday and watch rather than immersing myself on a daily basis.

I do think some of the roughing the passer calls seem harsh. Almost impossible for the defender not to hit the QB in that split second.

I suppose player health is paramount and any deterrent is worth a few harsh calls.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:24:22 pm
I'd mainly like for them to simplify false start rules. Some non-hazardous moments of the game are way too officiated. If an offensive player doesn't move across the neutral zone I don't think it should be a false start.

I also would like to see any missed field goal turn into a 25-yard touchback once you're on the opposition half if the ball reaches the endzone, thus encouraging wilder attempts. This would make it equal to a kickoff and really give the best kickers a chance to shine even more.

I'd also be in favour of allowing one foot to go out of bounds, so long as the interior foot stays entirely inbound. These measuring calls get a bit tedious.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm
. Can't you even get called for roughing on a perfectly legitimate sack if you fall on the QB the wrong way, or am I making that up?

I believe the thing about not 'driving the qb into the ground' and landing on him is still in effect.

but yeah they seem to draw a flag if you even breathe on them, depending on who they are. see also the amount of wbs who appear to give themselves up along the sideline and then run for a few extra yards because they know the defensive players are scared to hit them in case it's counted as a late hit.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:18:59 pm
I'm not fully sure how cap space works, I think I get the broad strokes. So obviously when he was on his rookie deal, KC were getting phenomenal value from Patrick Mahomes, because he was performing at an elite level despite his inexperience. They've then had to pay him big to keep him in KC, do teams need to keep free cap space in mind knowing they will have to find large amounts to keep a young QB, or is there some rules around this, to avoid something such as them spending a load on 'win now' players then lacking the cap space to turn rookie QB into franchise QB?

Here's my best explanation.

Basically, what Kansas City did with Mahomes was to give him a very long-term deal for below market value per individual year in order to be able to maintain a strong team around him. Then a lot of the cost was restructured into a signing bonus. It's a smart deal considering inflation and the increased revenue for the league will make sure that Mahomes' current deal will be worth a lot less in five years' time and then he still has plenty of years to go.

The more stupid thing is Dallas giving the farm to Dak Prescott for a shorter amount of time. This means that is contract will be up in a few years and bound to get another pay rise, while taking up a larger cap space than Mahomes does while providing less value to the team with all due respect. Some franchises are too paranoid about losing their starting QB and start doing silly stuff. As it is, Mahomes has a contract larger than Prescott because it lasts for longer, whereas Prescott earns more per year and clogs up the needs that Dallas require to be able to manouevre in free agency and near trade deadlines. That's why Kansas City are able to get impact players like Orlando Brown and Melvin Ingram into the fold while staying under the cap, while Dallas have to play more cautious and rely more on risky draft picks and can't make short-term fixes like Tampa Bay and KC can. As for Tampa, Tom Brady really is the guy when it comes to team-friendly contracts in that sense.

Is Dak one of the top 10 quarterbacks and could win a Super Bowl on the right team? Yes. Is he deserved of being the superstar salary man in terms of compensating for what his team loses due to his mega bucks? Nah.

It's also worth adding that Mahomes will net more than Prescott in a year because of his endorsement and greater market value. That means that a team with a very marketable quarterback can get away with paying him less because of the salary cap since the QB needs success on the field to retain the endorsement deals in the longer term. That requires a QB to be willing to give up a few million to be able to get the offensive line and defensive pass rush he needs to a) avoid hazardous sacks while having time with the ball, b) get field position and c) have someone to throw the football to. Mahomes and Brady understand this and play the contract game accordingly.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:38:59 am
Chiefs beat the Chargers in overtime, have to say i hate the overtime rules, both teams should have a possession regardless of a TD being scored, or just play out the full 10 minutes.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:42:25 am
Good game that. Chiefs are on a roll
