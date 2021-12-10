Feels like theyve drafted quite in recent years looking at their roster.



If you look from 2018 onwards they've drafted a player who gone on to be important player from each draft. I think what's helped is that the Cowboys have had a lot of success with their picks from Rounds 1-3 in the last 3-4 drafts. I think the criticism might be around how many starters they drafted beyond round 3 in this period.Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons are all great pick ups in the draft in the 1st 3 rounds. Osa Odighizuwa looks like he could be a good player too. I'm not sure how you'd place someone like Vander Esch. Pro-Bowler in his rookie season but Cowboys have refused his 5th year option a few years on. I suppose whatever happens they got some good production from him as a rookie.In the latter rounds you have Tyler Biadasz, Donovan Wilson, Dalton Schulz who are have craved out roles in the Cowboys roster after being drafted 2018-2020.I suppose getting ~5 key players and ~5 rotational players from the last 4 drafts is good.The key, I think, is getting a high success rate in the 1st few rounds. That's where you'll generally find your big hitters. Outside of Round 1 and 2, there was 5 Pro-bowlers selected in 2018 draft, 3 in 2019 (all ST) and 0 in 2020. Obviously this can change as players progress but as comparison there's been 27 players selected in Rounds 1 and 2 of the drafts between 2018-2020 that have a subsequent Pro-Bowl selection. I know Pro-Bowl selection is a bit flawed but it was the easiest way I could think of to show the disparity in quality of player between the early rounds of the drafts and later on.I'm definitely not clued up on how well every team's draft picks are doing. But is does seem like the Cowboys have been one of the better teams at drafting over the last 5-6 years (when you include Elliott and Prescott also). Ravens and Vikings always seem to draft relatively well. The Chargers recently have had some good success with early round picks. Others are more inconsistent. Think Saints are a good example here. Seahwaks too. Brilliant in early 2010's. A lot less so now though. Teams like the Jet and Giants seem to be consistently poor at drafting.