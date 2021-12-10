« previous next »
Horrible news about Thomas. RIP. 33 is no age.

I quite like Carr. I think he's definitely been on the unlucky side given the organisation he's been with. I'd love to see how he'd do on a team built to challenge and I think he could replicate the kind of impact Stafford has had on the Rams.
RIP DT. Absolutely shocking.
Carr is not the problem, never has been. Great player & leader on a team thats often been a basket case. Hes an actual franchise QB & I think top 10. His biggest issue is decision making under pressure, but thats what defines good quarterbacks , like Carr, from greats. Hes got no running game at the moment, a patchy OL & underwhelming receivers (Waller & Renfrow aside), so his stats are remarkable.
RIP Thomas, he was just about to start enjoying his retirement and then he dies at home at that age. Just so unfair and sad.
Have to agree with pretty much all of this Killie. Replacing him won't fix the many, many problems out there, yet at the same time yes, his decision making and his playing scared is quite telling.

Honestly, seeing the massive away support in Vegas week in week out, and just all the dysfunction, I think Mark needs to sell up. Won't happen like, but this franchise is on its knees and has been for some time.

17 different franchises have won the SB since the last time the Raiders won, and 2 decades since they were relevant.

Today will no doubt be ugly, and there's just not much on the horizon for this franchise to look forward to.
Yep, one of the dumbest moves was giving Gruden that 10 year contract, they've been shit ever since, the Raiders did make the playoffs a few years ago but went one & done as Carr was out injured, & that was before Gruden arrived, Raiders had talent on the team, but most of the talent got traded after Gruden arrived.
Vegas' O-line is a joke and what's worse for them is that they're going to Arrowhead with Chris Jones and Melvin Ingram like hungry sharks coming for him on 3rd down.

Could be a rough day for them, but then again, this is the NFL so anything could happen.

I think Carr is average, not great, not bad. They need more pieces around him to succeed than Tampa, Kansas City and Green Bay do, but at the same time Washington, the New York teams, Chicago and Miami would've done anything to have had him in the past few years.
The KC edge rush had some breakfast today...
Chiefs eating the Raiders alive. Like Alabama versus some minnow.

The Browns are hammering the Ravens with Lamar going down with a lower leg injury. Ouch.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on December 12, 2021, 07:22:20 pm
Chiefs eating the Raiders alive. Like Alabama versus some minnow.

The Browns are hammering the Ravens with Lamar going down with a lower leg injury. Ouch.
Gus Bradley not changing the defense again and KC offense looks amazing what a shock
Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browning right now.
Quote from: Ray K on December 12, 2021, 09:07:57 pm
Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browning right now.

they stood up defensively on that last set of 4 though.

but yeah the game looks like it should never have been close.
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 12, 2021, 09:10:31 pm
they stood up defensively on that last set of 4 though.

but yeah the game looks like it should never have been close.
Really helped by the backup QB throwing a 2 yard shallow cross on a 4th and 6 play.
Cowboys did their best to throw that away.
Justin Herbert has a howitzer strapped to that right shoulder.
Sean McDermott punting from 3&2 down 14 points. Whats the point.
Absolutely horrendous officiating to end the 4th quarter and start overtime in the Bucs Bills game.
Some bad calls in the Bucs game
I cannot believe the calls against bills here, no Pi call on Diggs and then they let that one go.

Edmunds is brutal though.
Holding in the endzone to finish the 4th quarter and then a no call on PI on Diggs again in overtime. That wasn't a first down and then one of the worst PI calls you'll see on Wallace for Buffalo. If anything it was offensive PI on Evans. Makes you sick.
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 13, 2021, 12:54:52 am
Holding in the endzone to finish the 4th quarter and then a no call on PI on Diggs again in overtime. That wasn't a first down and then one of the worst PI calls you'll see on Wallace for Buffalo. If anything it was offensive PI on Evans. Makes you sick.

Quote from: frag on December 13, 2021, 12:53:17 am
I cannot believe the calls against bills here, no Pi call on Diggs and then they let that one go.

Edmunds is brutal though.


Its almost as if you guys are suprised? Tampa Bay Refereers are not making the SB.
Looks like the Raiders doing a pre game speech on the Chiefs logo wasn't a good idea as they got handed a blow out loss  :duh
 
Quote from: Statto Red on December 13, 2021, 10:42:25 am
Looks like the Raiders doing a pre game speech on the Chiefs logo wasn't a good idea as they got handed a blow out loss  :duh

I honestly dont understand how someone would think that was a good idea to begin with
Looking at the playoff picture in both AFC and NFC I would summarise it as - a few good teams in the AFC might not even make the playoffs, whilst a few average teams in the NFC are likely to make the playoffs.

Still think it's possible the 7th seed in NFC has a 8-9 record. Pretty sure 9-8 will get you in the play-offs, if not 6th seed.

In the AFC, I think it's likely that multiple teams with a winning record won't make the play-offs.

Some massive games in Week 15:

Chiefs @ Chargers
Raiders @ Browns
Patriots @ Colts
Falcons @ 49ers
WFT @ Eagles
Bengals @ Broncos

These results could really put some teams in a great position or a massive hole.

How has our Special Teams coach survived last night? We've been terrible for years but that was the worst I've ever seen us. Mason Crosby is done as well father time has caught up to him.
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 13, 2021, 02:57:38 pm
How has our Special Teams coach survived last night? We've been terrible for years but that was the worst I've ever seen us. Mason Crosby is done as well father time has caught up to him.

Few teams struggling with special teams in recent weeks. Bengals lost last night due to special teams. Same with 49ers versus Seahawks a few weeks ago.
Quote from: Jookie on December 13, 2021, 03:34:38 pm
Few teams struggling with special teams in recent weeks. Bengals lost last night due to special teams. Same with 49ers versus Seahawks a few weeks ago.

We've been struggling for years though. PFF has us ranked as one of the worst teams for about 5 years in a row now and we promoted from within for the Special Teams coach we have now, it beggars belief.
Quote from: redwillow on December 13, 2021, 08:50:58 am

Its almost as if you guys are suprised? Tampa Bay Refereers are not making the SB.

Oh I'm not surprised. It was the same up in Lambeau for the NFC championship game last year.
Quote from: Statto Red on December 13, 2021, 10:42:25 am
Looks like the Raiders doing a pre game speech on the Chiefs logo wasn't a good idea as they got handed a blow out loss  :duh
No Gus Bradley saying I'm run the same defense last time we got blown out was where they lost the game.
Cowboys used their first round pick well this year.
Quote from: Garrus on December 14, 2021, 03:28:53 am
Cowboys used their first round pick well this year.
Can't remember why he dropped down as a lot of people were originally expecting him to go much higher.
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 14, 2021, 09:36:36 am
Can't remember why he dropped down as a lot of people were originally expecting him to go much higher.

Character concerns at Penn State.  Was named as a defendant in a hazing lawsuit I believe.  Not sure how serious it was but that was floated around last year.

It was also a crazy loaded draft for offensive players so the Cowboys got good value here. Theyve used his versatility well also.
Quote from: Garrus on December 14, 2021, 03:28:53 am
Cowboys used their first round pick well this year.

Feels like theyve drafted quite in recent years looking at their roster.
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 14, 2021, 09:36:36 am
Can't remember why he dropped down as a lot of people were originally expecting him to go much higher.
Wasn't 100% sure if off the ball or what. he was plus Offense went earlier and teams wanted CBs right after. Off Ball linebacker not supposed to be super valuable and didnt know he was this good as pass rusher
Quote from: frag on December 14, 2021, 07:01:18 pm
Feels like theyve drafted quite in recent years looking at their roster.

If you look from 2018 onwards they've drafted a player who gone on to be important player from each draft. I think what's helped is that the Cowboys have had a lot of success with their picks from Rounds 1-3 in the last 3-4 drafts. I think the criticism might be around how many starters they drafted beyond round 3 in this period.

Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons are all great pick ups in the draft in the 1st 3 rounds. Osa Odighizuwa looks like he could be a good player too. I'm not sure how you'd place someone like Vander Esch. Pro-Bowler in his rookie season but Cowboys have refused his 5th year option a few years on. I suppose whatever happens they got some good production from him as a rookie.

In the latter rounds you have Tyler Biadasz, Donovan Wilson, Dalton Schulz who are have craved out roles in the Cowboys roster after being drafted 2018-2020.

I suppose getting ~5 key players and ~5 rotational players from the last 4 drafts is good.

The key, I think, is getting a high success rate in the 1st few rounds. That's where you'll generally find your big hitters. Outside of Round 1 and 2, there was 5 Pro-bowlers selected in 2018 draft, 3 in 2019 (all ST) and 0 in 2020. Obviously this can change as players progress but as comparison there's been 27 players selected in Rounds 1 and 2 of the drafts between 2018-2020 that have a subsequent Pro-Bowl selection. I know Pro-Bowl selection is a bit flawed but it was the easiest way I could think of to show the disparity in quality of player between the early rounds of the drafts and later on.

I'm definitely not clued up on how well every team's draft picks are doing. But is does seem like the Cowboys have been one of the better teams at drafting over the last 5-6 years (when you include Elliott and Prescott also). Ravens and Vikings always seem to draft relatively well. The Chargers recently have had some good success with early round picks. Others are more inconsistent. Think Saints are a good example here. Seahwaks too. Brilliant in early 2010's. A lot less so now though. Teams like the Jet and Giants seem to be consistently poor at drafting.
Super Bowl LVIII will be at Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

A case of "If the Raiders can't come to the Superbowl..."
Schefter reporting Urban Meyer is out as Jags head coach.

Jags hiring Meyer worked out exactly as expected.  Absolutely terrible for for the NFL and even worse in an organization like Jacksonville.
Thank fuck God that nightmare is over. Now get in a coach who can work with Lawrence and start the rebuild, nice to have something to look forward to again after that fuckin moron
Was Meyer allegedly kicking a player during training camp the final straw then?
That snowballed quickly, college coaches rarely work well as NFL coaches, the error was the Jags appointing Meyer in the first place, the disfunction started quickly too.
