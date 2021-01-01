« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm
TD off a fake punt. nice.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm
TD off a fake punt. nice.

The collision before it not nice at all. Horrific incident.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm
Congratulations to the Lions! Maybe they'll blow #1 overall for the fuck of it? ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
The collision before it not nice at all. Horrific incident.

indeed. only saw it once on rz but looked like he got hit twice.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
Some love for the punters great to see.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:30:44 am
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:35:17 am
TipTopKop on Today at 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.

I think its worth the risk in some cases but against an absolute statue of a qb youve got to go to OT.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:42:47 am
TipTopKop on Today at 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.

I was definitely shocked that they went for it. Granted they had a great play called which they just failed to execute. Mark Andrews isn't going to drop too many passes that hit him in the hands.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:25:25 am
TipTopKop on Today at 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.
Data wise you have better chance to win with kicking the PAT I think. Harbaugh said he did it bc he was out of the corners and it was great play call just missed by an inch or so
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:10:47 am
The Chargers are so unpredictable i don't know what to expect from them on a week to week basis, Herbert is a star love watching that guy play.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:09:49 am
FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Yeah when is Zimmer gone?

Unfair. Hes been framed.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:08:41 am
newterp on Today at 01:30:44 am
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Who are they?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:54:56 pm
