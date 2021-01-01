How do you not go for it there on 4&3? Convert and you can run down the clock and get the last kick of the game. Even if they made the 56 yard attempt in the rain wouldve still given Brady a minute to work with.



It's the difference between having Brady and not having Brady. 3 and 3 from the 38 with Brady at the helm? You know that's getting converted, or at least the coaches would let Brady have the 4th down play. With no Brady? It's the type of "losing football" we always see teams that come up against teams like New England.Belichick once went for it on his own 29, 4th and 2, up 6 at Indy. It's the ultimate trust in a QB to win a game right there and then.Tonight, he opts for a 56-yard field goal in the rain when the Bucs had a minute left and 2 timeouts. The plan should've been to get 3 yards in 2 plays, but it's not fun not having Brady, is it?