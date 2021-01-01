« previous next »
Raid

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61680 on: Today at 12:02:16 am
Surprised the Cardinals arent higher in the Super Bowl conversation. Great performance tonight
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61681 on: Today at 12:43:35 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:02:16 am
Surprised the Cardinals arent higher in the Super Bowl conversation. Great performance tonight

I think it's because they are in NFC West which is ridiculously strong, and Rodgers and Brady both stand in their way in the wider NFC- and let's not forget they only got 8-8 last season.  Also everyone is rating the Rams chances as Stafford could/should be better than Goff was, and they have Aaron Donald; and Wilson on his day can carry the Seahawks to the playoffs.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61682 on: Today at 01:19:25 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:02:16 am
Surprised the Cardinals arent higher in the Super Bowl conversation. Great performance tonight
It really early and it very hard to win super bowl if you don't get home field and a bye. Teams that play Wild Card weekend haven't won the super bowl much, this may change with the 3 wild cards however last year made it hard to tell without fans and 1 year sample size isn't good measure.
King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61683 on: Today at 02:43:23 am
TB12 back at the Pats is proving a really cagey game that no one seems to wanna get a grip of.


Exciting for the potential but lacking in quality as half time approaches.
King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61684 on: Today at 04:29:38 am
Field Goal as the 2 min clock hits . . . 17 - 19
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61685 on: Today at 04:40:03 am
How do you not go for it there on 4&3? Convert and you can run down the clock and get the last kick of the game. Even if they made the 56 yard attempt in the rain wouldve still given Brady a minute to work with.
King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61686 on: Today at 04:42:43 am
And its off the post. . . and TB12 floats off.


Coach dont look too happy, did he say gonna kick your ass next time!
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61687 on: Today at 05:08:48 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:40:03 am
How do you not go for it there on 4&3? Convert and you can run down the clock and get the last kick of the game. Even if they made the 56 yard attempt in the rain wouldve still given Brady a minute to work with.

It's the difference between having Brady and not having Brady.  3 and 3 from the 38 with Brady at the helm?  You know that's getting converted, or at least the coaches would let Brady have the 4th down play.  With no Brady?  It's the type of "losing football" we always see teams that come up against teams like New England.

Belichick once went for it on his own 29, 4th and 2, up 6 at Indy.  It's the ultimate trust in a QB to win a game right there and then.

Tonight, he opts for a 56-yard field goal in the rain when the Bucs had a minute left and 2 timeouts.  The plan should've been to get 3 yards in 2 plays, but it's not fun not having Brady, is it?
