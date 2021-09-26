God, the NFC East is terrible. Just finished catching up on the Giants & WFT from the weekend.
Looking at the next 4 weeks of NFC East games, I don't think anyone will be close to the Cowboys if they keep playing like this. Hell, they could even go 1-2 into the bye and still have the lead of the division when they come out the far side.
Cowboys: Panthers, Giants, Patriots [Bye]. Probably 2-1 but lets says 1-2 for a 3-3 record, obv. beating the Giants.
Eagles: Chiefs, Bucs, Panthers, Raiders. Yeah, that's 0-4 for a 1-6 record.
WFT: Falcons, Saints, Chiefs, Packers. They could beat the Falcons but the other three are beating them. Likely 2-5
NYG: Saints Cowboys Rams, Panthers. They're going to be 0-7....
That's abysmal and not remotely unlikely.