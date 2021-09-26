« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
September 26, 2021, 09:11:22 pm
The Ravens convert a 4th and 19 from their own 16, and then from the Lions 48, Tucker hits a 66-yard field goal to win the game.

The longest field goal ever, and it's converted as time expires.
King Kenny.

RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
September 26, 2021, 10:00:09 pm
That was an insane kick by Tucker.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
September 26, 2021, 11:16:20 pm
Feels like it may be a long season being a Colts fan. Offence is just not clicking at all and by the time our schedule gets easier might be way to late for a playoff push!
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 26, 2021, 11:20:50 pm
Rams should have kept their stripey end zones
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
September 27, 2021, 01:07:04 am
It's hilarious to see how bad Big Ben is nowadays. He's less mobile than statues, and he throws like a 2 year old kid
https://twitter.com/PFF_Andrew/status/1442203911759163402?s=19
https://twitter.com/PFF_Andrew/status/1442211683582185478?s=19

He was washed 2 seasons ago, completely broken last year, and they still brought him back.
ArcticRed

Re: The NFL Thread
September 27, 2021, 11:27:49 am
Couple of hopeless calls/non-calls in the 4th quarter (PI call on Stokes and non-call on the hit on Adams) kept the 49'ers in the game to the very end
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:23:22 am
Bears produced one of the worst offensive performances of all time. Fields took a beating, some of it his fault, should just throw the ball away.

Don't understand the playbook though, Nagy's treating him like he's Dalton/Foles. Get him moving. Nagy's job should be on the line, there isn't really much working offensively.
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 08:14:20 am
Cowboys looking like they have the middle-of-the-table defense which should be good enough to get them the NFC East. That said, Eagles were terrible yesterday, excepting Hargreaves & Cox.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 01:02:34 pm
Roethlisberger has looked like the Steelers have found him a sports bar near the Stadium and asked him if he wants to play QB today for the last 2 years, looks like he's running in treacle when in the pocket.

How a QB can look that rotund and still be a playing makes the Steelers look bad.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 01:20:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 28, 2021, 01:02:34 pm
Roethlisberger has looked like the Steelers have found him a sports bar near the Stadium and asked him if he wants to play QB today for the last 2 years, looks like he's running in treacle when in the pocket.

How a QB can look that rotund and still be a playing makes the Steelers look bad.

He's never been what you'd call athletic.

All the talk is that this is a year too long though.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 02:26:01 pm
I think the next few weeks will be interesting. Few teams who are either perennial play off teams and/or were highly fancied coming into the season are 0-3 or 1-2. Eve some of the 2-1 teams havent looked great. A few more defeats in the next 2-3 weeks could see a few teams really questioning whether they are playoff material or not.

In Week 4, Seattle v 49ers is the prime example. A defeat for either would raise serious questions about their ability to reach the playoffs. I think the same could be said of Steelers, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, WFT. I think all would have had hope of a play off run but could be staring down the barrel if results in the next few weeks dont go their way.

I didnt include the Chiefs since they seem too talented not to make 10-11 wins at least this season. Theyll win in Week4 versus the Eagles. Week 5 versus the Bills looks a tasty match up though
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 02:39:47 pm
The old results after 3 games are interesting because it means nobody really knows who is actually any good.
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 04:14:40 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 02:39:47 pm
The old results after 3 games are interesting because it means nobody really knows who is actually any good.

The Raiders are definitely not a top tier team, but they`ve beaten three teams that had good records last season. It`ll be interesting to see how they`d get on against a poor team (Broncos are 3-0 having played teams who are combined 0-9), unfortunately the schedule is pretty tough. However they`ve achieved this without much of a running game and a middling (at best) offensive line. The defence has noticeably strengthened possibly due to having a decent DC as much as the veteran talent we added.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 04:30:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 28, 2021, 02:39:47 pm
The old results after 3 games are interesting because it means nobody really knows who is actually any good.

I agree. I think your record after 5 or 6 games is a massive difference than after 3.

I focused on the teams with a poorer record in my post above. KillieRed makes a good point about teams who are 3-0. How good are the Raiders, Broncos and Panthers?

Broncos have beaten 3 of the worst teams. Panthers beat Saints but also the Jets and Texans, who might be the 2 worst teams. I actually think the Raiders record is the most impressive at this point.  Beating the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins looks a great start. I think the Q is how good is this version of the Steelers and is beating the Dolphins in OT with Brisset at QB that impressive? Only time will tell
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
September 28, 2021, 05:00:26 pm
God, the NFC East is terrible. Just finished catching up on the Giants & WFT from the weekend.

Looking at the next 4 weeks of NFC East games, I don't think anyone will be close to the Cowboys if they keep playing like this. Hell, they could even go 1-2 into the bye and still have the lead of the division when they come out the far side.

Cowboys: Panthers, Giants, Patriots [Bye]. Probably 2-1 but lets says 1-2 for a 3-3 record, obv. beating the Giants.
Eagles: Chiefs, Bucs, Panthers, Raiders. Yeah, that's 0-4 for a 1-6 record.
WFT: Falcons, Saints, Chiefs, Packers. They could beat the Falcons but the other three are beating them. Likely 2-5
NYG: Saints Cowboys Rams, Panthers. They're going to be 0-7....

That's abysmal and not remotely unlikely.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2021, 02:29:35 pm
Richard Sherman signing with the Bucs
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2021, 07:37:57 pm
 LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears moved one step closer to leaving historic Soldier Field.

The Bears announced Wednesday they signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) with Churchill Downs Inc. for the 326-acre Arlington Park property in suburban Arlington Heights.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32304556/chicago-bears-sign-purchase-agreement-churchill-downs-inc-326-acre-arlington-park-property


The lease on Soldier Field expires in 2033.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2021, 07:45:25 pm
Well it is the smallest stadium in the league I guess.

Brady sr has had a few things to say in the past few days so Brady has said that he doesn't speak for him, and that as he's 77 years old now he might put him in a home against his will. Quite funny.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
September 29, 2021, 09:16:18 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September 29, 2021, 07:37:57 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears moved one step closer to leaving historic Soldier Field.

The Bears announced Wednesday they signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) with Churchill Downs Inc. for the 326-acre Arlington Park property in suburban Arlington Heights.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32304556/chicago-bears-sign-purchase-agreement-churchill-downs-inc-326-acre-arlington-park-property


The lease on Soldier Field expires in 2033.
Hopefully the All-22 film is better at the new stadium
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:03 am
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
I might actually bother watching it this year instead of trying to find some other way of staying awake for a change.
kj999

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:15:13 am
Bengals are flying!

...in all seriousness, we've not really played anyone yet. But it's nice to have a few wins to celebrate.

Burrow is going to be a top class QB. Mixon is a quality RB. Chase looks decent. Need to provide Burrow with a bit more protection and we could actually make a playoff bid.

Taylor is a muppet tho.
PaddingtonRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:35:07 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 06:15:13 am
Bengals are flying!

...in all seriousness, we've not really played anyone yet. But it's nice to have a few wins to celebrate.

Burrow is going to be a top class QB. Mixon is a quality RB. Chase looks decent. Need to provide Burrow with a bit more protection and we could actually make a playoff bid.

Taylor is a muppet tho.

Great to see a fellow Bengal on here!

Agree on the above, especially on Taylor, he's a nice guy but his playcalling is too conservative, just let Burrow orchestrate the offence!
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:38:33 am
trevor lawrence has doubled his lifetime losses in a month.

the reward of going #1 overall.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:48:10 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:38:33 am
trevor lawrence has doubled his lifetime losses in a month.

the reward of going #1 overall.

He genuinely could quadruple them by the end of this season
