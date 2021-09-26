I think the next few weeks will be interesting. Few teams who are either perennial play off teams and/or were highly fancied coming into the season are 0-3 or 1-2. Eve some of the 2-1 teams havent looked great. A few more defeats in the next 2-3 weeks could see a few teams really questioning whether they are playoff material or not.



In Week 4, Seattle v 49ers is the prime example. A defeat for either would raise serious questions about their ability to reach the playoffs. I think the same could be said of Steelers, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, WFT. I think all would have had hope of a play off run but could be staring down the barrel if results in the next few weeks dont go their way.



I didnt include the Chiefs since they seem too talented not to make 10-11 wins at least this season. Theyll win in Week4 versus the Eagles. Week 5 versus the Bills looks a tasty match up though