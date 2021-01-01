Well, they're New York, so they could obviously entice an established QB to move there and not necessarily draft someone. Mainly, whenever I've been watching them over the past couple of years it looks like they need an epic O-liner. I feel like Buffalo's line makes Allen look better than he is for example.



Jones is still young, obviously, but the way it's been for the past year it's not going to be enough. Maybe they could trade for Trubisky mid-season and give him a second chance where he doesn't have to think about #2 overall and just start afresh? Having those two compete with one another might actually improve both.