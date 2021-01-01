« previous next »
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61560 on: Today at 08:09:01 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
Something tells me the Giants would be better off in the long run by hitting rock bottom and actually getting #1 overall because their constant mediocrity doesn't give them the best talents, free agents stay well clear and no true clearout is had. It's a great shame that one of the most classic franchises are in a state like this year after year.
Are sure they just not going to extend Daniel Jones? Gettleman not good enough GM to get to pick 2 different QBs
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61561 on: Today at 09:09:19 am
The gints already had the #2 overall pick and used it on Barkley. They're just shit.

2 first rounders next year though to replace jones.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61562 on: Today at 09:11:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:09:01 am
Are sure they just not going to extend Daniel Jones? Gettleman not good enough GM to get to pick 2 different QBs

If they get a really good pick they could use that as leverage to get Deshaun Watson if the situation clears up a little.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61563 on: Today at 09:24:13 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:09:19 am
The gints already had the #2 overall pick and used it on Barkley. They're just shit.

2 first rounders next year though to replace jones.

Exactly in a year that was top heavy with QB prospects coming out as well. Then reached horrifically the year after with selecting Jones anyway and select the 4th or 5th best offensive tackle last year. Plus if you have a good enough team around them and build properly its been proven time and time again you dont need a top 2-3 pick to select a top class QB.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61564 on: Today at 09:28:23 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:11:06 am
If they get a really good pick they could use that as leverage to get Deshaun Watson if the situation clears up a little.
Watson playing under Jason Garrett offense equals  :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61565 on: Today at 09:37:50 am
Well, they're New York, so they could obviously entice an established QB to move there and not necessarily draft someone. Mainly, whenever I've been watching them over the past couple of years it looks like they need an epic O-liner. I feel like Buffalo's line makes Allen look better than he is for example.

Jones is still young, obviously, but the way it's been for the past year it's not going to be enough. Maybe they could trade for Trubisky mid-season and give him a second chance where he doesn't have to think about #2 overall and just start afresh? Having those two compete with one another might actually improve both.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61566 on: Today at 06:35:22 pm
Two drives, two interceptions for Zach Wilson. Damn that's not the home debut you'd wish on your worst enemy  :o
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61567 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
Amazing TD for the Eagles.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61568 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:41:41 pm
Amazing TD for the Eagles.

Chalked off as went out of bounds.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61569 on: Today at 06:48:13 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:35:22 pm
Two drives, two interceptions for Zach Wilson. Damn that's not the home debut you'd wish on your worst enemy  :o

Not even drives, two throws haha
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61570 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm
Looks like the Mac10 isn't having a great game slinging it so far either. Quite entertaining with a rookie head to head.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61571 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Not even drives, two throws haha
Wilson's third pick looked like an arm punt it was so underthrown.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61572 on: Today at 07:02:15 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Not even drives, two throws haha

Third INT with a complete non-hoper ball damn he ain't helping himself :wave

Jets gonna Jets I guess.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:01:43 pm
Wilson's third pick looked like an arm punt it was so underthrown.

Looked like me in the bowling alley when my arm gets tired  ;D
jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61573 on: Today at 07:08:53 pm
Waddle looks like a player for Miami
