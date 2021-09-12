This is only my third season watching the NFL. Wht are the experts verdict on the Cowboys?



Lots of hype hiding some of the flaws. Collins is out for (probably) 5 weeks, Gallup out for 3-5 weeks, Gregory has just tested positive for Covid so may miss week 2 (though the Boys have a lot of bodies at DE, if not necessarily talent), McCarthy is still the coach (so we can expect some ultra conservative play-calling at key moments) and they are trying to transition out of the worst every defense the Cowboys have ever fielded historically.Good news is that the offense were great against the Bucs, the defense were about good enough (4 turnovers but still gave up 31 points and the win) and Dak looks great.General consensus is if Dak stays healthy, they should win the division by 1+ games, probably around 10 or 11 wins. If he's not healthy they are projecting as low as 5 or 6. After week 1, I don't think the consensus has changed any. They were expected to lose against the Bucs. How they lost was encouraging but it's still a loss. Chargers beat WFT last week and that's who's next for the Cowboys. Given how good the WFT defense is and kept the Chargers to 20pts, I think they are good for near 30pts against the Cowboys so Dak etc needs to top that if possible. I have Chargers to win at home but the Cowboys to go on a roll out to week 11 where they likely get pasted by the Chiefs. After that it's how they fare against the rest of the NFC East.