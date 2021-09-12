« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2021, 09:42:09 pm
good first drive by the browns for the TD that.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2021, 09:46:50 pm
Some bonkers results so far
Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2021, 09:49:37 pm
and the bungles win. they should have with the way they blew that lead.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2021, 11:18:49 pm
Aaron Rodgers is having an awful game, last 2 drives ended up in picks, Saints not missing Drew Brees.
Re: The NFL Thread
September 12, 2021, 11:24:17 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September 12, 2021, 11:18:49 pm
Aaron Rodgers is having an awful game, last 2 drives ended up in picks, Saints not missing Drew Brees.

He only had something daft like 3 all last season. They're getting smashed today but I still reckon they'll be fine.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:30:28 am
Cleveland played so well but ultimately fell short in the fourth, but damn that AFC North will be so close also this year. Mahomes being his usual self when it mattered in the second half. Kansas City do what an AFC championship team does - winning games in all different manners.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:20:07 am
AFC East leaders baby!

Probably sky game next week Vs bills given not many good ones....bills will look bounce back, thiguht they fucked up earlier not running ball more before went behind.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 01:34:44 am
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 01:20:07 am
AFC East leaders baby!

Probably sky game next week Vs bills given not many good ones....bills will look bounce back, thiguht they fucked up earlier not running ball more before went behind.

I don't think they'll have the bills on 2 weeks running. They don't usually tend to do that.

Thought Cleveland and Mayfield looked very good offensively but kc are a good team, obviously.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:16:54 am
Fair play to the lads, they did their best to lose the game, but I guess it wasn't meant to be and they somehow won in OT, against a depleted Ravens team.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:52:19 am
Thank God football is back. I like the fact that the Cowboys gave the Bucs a proper game. I also enjoyed the implosion of the Bills vs the Steelers. Mahomes doing Mahomes stuff is always entertaining. That TD pass to Hill in the fourth quarter was mesmerizing to watch.

This is only my third season watching the NFL. Wht are the experts  verdict on the Cowboys?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:06:40 am
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 07:52:19 am
This is only my third season watching the NFL. Wht are the experts  verdict on the Cowboys?

Lots of hype hiding some of the flaws. Collins is out for (probably) 5 weeks, Gallup out for 3-5 weeks, Gregory has just tested positive for Covid so may miss week 2 (though the Boys have a lot of bodies at DE, if not necessarily talent), McCarthy is still the coach (so we can expect some ultra conservative play-calling at key moments) and they are trying to transition out of the worst every defense the Cowboys have ever fielded historically.

Good news is that the offense were great against the Bucs, the defense were about good enough (4 turnovers but still gave up 31 points and the win) and Dak looks great.

General consensus is if Dak stays healthy, they should win the division by 1+ games, probably around 10 or 11 wins. If he's not healthy they are projecting as low as 5 or 6. After week 1, I don't think the consensus has changed any. They were expected to lose against the Bucs. How they lost was encouraging but it's still a loss. Chargers beat WFT last week and that's who's next for the Cowboys. Given how good the WFT defense is and kept the Chargers to 20pts, I think they are good for near 30pts against the Cowboys so Dak etc needs to top that if possible. I have Chargers to win at home but the Cowboys to go on a roll out to week 11 where they likely get pasted by the Chiefs. After that it's how they fare against the rest of the NFC East.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:42:18 am
I think the Cowboys will run away with the NFC East. They went toe to toe with the Bucs who will blow out alot of teams this year IMO.

Rest of the NFC East isn't going to trouble them. Washington have a great defence but with Fitzpatrick out for a while they don't really have an offence. Giants are a joke obviously and the Eagles looked great against the Falcons but I think the Falcons might only win 3/4 games all season so not sure that win means too much.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:12:57 am
the most accurate prediction of week 1's games.

https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1437571459946319876
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:38:32 am
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 07:52:19 am
Thank God football is back. I like the fact that the Cowboys gave the Bucs a proper game. I also enjoyed the implosion of the Bills vs the Steelers. Mahomes doing Mahomes stuff is always entertaining. That TD pass to Hill in the fourth quarter was mesmerizing to watch.

This is only my third season watching the NFL. Wht are the experts  verdict on the Cowboys?
They have best Offense in the NFC if Dak stays healthy passing wise. Defense has question but if it not insanely bad and can be around avg they should win the NFC east however it Dallas(how could it Owner/Gm meddled too much) and Mike Mccarthy isnt the best decision maker at times. Kellan Moore should be a HC at some point he that good of a playcaller. They dont have much room for error for it either They have 3 #1 Talent WRs and a good OL(Fully healthy) and a Stud QB, Defense has a very good Edge rusher but they are lacking high level talent at the backend. Elliott and Pollard are both good backs and catch but also that OL matters.
Defense overall doesnt matter as much as QB but like not far away from being insanely terrible because Dan Quinn system rely's playing very high level cover 3 system which includes cover 1 unless he adjusts which i never saw him do in atl.
Moore will find somebody as he really good but they need Dak who has been healthy outside of a freak injury.
Dan Quinn Defense would be comparable to Pep trying to play level 3 football at Burnley but he has 1 stud striker and MF at this time it going to have some result but process wise could go really bad. They lack Defense talent overall where they need it, lack a #1 CB and more then 1 edge rusher. Quinn defense getting to the super bowl with that offense had elite level corner, Stud Mike and SS also and multiple edge rushers. Parsons look really he the Mfers and Lawerence is the striker but there CBs are like Lovren.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:02:39 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:12:57 am
the most accurate prediction of week 1's games.

https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1437571459946319876
'kinell that was spot on  :o
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:23:25 pm
Great answers. I watched Hard Knocks and Dax struck me as a very confident guy. His stats before his injury were decent as well. Will be interesting to follow them this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:11:26 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:42:18 am
I think the Cowboys will run away with the NFC East. They went toe to toe with the Bucs who will blow out alot of teams this year IMO.

Rest of the NFC East isn't going to trouble them. Washington have a great defence but with Fitzpatrick out for a while they don't really have an offence. Giants are a joke obviously and the Eagles looked great against the Falcons but I think the Falcons might only win 3/4 games all season so not sure that win means too much.

Will be interesting to see the Eagles vs. 49ers this week. Jalen Hurts looked pretty good this week, even if it was only against the Falcons. Jalen Reagor and Devonta Smith versus a 49ers backfield that looks quite weak now Jason Verrett is out injured for the season with an ACL. Could be an opportunity for the Eagles.

I think you'll know more about the relative strengths of both teams after this game. If the 49ers can win and do so without further injuries (already have top corner and No.1 and No.2 RBs on IR) then it'll convince me that they are genuine contenders for NFC West. Winning the NFC West is the 1st hurdle for any team in the NFC West given how strong that division is. If the Eagles win then I think it says they are a genuine contender for the NFC East. Washington having Fitzpatrick out and presumably Taylor Heinicke starting at QB significantly reduces their chances despite having one of the best young defences in the league. Giants aren't coming anywhere close to winning 9-10 games so there's potentially only the Cowboys to get past.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:11:55 pm
The full Ravens vs Raiders overtime with commentary from Eli & Peyton Manning & Russell Wilson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5KiJFx8S4I
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:15:33 pm
Bucs started very slowly last year so wouldn't read anything into the Cowboys doing well against them as much as a lot of people want them to. They've been given gimmies two years in a row and still failed to make the playoffs so I'll believe it when I see it. Them having a winning record would be the first start, let alone running away with the division. Prescott is not worth the money he's on, they should've traded him with those demands and drafted one of the new guys instead to build a working defense. Now they've cap-tied themselves with Mahomes-like money for a few years for a QB nowhere near the same quality.

Dak's gone through a lot and I'm sure he's a great bloke but I really can't see what makes people rave about him as a QB. He's solid but not fantastic. Throwing a lot of yards counts for little when you've never hit a 2 TD/game ratio in the modern game.
