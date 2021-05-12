Given Jones trade value ended up being a 2nd and a4th, I'm surprised the 49ers and Shanahan didn't push harder for him. Jones was brilliant in Shananhan's system in Atlanta.



Maybe the trade for Lance and losing future 1st round picks made this deal harder to do. Maybe it's the cap hit and impact on potential future extensions for Warner, Samuel and Bosa.



Whatever the reason, it doesn't look like the 49ers FO are pushing all the chips onto the table to win now.Maybe they think they can win now and still build for the future. I think a lot of that may depend on how their young WR group progresses (Ayuik, Samuel and Jalen Hurd).



Titans will be really interesting going forward. Absolute dynamite in certain positions but Q marks about them overall. In the AFC South I think the Colts may still have the more solid roster but Jones going to the Titans makes them a very dangerous proposition in the AFC South and the AFC overall.