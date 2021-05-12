« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1862332 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61280 on: May 12, 2021, 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on May 12, 2021, 03:07:58 pm
I have registered interest for Miami v Jags, 2 years ago i would have swerved both games actively but a year and a half of nothing, not taking anything for granted anymore

Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61281 on: May 12, 2021, 04:20:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 12, 2021, 04:20:24 pm
Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Why are there only 2?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61282 on: May 12, 2021, 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 12, 2021, 04:20:54 pm
Why are there only 2?

Not sure. Not sure why they've not put a couple at Wembley too.
I'm sure they won't be doing the proposed two games if COVID restricts a full crowd anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61283 on: May 12, 2021, 04:28:02 pm »
probably covid-related. though there was some talk of them wanting 2 UK (though teams can arrange more if they want to apparently) 1 mexico city and 1 'other'
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61284 on: May 12, 2021, 06:06:47 pm »
Normally the Bucs play at Wembley once a year, seems they're not playing their this year
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61285 on: May 12, 2021, 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 12, 2021, 01:49:35 pm
Week 1 CBS games:
◻️ Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET
◻️  Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET
◻️  Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET
◻️  Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET
◻️  Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

Week 1 FOX games:
◻️ Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET
◻️ 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET
◻️ Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET
◻️ Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET
◻️ Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET
◻️ Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET

MNF:
◻️ Ravens at Raiders

(H/T @FieldYates)

Bears @ Rams being the SNF game on NBC
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61286 on: May 13, 2021, 01:32:04 am »
SNF in week 4 is Bucs @ Pats
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61287 on: May 13, 2021, 08:07:43 am »
Actually a dolphins fan so want to go, defo gonna be pain hole get tickets though. Ugh. Even already booked a flight for first time in 18 months for it!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61288 on: May 13, 2021, 10:19:22 am »
How do you buy tickets for NFL games in the US?

I want to buy Browns tickets for their 21st Nov game. I signed up to tocketmaster, can select the seats but when I go to my basket/next it stops me.

What is the best way to do this? Also as I live in the UK how do you receive them? Would they post to here or could you collect at the stadium?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61289 on: May 13, 2021, 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 13, 2021, 10:19:22 am
How do you buy tickets for NFL games in the US?

I want to buy Browns tickets for their 21st Nov game. I signed up to tocketmaster, can select the seats but when I go to my basket/next it stops me.

What is the best way to do this? Also as I live in the UK how do you receive them? Would they post to here or could you collect at the stadium?

What's the error you're getting? Maybe try a different browser?
Looks like you just get them from here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cleveland-browns-vs-detroit-lions-cleveland-ohio-11-21-2021/event/05005A88CEA012F7
Just tried it from my US Ticketmaster Account and no issues getting them into the basket and proceeding.

It's all mobile tickets. You need to download the Ticketmaster US app and open it outside the ground which gave me 2x QR codes to show to get access. Everyone had to do this (there was free wifi outside the ground).
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61290 on: May 13, 2021, 12:19:21 pm »
Bucs @ Pats tickets start from $1.150 a ticket, which is not surprising, sometimes it's best looking closer to the game date depending how teams are playing at the time.

You can get NFL tickets from this site too

https://www.vividseats.com/nfl/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61291 on: May 13, 2021, 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 13, 2021, 10:51:20 am
What's the error you're getting? Maybe try a different browser?
Looks like you just get them from here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cleveland-browns-vs-detroit-lions-cleveland-ohio-11-21-2021/event/05005A88CEA012F7
Just tried it from my US Ticketmaster Account and no issues getting them into the basket and proceeding.

It's all mobile tickets. You need to download the Ticketmaster US app and open it outside the ground which gave me 2x QR codes to show to get access. Everyone had to do this (there was free wifi outside the ground).

I was using Chrome on Windows PC. But I have just tried your link via my phone and it works!!

Thanks!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61292 on: May 29, 2021, 06:05:12 am »
julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too

anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........


btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61293 on: May 29, 2021, 06:08:09 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 29, 2021, 06:05:12 am
julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too

anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........


btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation
They legit didnt have the money at the time Brady left.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61294 on: May 29, 2021, 11:46:41 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 29, 2021, 06:05:12 am
julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too

anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........


btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation

No way Julio & his agent didnt know. It was a set-up & they got their message out. Id like him at the Raiders, but doubt we can afford him.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61295 on: May 29, 2021, 11:48:08 am »
I can't help but have my suspicions about that whole phone call thing.

The show is live right? So what would have happened if he'd answered and been all "hey what's up ya c*nt?"
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61296 on: May 29, 2021, 02:49:15 pm »
Yes it is live and of course Julio knew about it!

I'd love Julio at the Pats he is just what we need. Though he's favoured to go to the Titans. But I'd offer N'Keal Harry and a couple of picks for him. Though they'd probably want Gilmore. I'd be reluctant to give up Gilmore for Julio though I may do it. But we need to definitely pick up the phone to the Falcons and register our interest!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61297 on: May 29, 2021, 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on May 29, 2021, 02:49:15 pm
Yes it is live and of course Julio knew about it!

I'd love Julio at the Pats he is just what we need. Though he's favoured to go to the Titans. But I'd offer N'Keal Harry and a couple of picks for him. Though they'd probably want Gilmore. I'd be reluctant to give up Gilmore for Julio though I may do it. But we need to definitely pick up the phone to the Falcons and register our interest!

Thats fine from the Pats perspective but why would the Falcons want to take on your total bust of a first round pick? Especially when receiver is the strong point of their team even if Julio leaves!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61298 on: May 29, 2021, 07:16:49 pm »
According to a GilletteNation source, the Patriots have offered RB Sony Michel and a 1st round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for WR Julio Jones and a 4th round pick  :o Hope it is true  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61299 on: May 30, 2021, 08:27:15 am »
Didnt Michel struggle to get reps last season?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61300 on: June 2, 2021, 11:37:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 29, 2021, 11:46:41 am
No way Julio & his agent didnt know. It was a set-up & they got their message out. Id like him at the Raiders, but doubt we can afford him.

per mcafee show

They did not know. FOX, Julio, nobody knew that was happening and that is why we have seen the actions out of FOX we have seen with the content since it happened. It has not been re-posted, it ended abruptly, there was no follow-up questions, there was no nothing on FOX. Everybody else has talked about it, they have not.

now you could argue his source is shite (mcafee said it was a source, not personal opinion) - but what he says is true, FOX had a huge scoop there but never went back to it or made anything of it at all apart from the live call? no way, any network that landed that would've milked the fuck out of it
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61301 on: June 6, 2021, 04:46:43 pm »
Julio Jones to the Titans for at least a 2nd round pick
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61302 on: June 6, 2021, 05:08:40 pm »
one player makes the titans receiving group, on paper, infintely better than it was.

as long as he's fit obviously
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61303 on: June 6, 2021, 06:17:20 pm »
I'm not sure taking on a 32 year old injury-prone wide receiver on a bumper contract is a very wise move but on the other hand the Titans have only had one game plan in the past couple of years so diversifying tactics a bit probably can't hurt. All this aside, since they have a winable division at least they could have another chance to go to the AFC Championship if everything falls their way but I really feel both they and the Colts are a QB away from serious contention and regardless of whether they'd travel to KC, Buffalo or Baltimore in the playoffs I think they'd get beat. I just can't see any team from the AFC South really going to the Super Bowl. There's zero doubts who's the best QB in that division and he's stuck on a junk team battling legal issues...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61304 on: June 6, 2021, 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on June  6, 2021, 06:17:20 pm
I'm not sure taking on a 32 year old injury-prone wide receiver

Injury prone? That's recency bias, surely.

The guy's played 13 regular games or more (plus postseason, sometimes) in 8 out of his 10 NFL seasons (the two being last season, and seven years ago in 2013).  Same in his 3 college seasons.

Quote from: Linudden on June  6, 2021, 06:17:20 pm
All this aside, since they have a winable division at least they could have another chance to go to the AFC Championship if everything falls their way but I really feel both they and the Colts are a QB away from serious contention and regardless of whether they'd travel to KC, Buffalo or Baltimore in the playoffs I think they'd get beat. I just can't see any team from the AFC South really going to the Super Bowl. There's zero doubts who's the best QB in that division and he's stuck on a junk team battling legal issues...

Think that's a little overly down on Tannehill personally, he's had a very good time with the Titans
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61305 on: June 6, 2021, 08:55:56 pm »
Titans issues last year was more defense was insanely bad and some coaching errors. Getting Julio can give then a monster offense have concerns about an OC change though
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61306 on: Yesterday at 08:36:46 am »
I think, if nothing else, the Titans are going to be alot of fun to watch this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61307 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 am »
Given Jones trade value ended up being a 2nd and a4th, I'm surprised the 49ers and Shanahan didn't push harder for him. Jones was brilliant in Shananhan's system in Atlanta.

Maybe the trade for Lance and losing future 1st round picks made this deal harder to do. Maybe it's the cap hit and impact on potential future extensions for Warner, Samuel and Bosa.

Whatever the reason, it doesn't look like the 49ers FO are pushing all the chips onto the table to win now.Maybe they think they can win now and still build for the future. I think a lot of that may depend on how their young WR group progresses (Ayuik, Samuel and Jalen Hurd).

Titans will be really interesting going forward. Absolute dynamite in certain positions but Q marks about them overall. In the AFC South I think the Colts may still have the more solid roster but Jones going to the Titans makes them a very dangerous proposition in the AFC South and the AFC overall.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61308 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
