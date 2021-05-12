« previous next »
Offline swoopy

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61280 on: May 12, 2021, 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on May 12, 2021, 03:07:58 pm
I have registered interest for Miami v Jags, 2 years ago i would have swerved both games actively but a year and a half of nothing, not taking anything for granted anymore

Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61281 on: May 12, 2021, 04:20:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 12, 2021, 04:20:24 pm
Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Why are there only 2?
Offline swoopy

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61282 on: May 12, 2021, 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 12, 2021, 04:20:54 pm
Why are there only 2?

Not sure. Not sure why they've not put a couple at Wembley too.
I'm sure they won't be doing the proposed two games if COVID restricts a full crowd anyway.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61283 on: May 12, 2021, 04:28:02 pm »
probably covid-related. though there was some talk of them wanting 2 UK (though teams can arrange more if they want to apparently) 1 mexico city and 1 'other'
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61284 on: May 12, 2021, 06:06:47 pm »
Normally the Bucs play at Wembley once a year, seems they're not playing their this year
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61285 on: May 12, 2021, 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 12, 2021, 01:49:35 pm
Week 1 CBS games:
◻️ Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET
◻️  Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET
◻️  Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET
◻️  Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET
◻️  Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

Week 1 FOX games:
◻️ Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET
◻️ 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET
◻️ Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET
◻️ Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET
◻️ Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET
◻️ Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET

MNF:
◻️ Ravens at Raiders

(H/T @FieldYates)

Bears @ Rams being the SNF game on NBC
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61286 on: May 13, 2021, 01:32:04 am »
SNF in week 4 is Bucs @ Pats
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61287 on: May 13, 2021, 08:07:43 am »
Actually a dolphins fan so want to go, defo gonna be pain hole get tickets though. Ugh. Even already booked a flight for first time in 18 months for it!
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61288 on: May 13, 2021, 10:19:22 am »
How do you buy tickets for NFL games in the US?

I want to buy Browns tickets for their 21st Nov game. I signed up to tocketmaster, can select the seats but when I go to my basket/next it stops me.

What is the best way to do this? Also as I live in the UK how do you receive them? Would they post to here or could you collect at the stadium?
Offline swoopy

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61289 on: May 13, 2021, 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 13, 2021, 10:19:22 am
How do you buy tickets for NFL games in the US?

I want to buy Browns tickets for their 21st Nov game. I signed up to tocketmaster, can select the seats but when I go to my basket/next it stops me.

What is the best way to do this? Also as I live in the UK how do you receive them? Would they post to here or could you collect at the stadium?

What's the error you're getting? Maybe try a different browser?
Looks like you just get them from here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cleveland-browns-vs-detroit-lions-cleveland-ohio-11-21-2021/event/05005A88CEA012F7
Just tried it from my US Ticketmaster Account and no issues getting them into the basket and proceeding.

It's all mobile tickets. You need to download the Ticketmaster US app and open it outside the ground which gave me 2x QR codes to show to get access. Everyone had to do this (there was free wifi outside the ground).
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61290 on: May 13, 2021, 12:19:21 pm »
Bucs @ Pats tickets start from $1.150 a ticket, which is not surprising, sometimes it's best looking closer to the game date depending how teams are playing at the time.

You can get NFL tickets from this site too

https://www.vividseats.com/nfl/
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61291 on: May 13, 2021, 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 13, 2021, 10:51:20 am
What's the error you're getting? Maybe try a different browser?
Looks like you just get them from here:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cleveland-browns-vs-detroit-lions-cleveland-ohio-11-21-2021/event/05005A88CEA012F7
Just tried it from my US Ticketmaster Account and no issues getting them into the basket and proceeding.

It's all mobile tickets. You need to download the Ticketmaster US app and open it outside the ground which gave me 2x QR codes to show to get access. Everyone had to do this (there was free wifi outside the ground).

I was using Chrome on Windows PC. But I have just tried your link via my phone and it works!!

Thanks!
Online Armand9

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61292 on: Today at 06:05:12 am »
julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too

anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........


btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61293 on: Today at 06:08:09 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:05:12 am
julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too

anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........


btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation
They legit didnt have the money at the time Brady left.
