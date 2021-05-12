julio on the market, pats favourties at this time - damn, if he goes there, you gotta feel they're gonna make a mark with the roster they've built (why the fuck they didn't do that for brady, fuck knows), rams appear very interested too



anyone who can afford him should be interested, it's been muted he could go for as low as a 3rd pick! didn't belichick get randy moss for that........





btw, not very fucking cool for shannon sharpe to do that shit live on air over the phone without letting julio know they were on air, i wouldn't like that shit in ordinary life let alone in that kind of situation