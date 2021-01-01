I have registered interest for Miami v Jags, 2 years ago i would have swerved both games actively but a year and a half of nothing, not taking anything for granted anymore
Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Why are there only 2?
Week 1 CBS games:◻️ Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET ◻️ Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET ◻️ Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET◻️ Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET◻️ Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET ◻️ Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET◻️ Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ETWeek 1 FOX games: ◻️ Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET◻️ 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET◻️ Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET◻️ Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET◻️ Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET◻️ Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ETMNF:◻️ Ravens at Raiders(H/T @FieldYates)
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]