Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61280 on: Yesterday at 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 03:07:58 pm
I have registered interest for Miami v Jags, 2 years ago i would have swerved both games actively but a year and a half of nothing, not taking anything for granted anymore

Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61281 on: Yesterday at 04:20:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:20:24 pm
Done the same. Might be harder to get a ticket this year with only 2 games.
Why are there only 2?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61282 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:20:54 pm
Why are there only 2?

Not sure. Not sure why they've not put a couple at Wembley too.
I'm sure they won't be doing the proposed two games if COVID restricts a full crowd anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61283 on: Yesterday at 04:28:02 pm »
probably covid-related. though there was some talk of them wanting 2 UK (though teams can arrange more if they want to apparently) 1 mexico city and 1 'other'
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61284 on: Yesterday at 06:06:47 pm »
Normally the Bucs play at Wembley once a year, seems they're not playing their this year
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61285 on: Yesterday at 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:49:35 pm
Week 1 CBS games:
◻️ Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET
◻️  Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET
◻️  Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET
◻️  Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET
◻️  Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET
◻️  Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

Week 1 FOX games:
◻️ Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET
◻️ 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET
◻️ Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET
◻️ Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET
◻️ Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET
◻️ Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET

MNF:
◻️ Ravens at Raiders

(H/T @FieldYates)

Bears @ Rams being the SNF game on NBC
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61286 on: Today at 01:32:04 am »
SNF in week 4 is Bucs @ Pats
