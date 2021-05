Giants think a lot of Jones' problems last season were down to a pretty dismal supporting cast with Barkley out, they have loaded up at receiver this year, although still obvious questionmarks over the line, it will be a make or break year for him.



It's another big reason why I loved the haul for the trade back. Happier with what happened than I would have been with Davonta Smith. At the end of this year, there's probably a decision made that either Jones is the man to build around for a few years at least and commit to him, or else there's a need to look elsewhere. If it's the first, then there are two first-rounders (and then some) to make a proper run at the Superbowl. If it's the second then, with what I imagine would likely be two picks in the top half of the first round, there's a great basis to trade up to the very top end for the quarterback you love best of all (via the draft, or some kind of blockbuster trade)...and to do so without screwing yourself over with the future picks you need to build around the new man. I loved the decision from the Giants' perspective (and I don't think the Bears got ripped off either; plenty for them to be excited about for the future too).