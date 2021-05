Bucs also have to remain favourites to win the NFC. With the 49ers, Rams and Packers their closest challengers. I also think the Cardinals will have a very good year. I expect Seahawks and Saints to take a step backwards this year. Washington have the defence to be very competitive and who knows with the Cowboys But really I can't look past Bucs, 49ers or Rams.



The Bus have an easy schedule on paper for 2021. Not sure the 6 NFC South games will be that challenging. Particularly if NO take a step back post-Brees. They also get to play AFC East and NFC East teams. NFC East was poor in 2021. Be interesting to see how the AFC East is this season.I think the biggest challenge for NFC West teams is the 6 games they have against each other. I actually think the 4 teams can have genuine play-off hopes. Going 4-2 in those NFC West games might be a great record. NFC West teams also get to play NFC North and AFC South teams. A mixed bag but some tough games all the same. The Rams, for example, also have to play the Bucs as part of their schedule.