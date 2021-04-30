« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1841128 times)

Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61200 on: April 30, 2021, 06:50:48 pm »
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61201 on: April 30, 2021, 06:57:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 30, 2021, 06:50:48 pm
https://twitter.com/BenVolin/status/1387438180811657232

decent tie-in

Some really nice album covers there (plus the green bay one). They've even managed to do something with the Jets's logo style.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61202 on: April 30, 2021, 07:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on April 30, 2021, 05:12:49 pm
Not a big talking point but think the Vikings did well out of the first round. Picked up extra picks and got a guy most people didn't think would be there at 14.

Also with the Bengals, I am not sure it is a suprise they didn't take Sewell when they already signed a decent LT in FA. If they sign another tackle in then they have significantly improved their line and picked up the best WR in the draft.

In a stronger defensive draft, I think they would've picked one there. I only really watched one full game with them last year (Browns away) and the state of them was horrific. Couldn't get off the field even if their lives had depended on it. They have a long way to go to be anywhere near playoff contention and probably will be within the  top five picks also next year.

The most obvious 2022 #1 overall contender right now feels like Houston, although that is dependent on what happens with Watson's private situation and whether he sits the year out or not. Either way, them, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Denver and Philadelphia are my picks for who will be the bottom five in the league next year. Which makes it even more insane that Rodgers would rather be in Denver than Green Bay. Even with him around, I don't think they'd make the playoffs in that division. Cases could be made for Detroit and Carolina also, but they seem in better shapes in general. Getting the new coaching team should propel the Jets to be the leading New York team on paper - although that division is rough and might see them fall below the Giants again in the total pecking order. Then, I can't see Atlanta fall into the bottom five again.
Offline Armand9

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61203 on: April 30, 2021, 11:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 30, 2021, 04:09:22 pm
I don't follow college football - is the Pats QB pick a decent one? What sort of QB is he?

chris simms has been hot on him from the off, i rate simms' opinion esp with regard to QBs and here's his take after MJ's pro day

in short if you're a pats fan you have to be happy, he sounds the perfect fit and an underestimated talent among the general consensus but listening to simms' breakdown (he's done many on him and the other QBs) he's sounds pretty fucking stellar, just not the 'sexy' option

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYX9n1pxZLk

the two commonest positive takes you get about him (even from the haters) is he's incredibly accurate and has the best QB brain in this draft - that sounds so New England
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61204 on: Yesterday at 12:09:28 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 30, 2021, 04:09:22 pm
I don't follow college football - is the Pats QB pick a decent one? What sort of QB is he?

Well, he was probably the most accurate and pro-ready QB in this draft class. It seems almost unfair that the Patriots got him at No.15 ...
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61205 on: Yesterday at 12:47:32 am »
jets got someone for wilson to chuck it to.

lots of D and O line.

more aggression from the bears moving up.
Online Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61206 on: Yesterday at 02:36:42 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:47:32 am
more aggression from the bears moving up.

Clearly a cunning plan to get a day off and his next move will be to package up the 5th and 3 6ths to get a 3rd from somebody.
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61207 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 am »
Going into the draft I'd have been happy with Jenkins and Mond in the first 2 rounds.

Fields and Jenkins is a very good haul.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61208 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 am »
Denver apparently throwing a hailmary to land Rodgers now. Considering they already were 5-11 and the amount they'd have to give up of the already doubtful puzzle they have to get him...

Rodgers must really loathe the Green Bay organization's front office to even be considering this. The big difference between this and Brady going to Tampa Bay of course is that Tom was a free agent so they had to give nothing up, plus they already had the right pieces around in the first place. Okay, I'll give them this: if they land Rodgers at least they won't have a tanking season coming up. Still, them making the SB next year would be one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. While, Rodgers would've had a 1/3 chance of being there with the Packers. Instead, merely having a winning season would now be considered a job done. Maybe a 10 % chance of winning the division (in effect Mahomes going down).

In addition to the obvious red and white elephant in the room that now have gone and rebuilt the O-line with pro bowlers, he'll also be stuck facing Chargers' epic pass rush and the Jacobs/Waller combination that can be brutal on the right day. In fact, on either of the other two AFC West teams he'd been in a much better position. Not that the Chargers would give up Herbert's rookie contract for him but still, the point stands.

Meanwhile, if he had tried to land in Miami or Washington he actually could've done instant ring chasing. So, this makes little sense to me. He must really be keen on Jeopardy  ;D
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61209 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:10:24 am
Denver apparently throwing a hailmary to land Rodgers now. Considering they already were 5-11 and the amount they'd have to give up of the already doubtful puzzle they have to get him...

Rodgers must really loathe the Green Bay organization's front office to even be considering this. The big difference between this and Brady going to Tampa Bay of course is that Tom was a free agent so they had to give nothing up, plus they already had the right pieces around in the first place. Okay, I'll give them this: if they land Rodgers at least they won't have a tanking season coming up. Still, them making the SB next year would be one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. While, Rodgers would've had a 1/3 chance of being there with the Packers. Instead, merely having a winning season would now be considered a job done. Maybe a 10 % chance of winning the division (in effect Mahomes going down).

In addition to the obvious red and white elephant in the room that now have gone and rebuilt the O-line with pro bowlers, he'll also be stuck facing Chargers' epic pass rush and the Jacobs/Waller combination that can be brutal on the right day. In fact, on either of the other two AFC West teams he'd been in a much better position. Not that the Chargers would give up Herbert's rookie contract for him but still, the point stands.

Meanwhile, if he had tried to land in Miami or Washington he actually could've done instant ring chasing. So, this makes little sense to me. He must really be keen on Jeopardy  ;D
If Rodgers lands in Den. They should be the 2nd or 3rd Fav to win the super bowl period. A lot of talent pass catchers, good Oline, 2 good Edge Rusher, a HC who has been an elite DC over his career, good OC. Issue is they may not win their division just because the best QB in the NFL is in that division with a super talented team. He wants to be closer to Cali, it either the Suburb of LA(Vegas) or Den that need QBs. It would 100% be good move for Rodgers and Den with a terrible move for GB. Vegas is not team that looks more then anything a 500 team as the team is currently made
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61210 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 am »
there's a weird irony in the ravens picking a player whose surname is cleveland. especially IN cleveland.

Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61211 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:48:50 am
If Rodgers lands in Den. They should be the 2nd or 3rd Fav to win the super bowl period. A lot of talent pass catchers, good Oline, 2 good Edge Rusher

All well and good up to this point, but do you really think the Packers won't try and slice a lot of that up knowing how desperate Elway is for an elite QB? They already turned down the #3 draft pick + the 2020 Super Bowl starting QB and now the draft is over so there's no #9 pick to dangle. For a first rounder to mean something the Packers must make the Broncos worse, so just accepting three first rounders (that would be 25-32) or whatever makes no sense. They need to give Jordan Love all the help in the world to help him out against Chicago's defense in that division so it's not like they will sit back and just wave Rodgers bye-bye without adequate compensation.

The risk for Rodgers is that the pieces he was looking for will be heading the opposite direction. As for Denver's O-line everything is relative. It's not like Buffalo where Allen sometimes can go to the sidelines to discuss the options. I wasn't really impressed with the pass protection at all the (few) times I watched them last season. Lock seemed to have zero time at all whenever they called play action. For the run they looked a lot better, but milking the clock does little when playing Mahomes or Herbert who can strike on the first play of a drive.

So, I'm not really buying it. If he was a free agent like Brady who therefore could keep the pass rush, O-line, RB's and receivers in place, it's possible and then they could suddenly end up being a top contender in the AFC, but now instead unlikely.
Offline Vinay

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61212 on: Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm »
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61213 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?

unlikely, because someone else probably would have
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61214 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?

Nope. That'd be the Patriots. Possibly even the Raiders. I think they'd gotten Mac Jones though.

I'm a bit puzzled by the Giants trading down when Fields was available. Should be pretty evident that Daniel Jones is the definition of meh at this point. Looking at his college stats, I also wonder how the hell he went #6 overall???
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:44:58 pm by Linudden »
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61215 on: Yesterday at 09:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?
He wasnt making it past 15 and Im sure LAC or Viking taking offers if he still there
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61216 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm »
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1388580818415726598 Alex Smith was legit average to above average as KC Qb even with Mahomes behind him. Dalton not that good would expect fields to be starter at some point
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61217 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1388580818415726598 Alex Smith was legit average to above average as KC Qb even with Mahomes behind him. Dalton not that good would expect fields to be starter at some point

Dalton was/is also average and if not at the same level as Alex Smith in his prime then almost just behind. Don't forget he helped the Bengals reach multiple play-offs. Sure they lost in the first round each time but getting them to a record to get into a play-offs was a good achievement in itself. So I think it it a decent strategy not to pressure Fields into starting straight away or even from week 8. As soon as the Bears can't reach the play-offs probably in week 11 or 12 I'd then give Fields 5 or 6 games. Remember there is the extra game this year too, so no need to rush him in at week 8.

In fact I hope we do the same with Mac Jones. I'd give Cam the entire year with Mac learning the play book and system for a year ready for 2022.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61218 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm »
almost every team who drafts a qb says they'll sit them behind their existing starter. how long that lasts for is another matter entirely.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61219 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Dalton was/is also average and if not at the same level as Alex Smith in his prime then almost just behind. Don't forget he helped the Bengals reach multiple play-offs. Sure they lost in the first round each time but getting them to a record to get into a play-offs was a good achievement in itself. So I think it it a decent strategy not to pressure Fields into starting straight away or even from week 8. As soon as the Bears can't reach the play-offs probably in week 11 or 12 I'd then give Fields 5 or 6 games. Remember there is the extra game this year too, so no need to rush him in at week 8.

In fact I hope we do the same with Mac Jones. I'd give Cam the entire year with Mac learning the play book and system for a year ready for 2022.
Dalton was average in Cincy at the beginning but he was one of the worst qb in the NFL last year. They going to say that but Mahomes is really only guy to not start as a rookie lately(Love also) but He did start week 17 and it was clear Smith wasnt taking them any farther. Jackson took like 10 weeks to beat out flacco. You have 3ish year to see how good ur first round qb is before you can pick up the team option, the best way for them to evaluate/players improve is playing.
Really wont shock me if Fields starts week 1. Lawrence will start week 1 same with Wilson. Lance I think will be start at some point SF was clear they didnt trust Jimmy G arm in the playoff when they went to the superbowl, Lance can run as a develops as a passer.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61220 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 30, 2021, 10:31:46 am
He a 6 foot QB who doesnt have the best arm. He a good College QB and did very well for Norte Dame but his skill set doesn't translate to being an NFL QB at all

4rh round pick for the Saints

Was confident Book wouldnt go undrafted but that pick has totally  exceeded expectations.

Hopefully hell get some game time
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61221 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
4rh round pick for the Saints

Was confident Book wouldnt go undrafted but that pick has totally  exceeded expectations.

Hopefully hell get some game time
He probably the #3 QB and 4th round just a flier. I doubt he see much playing time outside of Preseason.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61222 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
He probably the #3 QB and 4th round just a flier. I doubt he see much playing time outside of Preseason.

So it would seem. Saints fans not happy and moaning about wasted draft picks etc.

Anyway. Ill bookmark this post ready for when he lifts the Lombardi trophy.

Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61223 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm
So it would seem. Saints fans not happy and moaning about wasted draft picks etc.

Anyway. Ill bookmark this post ready for when he lifts the Lombardi trophy.
Day 3 if you like a qb and want to take a flier you cant go wrong likely of him being a starter in NFL is low. Would rather have taken a Flier on Jamie Newson for a qb at this point
Online filopastry

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61224 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?

Giants were also getting offers from the Vikings and Saints for the 11th pick, I would imagine at least one was looking at Fields.

Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
Nope. That'd be the Patriots. Possibly even the Raiders. I think they'd gotten Mac Jones though.

I'm a bit puzzled by the Giants trading down when Fields was available. Should be pretty evident that Daniel Jones is the definition of meh at this point. Looking at his college stats, I also wonder how the hell he went #6 overall???

Giants think a lot of Jones' problems last season were down to a pretty dismal supporting cast with Barkley out, they have loaded up at receiver this year, although still obvious questionmarks over the line, it will be a make or break year for him.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61225 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
I'd expect Fields to be the starter from day one. They just have to gamble at this point or both the HC and GM will get fired if they trade up for him and don't use him and the offense stumbling around like in the past. Unlike Smith, even though Dalton has played a lot in the league he isn't even average. He's considerably below if I'm completely honest. I'd still say Smith was a low-end upper half QB at the time also considering he had decent passer ratings. They traded up for Mahomes for a reason (Smith not being good enough to win the whole thing) but he was still a good tutor.
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61226 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
Giants were also getting offers from the Vikings and Saints for the 11th pick, I would imagine at least one was looking at Fields.

Giants think a lot of Jones' problems last season were down to a pretty dismal supporting cast with Barkley out, they have loaded up at receiver this year, although still obvious questionmarks over the line, it will be a make or break year for him.

If Watson is legally able to get out of Texas, they should try and make an offer considering it appears as New York is a big draw for him.
Offline Rob K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61227 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
If Watson is legally able to get out of Texas, they should try and make an offer considering it appears as New York is a big draw for him.

Got plenty of picks for next year to offer up too now.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61228 on: Today at 12:55:19 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
If Watson is legally able to get out of Texas, they should try and make an offer considering it appears as New York is a big draw for him.
Nobody will go close to Watson until there is a more clear legal situation along with NFL ruling on what give him suspend etc wise(they will let legal process go first)
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61229 on: Today at 12:56:07 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
Giants were also getting offers from the Vikings and Saints for the 11th pick, I would imagine at least one was looking at Fields.

Giants think a lot of Jones' problems last season were down to a pretty dismal supporting cast with Barkley out, they have loaded up at receiver this year, although still obvious questionmarks over the line, it will be a make or break year for him.
Saints was looking Defense players. Vikings why they would have moved up
Online Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61230 on: Today at 01:12:23 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm
almost every team who drafts a qb says they'll sit them behind their existing starter. how long that lasts for is another matter entirely.

In the case of the Bears, you'd think he will sit long enough for the new members of the oline, let Dalton take the hits until at least then.
