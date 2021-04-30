Denver apparently throwing a hailmary to land Rodgers now. Considering they already were 5-11 and the amount they'd have to give up of the already doubtful puzzle they have to get him...
Rodgers must really loathe the Green Bay organization's front office to even be considering this. The big difference between this and Brady going to Tampa Bay of course is that Tom was a free agent so they had to give nothing up, plus they already had the right pieces around in the first place. Okay, I'll give them this: if they land Rodgers at least they won't have a tanking season coming up. Still, them making the SB next year would be one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. While, Rodgers would've had a 1/3 chance of being there with the Packers. Instead, merely having a winning season would now be considered a job done. Maybe a 10 % chance of winning the division (in effect Mahomes going down).
In addition to the obvious red and white elephant in the room that now have gone and rebuilt the O-line with pro bowlers, he'll also be stuck facing Chargers' epic pass rush and the Jacobs/Waller combination that can be brutal on the right day. In fact, on either of the other two AFC West teams he'd been in a much better position. Not that the Chargers would give up Herbert's rookie contract for him but still, the point stands.
Meanwhile, if he had tried to land in Miami or Washington he actually could've done instant ring chasing. So, this makes little sense to me. He must really be keen on Jeopardy