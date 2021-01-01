If Rodgers lands in Den. They should be the 2nd or 3rd Fav to win the super bowl period. A lot of talent pass catchers, good Oline, 2 good Edge Rusher



All well and good up to this point, but do you really think the Packers won't try and slice a lot of that up knowing how desperate Elway is for an elite QB? They already turned down the #3 draft pick + the 2020 Super Bowl starting QB and now the draft is over so there's no #9 pick to dangle. For a first rounder to mean something the Packers must make the Broncos worse, so just accepting three first rounders (that would be 25-32) or whatever makes no sense. They need to give Jordan Love all the help in the world to help him out against Chicago's defense in that division so it's not like they will sit back and just wave Rodgers bye-bye without adequate compensation.The risk for Rodgers is that the pieces he was looking for will be heading the opposite direction. As for Denver's O-line everything is relative. It's not like Buffalo where Allen sometimes can go to the sidelines to discuss the options. I wasn't really impressed with the pass protection at all the (few) times I watched them last season. Lock seemed to have zero time at all whenever they called play action. For the run they looked a lot better, but milking the clock does little when playing Mahomes or Herbert who can strike on the first play of a drive.So, I'm not really buying it. If he was a free agent like Brady who therefore could keep the pass rush, O-line, RB's and receivers in place, it's possible and then they could suddenly end up being a top contender in the AFC, but now instead unlikely.