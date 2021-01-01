« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1526 1527 1528 1529 1530 [1531]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1840720 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61200 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,279
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61201 on: Yesterday at 06:57:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
https://twitter.com/BenVolin/status/1387438180811657232

decent tie-in

Some really nice album covers there (plus the green bay one). They've even managed to do something with the Jets's logo style.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61202 on: Yesterday at 07:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:12:49 pm
Not a big talking point but think the Vikings did well out of the first round. Picked up extra picks and got a guy most people didn't think would be there at 14.

Also with the Bengals, I am not sure it is a suprise they didn't take Sewell when they already signed a decent LT in FA. If they sign another tackle in then they have significantly improved their line and picked up the best WR in the draft.

In a stronger defensive draft, I think they would've picked one there. I only really watched one full game with them last year (Browns away) and the state of them was horrific. Couldn't get off the field even if their lives had depended on it. They have a long way to go to be anywhere near playoff contention and probably will be within the  top five picks also next year.

The most obvious 2022 #1 overall contender right now feels like Houston, although that is dependent on what happens with Watson's private situation and whether he sits the year out or not. Either way, them, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Denver and Philadelphia are my picks for who will be the bottom five in the league next year. Which makes it even more insane that Rodgers would rather be in Denver than Green Bay. Even with him around, I don't think they'd make the playoffs in that division. Cases could be made for Detroit and Carolina also, but they seem in better shapes in general. Getting the new coaching team should propel the Jets to be the leading New York team on paper - although that division is rough and might see them fall below the Giants again in the total pecking order. Then, I can't see Atlanta fall into the bottom five again.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:42 am by Linudden »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61203 on: Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 04:09:22 pm
I don't follow college football - is the Pats QB pick a decent one? What sort of QB is he?

chris simms has been hot on him from the off, i rate simms' opinion esp with regard to QBs and here's his take after MJ's pro day

in short if you're a pats fan you have to be happy, he sounds the perfect fit and an underestimated talent among the general consensus but listening to simms' breakdown (he's done many on him and the other QBs) he's sounds pretty fucking stellar, just not the 'sexy' option

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYX9n1pxZLk

the two commonest positive takes you get about him (even from the haters) is he's incredibly accurate and has the best QB brain in this draft - that sounds so New England
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61204 on: Today at 12:09:28 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 04:09:22 pm
I don't follow college football - is the Pats QB pick a decent one? What sort of QB is he?

Well, he was probably the most accurate and pro-ready QB in this draft class. It seems almost unfair that the Patriots got him at No.15 ...
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61205 on: Today at 12:47:32 am »
jets got someone for wilson to chuck it to.

lots of D and O line.

more aggression from the bears moving up.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61206 on: Today at 02:36:42 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:47:32 am
more aggression from the bears moving up.

Clearly a cunning plan to get a day off and his next move will be to package up the 5th and 3 6ths to get a 3rd from somebody.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61207 on: Today at 06:31:07 am »
Going into the draft I'd have been happy with Jenkins and Mond in the first 2 rounds.

Fields and Jenkins is a very good haul.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61208 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Denver apparently throwing a hailmary to land Rodgers now. Considering they already were 5-11 and the amount they'd have to give up of the already doubtful puzzle they have to get him...

Rodgers must really loathe the Green Bay organization's front office to even be considering this. The big difference between this and Brady going to Tampa Bay of course is that Tom was a free agent so they had to give nothing up, plus they already had the right pieces around in the first place. Okay, I'll give them this: if they land Rodgers at least they won't have a tanking season coming up. Still, them making the SB next year would be one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. While, Rodgers would've had a 1/3 chance of being there with the Packers. Instead, merely having a winning season would now be considered a job done. Maybe a 10 % chance of winning the division (in effect Mahomes going down).

In addition to the obvious red and white elephant in the room that now have gone and rebuilt the O-line with pro bowlers, he'll also be stuck facing Chargers' epic pass rush and the Jacobs/Waller combination that can be brutal on the right day. In fact, on either of the other two AFC West teams he'd been in a much better position. Not that the Chargers would give up Herbert's rookie contract for him but still, the point stands.

Meanwhile, if he had tried to land in Miami or Washington he actually could've done instant ring chasing. So, this makes little sense to me. He must really be keen on Jeopardy  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:58 am by Linudden »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61209 on: Today at 10:48:50 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:10:24 am
Denver apparently throwing a hailmary to land Rodgers now. Considering they already were 5-11 and the amount they'd have to give up of the already doubtful puzzle they have to get him...

Rodgers must really loathe the Green Bay organization's front office to even be considering this. The big difference between this and Brady going to Tampa Bay of course is that Tom was a free agent so they had to give nothing up, plus they already had the right pieces around in the first place. Okay, I'll give them this: if they land Rodgers at least they won't have a tanking season coming up. Still, them making the SB next year would be one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. While, Rodgers would've had a 1/3 chance of being there with the Packers. Instead, merely having a winning season would now be considered a job done. Maybe a 10 % chance of winning the division (in effect Mahomes going down).

In addition to the obvious red and white elephant in the room that now have gone and rebuilt the O-line with pro bowlers, he'll also be stuck facing Chargers' epic pass rush and the Jacobs/Waller combination that can be brutal on the right day. In fact, on either of the other two AFC West teams he'd been in a much better position. Not that the Chargers would give up Herbert's rookie contract for him but still, the point stands.

Meanwhile, if he had tried to land in Miami or Washington he actually could've done instant ring chasing. So, this makes little sense to me. He must really be keen on Jeopardy  ;D
If Rodgers lands in Den. They should be the 2nd or 3rd Fav to win the super bowl period. A lot of talent pass catchers, good Oline, 2 good Edge Rusher, a HC who has been an elite DC over his career, good OC. Issue is they may not win their division just because the best QB in the NFL is in that division with a super talented team. He wants to be closer to Cali, it either the Suburb of LA(Vegas) or Den that need QBs. It would 100% be good move for Rodgers and Den with a terrible move for GB. Vegas is not team that looks more then anything a 500 team as the team is currently made
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61210 on: Today at 10:50:34 am »
there's a weird irony in the ravens picking a player whose surname is cleveland. especially IN cleveland.

Logged

Online Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61211 on: Today at 11:03:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:48:50 am
If Rodgers lands in Den. They should be the 2nd or 3rd Fav to win the super bowl period. A lot of talent pass catchers, good Oline, 2 good Edge Rusher

All well and good up to this point, but do you really think the Packers won't try and slice a lot of that up knowing how desperate Elway is for an elite QB? They already turned down the #3 draft pick + the 2020 Super Bowl starting QB and now the draft is over so there's no #9 pick to dangle. For a first rounder to mean something the Packers must make the Broncos worse, so just accepting three first rounders (that would be 25-32) or whatever makes no sense. They need to give Jordan Love all the help in the world to help him out against Chicago's defense in that division so it's not like they will sit back and just wave Rodgers bye-bye without adequate compensation.

The risk for Rodgers is that the pieces he was looking for will be heading the opposite direction. As for Denver's O-line everything is relative. It's not like Buffalo where Allen sometimes can go to the sidelines to discuss the options. I wasn't really impressed with the pass protection at all the (few) times I watched them last season. Lock seemed to have zero time at all whenever they called play action. For the run they looked a lot better, but milking the clock does little when playing Mahomes or Herbert who can strike on the first play of a drive.

So, I'm not really buying it. If he was a free agent like Brady who therefore could keep the pass rush, O-line, RB's and receivers in place, it's possible and then they could suddenly end up being a top contender in the AFC, but now instead unlikely.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:53 am by Linudden »
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,518
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61212 on: Today at 08:20:49 pm »
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,083
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61213 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?

unlikely, because someone else probably would have
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61214 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:20:49 pm
Who in here thinks the Bears would still have got Justin Fields WITHOUT trading up?

Nope. That'd be the Patriots. Possibly even the Raiders. I think they'd gotten Mac Jones though.

I'm a bit puzzled by the Giants trading down when Fields was available. Should be pretty evident that Daniel Jones is the definition of meh at this point. Looking at his college stats, I also wonder how the hell he went #6 overall???
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:58 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1526 1527 1528 1529 1530 [1531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 