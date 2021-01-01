Not a big talking point but think the Vikings did well out of the first round. Picked up extra picks and got a guy most people didn't think would be there at 14.



Also with the Bengals, I am not sure it is a suprise they didn't take Sewell when they already signed a decent LT in FA. If they sign another tackle in then they have significantly improved their line and picked up the best WR in the draft.



In a stronger defensive draft, I think they would've picked one there. I only really watched one full game with them last year (Browns away) and the state of them was horrific. Couldn't get off the field even if their lives had depended on it. They have a long way to go to be anywhere near playoff contention and probably will be within the top five picks also next year.The most obvious 2022 #1 overall contender right now feels like Houston, although that is dependent on what happens with Watson's private situation and whether he sits the year out or not. Either way, them, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Denver and Philadelphia are my picks for who will be the bottom five in the league next year. Which makes it even more insane that Rodgers would rather be in Denver than Green Bay. Even with him around, I don't think they'd make the playoffs in that division. Cases could be made for Detroit and Carolina also, but they'd feel in better shapes in general. Getting the new coaching team should propel the Jets to be the leading New York team on paper - although that division is rough and might see them fall below the Giants again in the total pecking order. Then, I can't see Atlanta fall into the bottom five again.