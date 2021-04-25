Drafting Trey Lance as #3 would be insane considering the dude literally has played one game in the last year. While not his fault, that's a gigantic gamble if it happens. Especially considering the guy who threw 6 TD passes versus Clemson will be available. The pressure would be immense and they'd set him up for failure similar to Trubisky and Darnold. Lance should be a mid first-rounder considering his CV and it'd be utter madness to trade up that far to pick him, especially since he's supposedly going to be a backup for at least two years. If say the Bears or Saints had traded up a bit to get him, that's understandable, but when already sitting in the top 10 it's madness. You just don't pick guys that high to bench them for two years... For the Niners' sake I really hope they play it safe.
He may shock everyone and be the next star right off the bat, but it's hard to say what kind of opposition he's really had playing for North Dakota. The point is - it's a gamble a team that was in the Super Bowl 14 months ago and have a team capable of getting there again with the right QB can ill afford to make. In fact, Penei Sewell might be a better pick than any QB for them. Garoppolo being properly shielded, may well actually keep him fit. They won't, but I think there's a case to make that they should.