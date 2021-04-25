« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61000 on: April 25, 2021, 06:34:11 pm »
if anyone's got fuck all else to watch this evening

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61001 on: April 25, 2021, 06:36:57 pm »
Posting to see if anyone has some interest in doing a new start-up dynasty keeper league with a TE preferences - nice distraction from Liverpool footy.

If you are interested in the details, or participating let me know---  Imagine there will be 4-6 openings.  This league is full of fun cast of characters - so think about it.

We have even talked about some day meeting in Vegas or some place in Europe to do the rookie drafts, have some beers and put some faces to the names here in RAWK.

So, if you think you want to test yourself against other RAWKites (and we are a pretty rowdy group), then PM me and I'll get you league details and answer questions.

Cheers Trend!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61002 on: April 27, 2021, 12:11:12 pm »
[quote author=Ray K link=topic=80300.msg17701943#msg17701943 date=1618644635
You should probably apologize to Aaron Donald too. Mainly on the tiniest chance that Donald has heard about you dissing him, because I've seen what he does to offensive linemen who *haven't* called him a giant c*nt.
in other news, some outlets suggesting falcons are looking to trade jones!? draft cap issues apparently, but still.... that went well for the texans
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61003 on: April 27, 2021, 12:25:06 pm »
What is weird, the Cleveland Browns having a low draft pick. ;D
« Reply #61004 on: April 27, 2021, 10:19:51 pm »
The intense focus on the Niners' QB decisions has reached new levels.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386770961718972425


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Headline: Kyle Shanahan wont guarantee well live on Sunday.
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
 · Apr 26
Can Kyle Shanahan guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the roster Sunday?

"I cant guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61005 on: April 27, 2021, 10:24:07 pm »
they're taking ian book.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61006 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on April 27, 2021, 10:19:51 pm
The intense focus on the Niners' QB decisions has reached new levels.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386770961718972425


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Headline: Kyle Shanahan wont guarantee well live on Sunday.
Quote Tweet

Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
 · Apr 26
Can Kyle Shanahan guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the roster Sunday?

"I cant guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."
Show this thread

I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.

Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61007 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 am »
As long as we don't trade for Jimmy G, I'm fine if whatever we do in the draft.

I mean I'd love the Pats to trade up with the Broncos or Panthers and take one of Fields or Trey Lance but I doubt we'll trade up. Just don't need us trading our 2nd round pick to the 49ers for Jimmy G and I've a terrible feeling we'll do just that. We'd be in mediocrity for the next 5 years if so. But Fields or Lance are game changers. I'd love Mac Jones and he'd be my choice but I think it is almost certain 49ers will pick him.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61008 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 pm »
carolina really wanted shot of bridgewater.

traded for a 6th rounder and they're still paying $7M of his wages.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61009 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm »
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61010 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.

Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.

Yep, the scrutiny on the trade-up, this pick, and how good the overall team is will mean massive pressure to perform.  There's going to be so much focus on this pick!  On the flip side, resetting the QB contract clock with a rookie is certainly appealing for being able to keep the core of the team together for a while longer yet.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?

If they like the QBs, and they can get a deal done, they should absolutely do it.  There's no point in passing up a chance to get a potentially great QB because they've got Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.  On the flip side, if they don't really like the remaining QBs or don't want to give up the capital, then they can stay put and hope there will be options in the future.  If they can get a Trey Lance, there's less pressure for him to start day 1 too (given his lack of experience) as they'd at least have an option on the roster to play if he's not close to being ready.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61011 on: Today at 02:18:03 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?
6th round pick is nothing. IF there somebody they want they could still either trade up and get somebody who falls to them
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61012 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?

They could end up with Fields if rumours of him slipping are true. In which case that'll be the steal of the draft.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61013 on: Today at 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Yep, the scrutiny on the trade-up, this pick, and how good the overall team is will mean massive pressure to perform.  There's going to be so much focus on this pick!

Maybe Im in a 49ers bubble but it seems like most focus is on that No.3 pick. Partially because theres no intrigue about what happens at 1 and 2. But also partially because its not that often that a team with a Top10 roster picks this high in the draft. Injuries killed the 49ers hopes last year but also gave them the chance for a shot of drafting a franchise QB via the draft (and a mega trade). They still have the vast majority of a roster that is just over 12 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. DeForest Buckner is the biggest loss in that period plus arguably Emmanuel Sanders ( though Ayuik is a great replacement).

When was the last time that a team with a roster this good, on paper, picked Top 3 in the draft?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61014 on: Today at 10:05:34 am »
It'll be wild if the 49ers go with Mac Jones. Could be one of those decisions that tanks the franchise for the next half decade or so.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61015 on: Today at 10:05:50 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:58:26 am
Maybe Im in a 49ers bubble but it seems like most focus is on that No.3 pick. Partially because theres no intrigue about what happens at 1 and 2. But also partially because its not that often that a team with a Top10 roster picks this high in the draft. Injuries killed the 49ers hopes last year but also gave them the chance for a shot of drafting a franchise QB via the draft (and a mega trade). They still have the vast majority of a roster that is just over 12 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. DeForest Buckner is the biggest loss in that period plus arguably Emmanuel Sanders ( though Ayuik is a great replacement).

When was the last time that a team with a roster this good, on paper, picked Top 3 in the draft?

probably the 9ers when they picked bosa!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61016 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:05:34 am
It'll be wild if the 49ers go with Mac Jones. Could be one of those decisions that tanks the franchise for the next half decade or so.

Trading all those picks to get that high in the draft, only to select him would be wild
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61017 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
It's absolutely wild that the Niners traded three 1st round picks to move up to 3 when there's no consensus between Shanahan and front office on who to pick. Blows my mind.

The most intriguing pick might be where Justin Fields ends up. There's a fair chance that he might fall to the Pats without them having to trade up into the top 10, which is the most Pats thing imaginable.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61018 on: Today at 10:53:32 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:51:29 am
It's absolutely wild that the Niners traded three 1st round picks to move up to 3 when there's no consensus between Shanahan and front office on who to pick. Blows my mind.



Or maybe that's just all bollocks.

I pretty much believe nothing at this time of year.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61019 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:51:29 am
It's absolutely wild that the Niners traded three 1st round picks to move up to 3 when there's no consensus between Shanahan and front office on who to pick. Blows my mind.

The most intriguing pick might be where Justin Fields ends up. There's a fair chance that he might fall to the Pats without them having to trade up into the top 10, which is the most Pats thing imaginable.

Shame on every team in the top 10 if that happens. Would be ridiculous.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61020 on: Today at 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:49:17 am
Trading all those picks to get that high in the draft, only to select him would be wild

Every mock has him going there but I'm not sure. I don't know much about the 49ers franchise but they don't seem to be run by complete idiots from what I've seen but I might be giving them too much credit.

From what I've seen Mac Jones is the consensus no.5 QB in this class in terms of ability and ceiling so I just don't get why they'd trade to no.3 for him like you said.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61021 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Drafting Trey Lance as #3 would be insane considering the dude literally has played one game in the last year. While not his fault, that's a gigantic gamble if it happens. Especially considering the guy who threw 6 TD passes versus Clemson will be available. The pressure would be immense and they'd set him up for failure similar to Trubisky and Darnold. Lance should be a mid first-rounder considering his CV and it'd be utter madness to trade up that far to pick him, especially since he's supposedly going to be a backup for at least two years. If say the Bears or Saints had traded up a bit to get him, that's understandable, but when already sitting in the top 10 it's madness. You just don't pick guys that high to bench them for two years... For the Niners' sake I really hope they play it safe.

He may shock everyone and be the next star right off the bat, but it's hard to say what kind of opposition he's really had playing for North Dakota. The point is - it's a gamble a team that was in the Super Bowl 14 months ago and have a team capable of getting there again with the right QB can ill afford to make. In fact, Penei Sewell might be a better pick than any QB for them. Garoppolo being properly shielded, may well actually keep him fit. They won't, but I think there's a case to make that they should.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61022 on: Today at 12:55:03 pm »
I saw something the other day where fields had a passer rating under pressure in the 70's. now stats are for prats when taken in isolation, but it did stick out and would be something worth investigating to find the reasons for it.


seems to be absolutely pissing it down in cleveland
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61023 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
When do we think the draft is going to get interesting, teams doing late deals to trade up & so on?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61024 on: Today at 01:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:36:09 pm
When do we think the draft is going to get interesting

I've no doubt that both jags and jets will needlessly waste everyone's time by taking ages to do the obvious, so probably about 1:30am!
