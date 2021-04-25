The intense focus on the Niners' QB decisions has reached new levels.



https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386770961718972425





Ian Rapoport

@RapSheet

Headline: Kyle Shanahan wont guarantee well live on Sunday.

Quote Tweet



Tom Pelissero

@TomPelissero

· Apr 26

Can Kyle Shanahan guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the roster Sunday?



"I cant guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."

Show this thread



I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.