voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61000 on: April 25, 2021, 06:34:11 pm
if anyone's got fuck all else to watch this evening

Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,981
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61001 on: April 25, 2021, 06:36:57 pm
Posting to see if anyone has some interest in doing a new start-up dynasty keeper league with a TE preferences - nice distraction from Liverpool footy.

If you are interested in the details, or participating let me know---  Imagine there will be 4-6 openings.  This league is full of fun cast of characters - so think about it.

We have even talked about some day meeting in Vegas or some place in Europe to do the rookie drafts, have some beers and put some faces to the names here in RAWK.

So, if you think you want to test yourself against other RAWKites (and we are a pretty rowdy group), then PM me and I'll get you league details and answer questions.

Cheers Trend!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61002 on: April 27, 2021, 12:11:12 pm
You should probably apologize to Aaron Donald too. Mainly on the tiniest chance that Donald has heard about you dissing him, because I've seen what he does to offensive linemen who *haven't* called him a giant c*nt.
in other news, some outlets suggesting falcons are looking to trade jones!? draft cap issues apparently, but still.... that went well for the texans
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,115
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61003 on: April 27, 2021, 12:25:06 pm
What is weird, the Cleveland Browns having a low draft pick. ;D
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61004 on: April 27, 2021, 10:19:51 pm
The intense focus on the Niners' QB decisions has reached new levels.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386770961718972425


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Headline: Kyle Shanahan wont guarantee well live on Sunday.
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
 · Apr 26
Can Kyle Shanahan guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the roster Sunday?

"I cant guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61005 on: April 27, 2021, 10:24:07 pm
they're taking ian book.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,868
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61006 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
Quote from: skipper757 on April 27, 2021, 10:19:51 pm
The intense focus on the Niners' QB decisions has reached new levels.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1386770961718972425


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Headline: Kyle Shanahan wont guarantee well live on Sunday.
Quote Tweet

Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
 · Apr 26
Can Kyle Shanahan guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the roster Sunday?

"I cant guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."
Show this thread

I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.

Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.
PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61007 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 am
As long as we don't trade for Jimmy G, I'm fine if whatever we do in the draft.

I mean I'd love the Pats to trade up with the Broncos or Panthers and take one of Fields or Trey Lance but I doubt we'll trade up. Just don't need us trading our 2nd round pick to the 49ers for Jimmy G and I've a terrible feeling we'll do just that. We'd be in mediocrity for the next 5 years if so. But Fields or Lance are game changers. I'd love Mac Jones and he'd be my choice but I think it is almost certain 49ers will pick him.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61008 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 pm
carolina really wanted shot of bridgewater.

traded for a 6th rounder and they're still paying $7M of his wages.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,213
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61009 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61010 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.

Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.

Yep, the scrutiny on the trade-up, this pick, and how good the overall team is will mean massive pressure to perform.  There's going to be so much focus on this pick!  On the flip side, resetting the QB contract clock with a rookie is certainly appealing for being able to keep the core of the team together for a while longer yet.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?

If they like the QBs, and they can get a deal done, they should absolutely do it.  There's no point in passing up a chance to get a potentially great QB because they've got Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.  On the flip side, if they don't really like the remaining QBs or don't want to give up the capital, then they can stay put and hope there will be options in the future.  If they can get a Trey Lance, there's less pressure for him to start day 1 too (given his lack of experience) as they'd at least have an option on the roster to play if he's not close to being ready.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #61011 on: Today at 02:18:03 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?
6th round pick is nothing. IF there somebody they want they could still either trade up and get somebody who falls to them
