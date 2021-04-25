I think the Shanahan/Lynch press conference on Monday was telling. It was very defensive from Shanahan in particular. Against a backdrop of most 49ers wanting them to pick Fields or Lance and being dead set against Mac Jones, I thought Shanahan's response indicated they are taking Jones. Without saying it, the whole feel of the press conference felt like them setting their stall out and being defensive about the pick without revealing the pick.
Watching a bit of tape, I wouldn't be that excited with Mac Jones at 3. He feels like a stretch at that pick and not worth giving up 2 future 1st rounders. He's also not the most dynamic QB in this class and also had an almost all-star college offence to play in at Alabama. In saying all that, I do think Shanahan needs to pick who he wants and who he thinks fits best in his system. If that's Mac Jones then so be it. The pressure on Jones and Shanahan will be huge though. The 49ers have a stacked roster and picking a very unpopular QB, puts huge pressure on Jones to hit the ground running individually but also he needs to propel the team back into the playoffs as a bare minimum. Anything less and there'll be huge pressure on Lynch and Shanahan.
Yep, the scrutiny on the trade-up, this pick, and how good the overall team is will mean massive pressure to perform. There's going to be so much focus on this pick! On the flip side, resetting the QB contract clock with a rookie is certainly appealing for being able to keep the core of the team together for a while longer yet.
Do the Broncos even bother drafting a QB now, unless one falls in their lap?
If they like the QBs, and they can get a deal done, they should absolutely do it. There's no point in passing up a chance to get a potentially great QB because they've got Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. On the flip side, if they don't really like the remaining QBs or don't want to give up the capital, then they can stay put and hope there will be options in the future. If they can get a Trey Lance, there's less pressure for him to start day 1 too (given his lack of experience) as they'd at least have an option on the roster to play if he's not close to being ready.