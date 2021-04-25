Posting to see if anyone has some interest in doing a new start-up dynasty keeper league with a TE preferences - nice distraction from Liverpool footy.
If you are interested in the details, or participating let me --- Imagine there will be 4-6 openings. This league is full of fun cast of characters - so think about it.
We have even talked about some day meeting in Vegas or some place in Europe to do the rookie drafts, have some beers and put some faces to the names here in RAWK.
So, if you think you want to test yourself against other RAWKites (and we are a pretty rowdy group), then PM me and I'll get you league details and answer questions.
Cheers Trend!