Some rule changes for 2021 that were approved at the owners meeting the other day.



The jersey numbering system was modified to address teams running out of available numbers due to expanding rosters and teams retiring more numbers:

Running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers can wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89

Defensive backs can wear numbers 1-49

Linebackers can wear numbers 1-59 and 90-99

The following remain unchanged: offensive linemen (50-79); defensive linemen (50-79, 90-99); and quarterbacks, punters, and kickers (1-19).



Overtime in the preseason has been eliminated. This was done to reduce the possibility of injury.



All accepted penalties committed by either team during consecutive extra point or two-point conversion attempts are to be enforced. This closes a loophole that occurred during the 2019 Chicago-Denver game. Denver initially was called for delay-of-game while attempting a two-point conversion and then chose to kick an extra point instead and missed, but Chicago was called for offside. Denver was subsequently allowed to attempt a two-point conversion again from the one-yard line, effectively ignoring their original delay-of-game foul.



The penalties for a second forward pass from behind the scrimmage line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line will now include a loss of down. This was passed in response to the previous season's Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay game when Tampa Bay committed the foul during a third down play, leaving Los Angeles to decide whether to accept the penalty and give Tampa Bay a third-and-15 or decline the foul and bring it to a fourth-and-two.



During kickoffs, the receiving team may have no more than nine players in the "set-up zone" (the area between 10 and 25 yards from the kickoff spot). This was passed in an attempt to increase the success rate of onside kicks, which had significantly decreased after running starts by the kicking team were prohibited in 2018.



An expansion of the booth-to-official communication on replays, allowing replay officials to advise on "specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present and/or to address game administration issues."