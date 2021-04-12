« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1833473 times)

Offline MadErik

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60960 on: April 12, 2021, 09:56:11 pm »
Scrub that. Apparently its a technicality before he retires. Helluva career.
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60961 on: April 12, 2021, 11:25:46 pm »
By having his contract terminated for a failed physical today, former Patriots' WR Julian Edelman now becomes eligible for injury protection benefit, per the CBA, available to all players in this situation. Edelman can collect up to $2 million through this benefit.



That is called looking after a player who gave everything for you and will probably be entirely deliberate.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60962 on: April 13, 2021, 07:07:47 am »
Legend
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60963 on: April 13, 2021, 08:47:34 am »
but no he's not a hall of famer. before anyone starts that
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60964 on: April 13, 2021, 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 12, 2021, 11:25:46 pm
By having his contract terminated for a failed physical today, former Patriots' WR Julian Edelman now becomes eligible for injury protection benefit, per the CBA, available to all players in this situation. Edelman can collect up to $2 million through this benefit.



That is called looking after a player who gave everything for you and will probably be entirely deliberate.

Was he expected to be retiring this summer anyway and this is just a nice bonus or did he still have time on his deal?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60965 on: April 13, 2021, 01:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 13, 2021, 12:53:33 pm
Was he expected to be retiring this summer anyway and this is just a nice bonus or did he still have time on his deal?


talk prior to yesterday was that they were going to probably cut him, but that he'd play on
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60966 on: April 14, 2021, 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 13, 2021, 08:47:34 am
but no he's not a hall of famer. before anyone starts that
He's a drug cheat so should automatically mean he can't be enter the hall of fame.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60967 on: April 14, 2021, 12:18:21 pm »
Anyone found guilty , genuinely guilty, of PEDs should have been thrown out of the sport, much less elected to the Hall of Fame.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60968 on: April 14, 2021, 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on April 14, 2021, 09:51:03 am
He's a drug cheat so should automatically mean he can't be enter the hall of fame.

it certainly doesn't exactly help, but even without that he's nowhere near getting in

it's always odd how PEDs are such a massive deal in some sports yet just shrugged about in others.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60969 on: April 14, 2021, 09:56:58 pm »

Aaron Donald is a giant c*nt! Terminate his contract and fuck him out of the league. A split drink? Fuck off.
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60970 on: April 15, 2021, 12:48:21 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 14, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Aaron Donald is a giant c*nt! Terminate his contract and fuck him out of the league. A split drink? Fuck off.


Doesnt look great, but after reading 3 separate articles its not exactly conclusive what happened. If hes assaulted someone and caused those injuries as in the context thats been provided he should face the same punishment as anyone would.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60971 on: April 17, 2021, 08:30:35 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 14, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Aaron Donald is a giant c*nt! Terminate his contract and fuck him out of the league. A split drink? Fuck off.


BREAKING: The attorney for DeVincent Spriggs tells @KDKA his client mistook his attacker for football star Aaron Donald. The attorney, Todd Hollis, is offering Donald an apology. https://t.co/NQB19UA3e5

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:  Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault.  I just talked to Donalds lawyer who says his client came to the rescue. 
https://twitter.com/WPXICara/status/1383079051154354179?s=19


You should probably apologize to Aaron Donald too. Mainly on the tiniest chance that Donald has heard about you dissing him, because I've seen what he does to offensive linemen who *haven't* called him a giant c*nt.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60972 on: April 17, 2021, 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 14, 2021, 09:56:58 pm
Aaron Donald is a giant c*nt! Terminate his contract and fuck him out of the league. A split drink? Fuck off.

Well this aged well! Always baffles me that people just jump to conclusions on stories like this without hearing both sides or seeing a shred of evidence.....
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60973 on: April 17, 2021, 09:40:07 am »
I wondered about that when the initial reports all seemed to disappear from various twitter accounts that reported it
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60974 on: April 17, 2021, 12:57:41 pm »

I have personal experience with this bloke at the One Bowerman Dr. Fuck him.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60975 on: April 17, 2021, 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 17, 2021, 12:57:41 pm
I have personal experience with this bloke at the One Bowerman Dr. Fuck him.

What happened?
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60976 on: April 17, 2021, 02:44:14 pm »

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 17, 2021, 01:52:54 pm
What happened?

Allegations! While Wayne Rooney was here.  Slappers!

She was gang raped.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60977 on: April 19, 2021, 01:39:32 pm »
the leaks were right as usual.

https://www.bengals.com/newstripes/
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60978 on: April 21, 2021, 01:28:04 am »
Looks like there might be an opening in the Raiders social media department tomorrow
https://mobile.twitter.com/Raiders/status/1384650781672939521
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60979 on: April 21, 2021, 04:40:49 pm »
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60980 on: April 21, 2021, 04:49:21 pm »
I don't believe it was his idea in the slightest. Fair play for taking the rap for it though I guess.
Offline Vinay

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60981 on: April 21, 2021, 05:15:44 pm »
Will someone really pick Trey Lance in the 1st Round next week?....
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60982 on: April 21, 2021, 05:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 05:15:44 pm
Will someone really pick Trey Lance in the 1st Round next week?....

he's a QB so, yes.
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60983 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 am »
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 05:15:44 pm
Will someone really pick Trey Lance in the 1st Round next week?....
100%.

I can see him being a top 10 pick.

Do people think it's possible that Atlanta has a decent offer from another team for the 4th overall pick that's contingent on who the 49ers choose? If they pick Mac Jones, that pick will be in some demand. If I were Atlanta I'd probably refuse and draft Pitts anyway.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60984 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 21, 2021, 04:49:21 pm
I don't believe it was his idea in the slightest. Fair play for taking the rap for it though I guess.
Have you seen his haircut? This is not a man capable of making smart decisions.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60985 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:01:27 am
Have you seen his haircut? This is not a man capable of making smart decisions.

maybe wasn't as bad as people made it out to be.

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/04/22/george-floyds-family-expresses-gratitude-to-raiders-owner-mark-davis-for-i-can-breathe-tweet/
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60986 on: Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on April 21, 2021, 05:15:44 pm
Will someone really pick Trey Lance in the 1st Round next week?....

You'd suspect whoever takes him, will have a bridge QB in place for 2021 and maybe even 2022.

High reward, high risk pick based on his talent but also his lack of experience and the level of opposition he had at college level.

Feel like a pick that gets even to a higher risk level if he has to potentially start in 2021. That's why I think somewhere like 49ers or Falcons could be perfect for him. I'm unsure whether either team would pick him at 3 or 4.
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60987 on: Yesterday at 03:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm
You'd suspect whoever takes him, will have a bridge QB in place for 2021 and maybe even 2022.

High reward, high risk pick based on his talent but also his lack of experience and the level of opposition he had at college level.

Feel like a pick that gets even to a higher risk level if he has to potentially start in 2021. That's why I think somewhere like 49ers or Falcons could be perfect for him. I'm unsure whether either team would pick him at 3 or 4.

Yep.  Any team that takes him will almost certainly have him sitting for a year as an option (maybe he exceeds those expectations but who knows).  The ease of transition of QBs to the NFL, and the QB-centric focus of the first round, especially this year, has made him seem more of a risk as he can quite possibly go Top 10.  I think, in the past, he'd there closer to the bottom of round 1 (hampered by his lack of experience), and it would be a good team with patience that would take him (not too risky).  But now, you could have a QB-needy team jumping into the Top 10 (or already in the Top 10) taking him onto a mediocre/bad team and then not developing him properly.

Your Niners would be a great fit situation for him, but they're probably looking elsewhere.  A while ago, when Cousins wasn't playing well, I had thought about the Vikings as a dark horse for him (Lance is from Minnesota also), with Cousins' contract situation working perfectly for Lance to sit in 2021 behind him.  If Cook's body can hold up for a few more years, and they have a young QB on a rookie deal (and Jefferson on a rookie deal for a few more years also), they could have a good situation there, but I don't think that's happening.  Cousins has been pretty solid anyway.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60988 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:14:10 pm
Your Niners would be a great fit situation for him, but they're probably looking elsewhere.

Do you reckon Jones or Fields?

From what Im reading it feels like theres been a shift from reporters and analysts from its definitely Jones to the 49ers havent made their mind up to the last few days more pundits suggesting Fields is the likely pick.

At least well know for certain in about 175 hours
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60989 on: Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm

From what Im reading it feels like theres been a shift from reporters and analysts from its definitely Jones to the 49ers havent made their mind up to the last few days more pundits suggesting Fields is the likely pick.


In other words, as usual, they haven't got a fucking scooby.
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60990 on: Today at 12:39:31 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm
Do you reckon Jones or Fields?

From what I’m reading it feels like there’s been a shift from reporters and analysts from it’s definitely Jones to the 49ers haven’t made their mind up to the last few days more pundits suggesting Fields is the likely pick.

At least we’ll know for certain in about 175 hours

I'm with voodoo ray on this one!  Doesn't seem like anyone in the press knows.  Even saw some ex-scout who does some radio stuff say that Lance is the Niners guy.

Can't wait until the Niners draft Kyle Pitts for a curveball and unleash Kyle Shanahan's deadly two-TE offensive set.  ;D

If I had to guess, I'd say Fields, but no confidence on that!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60991 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
The draft always makes me laugh in that there's an entire industry built up around people guessing based on largely nothing, then writing articles etc on draft night saying "well we didn't expect that"

coincidentally I have next friday off so I will watch at least some of rd1 next week. I fully expect the jags to take their time to make their pick even though they've had about 4 months to decide and everyone knows what they're going to do.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60992 on: Today at 08:52:46 am »
Don't get all the Trey Lance hype. That guy gives me major Mitch Trubisky vibes.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60993 on: Today at 08:57:49 am »
Some rule changes for 2021 that were approved at the owners meeting the other day.

The jersey numbering system was modified to address teams running out of available numbers due to expanding rosters and teams retiring more numbers:
Running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers can wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89
Defensive backs can wear numbers 1-49
Linebackers can wear numbers 1-59 and 90-99
The following remain unchanged: offensive linemen (50-79); defensive linemen (50-79, 90-99); and quarterbacks, punters, and kickers (1-19).

Overtime in the preseason has been eliminated. This was done to reduce the possibility of injury.

All accepted penalties committed by either team during consecutive extra point or two-point conversion attempts are to be enforced. This closes a loophole that occurred during the 2019 Chicago-Denver game. Denver initially was called for delay-of-game while attempting a two-point conversion and then chose to kick an extra point instead and missed, but Chicago was called for offside. Denver was subsequently allowed to attempt a two-point conversion again from the one-yard line, effectively ignoring their original delay-of-game foul.

The penalties for a second forward pass from behind the scrimmage line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line will now include a loss of down. This was passed in response to the previous season's Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay game when Tampa Bay committed the foul during a third down play, leaving Los Angeles to decide whether to accept the penalty and give Tampa Bay a third-and-15 or decline the foul and bring it to a fourth-and-two.

During kickoffs, the receiving team may have no more than nine players in the "set-up zone" (the area between 10 and 25 yards from the kickoff spot). This was passed in an attempt to increase the success rate of onside kicks, which had significantly decreased after running starts by the kicking team were prohibited in 2018.

An expansion of the booth-to-official communication on replays, allowing replay officials to advise on "specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present and/or to address game administration issues."
