Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 27, 2021, 07:08:32 am
Its definitely Mac Jones. Makes so much sense for them. Don't think they had to trade up to get him but if you love a QB then you don't take chances.
They just want a QB it clear the top 4 qbs will be go very high, i would think it Lance or Fields. If it Mac Jones because of this https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/01/16/kyle-shanahan-and-chris-simms-have-tattoos-of-each-others-initials/ it would be funny
Re: The NFL Thread
based on largely nothing, I also have a sneaky feeling they might be after jones.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Fascinating indeed, are any of the others worth it though if they can't get Lawrence or Wilson?

Yea, it's always hard to tell if it'll end up being worth it, but the Niners are in a good position to get a good QB that they may normally not get, so I can see why they made the move.  If all went well next year with Jimmy G at QB and fewer injuries, they're a playoff-caliber team regardless and wouldn't be picking close to the top 10.   If they really like someone like Jones, Lance, or Fields in this draft, might as well go for it from pick #12 this year and get up to #3 to guarantee they get a QB they like.  Winning 10+ games and then trying to trade up into the top 5 wouldn't work (who knows if the next few draft classes at QB are as deep as this one).  They'd have to hope the guy they want is available later (like Mahomes at #10; that's a very reasonable trade up from a team picking in the 20s, like KC was, but someone could've easily traded up earlier and snagged him).  No guarantees trading into the back end of the top 10 hoping your QB is there.  Best way is to move really far up, and that's easier from #12 than something like #25.

That's all dependent on them liking the QBs there of course, and I see the hype (probably guilty of buying into so much of it myself).  There's a lot to like about the QBs this year off the field too; mentioned Jones' character earlier but Fields is really smart (really high grades), and everyone raves about Lance's leadership.  Both Lawrence and Fields have carried themselves well given how much hype and expectation has been placed upon them before evening entering college.  Of course, now that I've said this, then entire class will end up like Haskins  ;D  There are valid concerns about Lance's accuracy, Fields' pocket awareness, Jones' arm strength, etc.  All three are also the beneficiaries of having a major talent advantage on their teams compared to pretty much every team they played in college.

But can definitely see someone like Kyle Shanahan really liking one of them and being impressed with the intelligence, leadership, learning, etc.  They don't have to rush them anyway since they can keep Garoppolo another year, so they can handle it like KC did with Mahomes.  Mahomes was really talented but maybe not really NFL-ready but is really smart, great learner, high character, etc, so give it a big of time and now he's the best.  Can definitely see Shanahan wanting to do the same with Lance, Fields, or Jones.  A rookie QB that can be great by year 2/3 and can be the face of the team for years?  Would be well worth not picking in the first round in the next 2 years.  You don't get that many chances to draft a QB you love, so take that chance.  I was browsing the Panthers forum after the trade, and they were distraught at not having made the move themselves and possibly losing the chance to sort their QB issue this year.

These big moves can definitely backfire too and hinder a team for years, but as long as the Niners are in sync, they should be ok here.
Re: The NFL Thread
Interesting hearing that some teams have Fields as low as round 4 on their bug boards but some teams have him number 2 overall. A massive difference in opinions for him.

That could be good news for teams lower down the draft pecking order like Washington, Chicago and even the Steelers.
Re: The NFL Thread
NFL owners voting in the week whether to introduce the 17th game from 2021 season, most likely be at the expense of 1 pre season game, the virtual league meeting will take place on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Re: The NFL Thread
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 03:57:04 am
https://twitter.com/BrettKollmann/status/1376354377548492800

That 100% could be smokescreen

Seems like simple due diligence in the same way that they went see Wilson even though he isn't expected to drop to their pick, just potentially giving Jones a last chance to change their minds, Shanahan has already worked with Fields before anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 08:05:23 pm
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/29/first-hand-story-of-deshaun-watson-inappropriate-behavior-not-in-lawsuit
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.

Yep, feels kind of what's coming out about Watson, that he won't be playing for anyone next season due to an indefinite holiday soon to be imposed on him by Goodell, & the Texans are fucked either way, won't be able to trade or play him.
Re: The NFL Thread
So what happens in a situation such as Waston (if say Goodell bans him for a year), does this count as a year spent on his contract? or does it get 'frozen' in some way until he resumes playing? do the Texans have to pay him anything during the year out?
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
I think the Lawyer Tony Buzbee is a neighbour of the Texans owner so it would be weird if he didn't warn him at some stage.
Re: The NFL Thread
17 games is official.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 30, 2021, 07:48:49 pm
17 games is official.
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: KillieRed on March 30, 2021, 08:21:42 pm
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.

see I personally couldn't give a fuck about that. sports change over time.

look at QB yardage records and they're all recent due to changes in the game over the years.
Re: The NFL Thread
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/30/roger-goodell-full-nfl-stadiums-2021-season

Not surprised considering the vaccination efforts in the US
Re: The NFL Thread
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  2, 2021, 01:00:36 am
for fuck's sake. the bloody falcons.

https://www.nfl.com/news/atlanta-falcons-plan-to-play-game-in-london-in-2021

Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Statto Red on April  2, 2021, 10:33:48 am
Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.

Hope its the Pats so I can see my team again in the flesh!! My family been using my season ticket since i came to the UK!
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Statto Red on April  2, 2021, 10:33:48 am
Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.

I've been some some games that looked ropey on paper but still.......
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  3, 2021, 05:09:57 pm
I've been some some games that looked ropey on paper but still.......

Most Wembley games are just a celebration of the euro football community, unless they become boring blowouts, then its a race to Wembley Park station.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: KillieRed on April  3, 2021, 11:22:41 pm
Most Wembley games are just a celebration of the euro football community, unless they become boring blowouts, then its a race to Wembley Park station.

did that once it took ages. then some c*nt was playing oasis from a bridge and we never did that again.
Re: The NFL Thread
Fortunately weve always had tickets where we could hang around on the concourse & wander out at our leisure when the queues have subsided.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: KillieRed on April  4, 2021, 08:01:14 am
Fortunately weve always had tickets where we could hang around on the concourse & wander out at our leisure when the queues have subsided.

that's no guarantee if you have to go back to wembley park.

the year we ended up in the mass we'd hung around and watched RZ on a screen for about 45 minutes to an hour. it looked alright until we got going.

anyway......



pretty obvious what they're doing at #2 now.
Re: The NFL Thread
I know loads of NFL teams put high stock on using high picks in the first round on QBs but that's one that's quite a decline in fortunes considering how highly he was touted. And in recent years some of the best QBs have been drafted late. In Darnold's draft the best QB (Jackson) taken was selected at 32. It's cost Carolina not much more than what Miami sent to Arizona for Rosen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Re: The NFL Thread
Do the Panthers still draft a QB at 8? Especially if someone like Fields drops to them.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:05:40 am
Do the Panthers still draft a QB at 8? Especially if someone like Fields drops to them.
Unlikely with 23 mil fifth year option picked up
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:05:40 am
Do the Panthers still draft a QB at 8? Especially if someone like Fields drops to them.

Think if there's one of the Top 5 QB's in this draft still left at No.8 then Carolina may be able to trade back and get some of the picks back for 2022.

Arguably the Patriots, WFT, maybe even Denver could trade up to get a QB in the Top 10 if the likes of Atalanta, Detroit don't go for QBs and one or two of Lance, Jones or Fields are still available come pick No.6
Re: The NFL Thread
you can never know who has won a trade/draft/etc until 2-3 years down the line, but on the face of it nobody seems to have come out of it badly.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:32:04 pm
you can never know who has won a trade/draft/etc until 2-3 years down the line, but on the face of it nobody seems to have come out of it badly.

Wait until SF pick Mac Jones at No.3. According to a lot of their fans you can almost call him a bust and a waste of 2 x 1st round picks already.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm


pretty obvious what they're doing at #2 now.

I think it was obvious when we saw what the Niners gave up for the third pick. They would surely have put the feelers out for the second pick offering just as much or even more; if you turn that down then there has to be a QB you love there, I'd have thought.
Re: The NFL Thread
Why would Carolina do this trade now and not after what they see their options are at number 8. They will end up with one of the 5 quarterbacks there. They already have a solid option with Bridgewater so they won't be desperate.
Re: The NFL Thread
Why would Carolina do this trade now and not after what they see their options are at number 8. They will end up with one of the 5 quarterbacks there. They already have a solid option with Bridgewater so they won't be desperate.

One argument is that they really like Mac Jones after coaching him in the Senior Bowl.

If they think (or know) the 49ers are picking Mac Jones at No.3 then they may not view the No.8 position as a pick where they can get their starter of the future. The reality could be that they view Darnold as a better long term starter at QB than either Lance or Fields, who may still be available at No.8.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:05:36 pm
Why would Carolina do this trade now and not after what they see their options are at number 8. They will end up with one of the 5 quarterbacks there. They already have a solid option with Bridgewater so they won't be desperate.

Sounds like the Panthers weren't high on Bridgewater anymore.  It seemed like they really wanted another QB for next year.  If they sat at 8, they could've probably had a QB fall to them, but it may not be the one they want or is someone that's not ready for Day 1 action at all (which would force Bridgewater into action anyway).  Rhule probably likes Darnold (he was fairly close to taking the Jets job in 2019), and there's also the Robby Anderson connection.  They don't have to use their first round pick on a QB either, so they can continue to build a team.  Darnold will have more weapons than he ever did in NY.

It's costly as they have the 5th year option and eventual contract extension (a rookie would be cheaper) for Darnold, but it could work with them.

I think if Bridgewater was higher-rated in the org, they wouldn't be pushing for this trade and would happily take a QB to develop at pick 8.
