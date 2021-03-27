Fascinating indeed, are any of the others worth it though if they can't get Lawrence or Wilson?



Yea, it's always hard to tell if it'll end up being worth it, but the Niners are in a good position to get a good QB that they may normally not get, so I can see why they made the move. If all went well next year with Jimmy G at QB and fewer injuries, they're a playoff-caliber team regardless and wouldn't be picking close to the top 10. If they really like someone like Jones, Lance, or Fields in this draft, might as well go for it from pick #12 this year and get up to #3 to guarantee they get a QB they like. Winning 10+ games and then trying to trade up into the top 5 wouldn't work (who knows if the next few draft classes at QB are as deep as this one). They'd have to hope the guy they want is available later (like Mahomes at #10; that's a very reasonable trade up from a team picking in the 20s, like KC was, but someone could've easily traded up earlier and snagged him). No guarantees trading into the back end of the top 10 hoping your QB is there. Best way is to move really far up, and that's easier from #12 than something like #25.That's all dependent on them liking the QBs there of course, and I see the hype (probably guilty of buying into so much of it myself). There's a lot to like about the QBs this year off the field too; mentioned Jones' character earlier but Fields is really smart (really high grades), and everyone raves about Lance's leadership. Both Lawrence and Fields have carried themselves well given how much hype and expectation has been placed upon them before evening entering college. Of course, now that I've said this, then entire class will end up like HaskinsThere are valid concerns about Lance's accuracy, Fields' pocket awareness, Jones' arm strength, etc. All three are also the beneficiaries of having a major talent advantage on their teams compared to pretty much every team they played in college.But can definitely see someone like Kyle Shanahan really liking one of them and being impressed with the intelligence, leadership, learning, etc. They don't have to rush them anyway since they can keep Garoppolo another year, so they can handle it like KC did with Mahomes. Mahomes was really talented but maybe not really NFL-ready but is really smart, great learner, high character, etc, so give it a big of time and now he's the best. Can definitely see Shanahan wanting to do the same with Lance, Fields, or Jones. A rookie QB that can be great by year 2/3 and can be the face of the team for years? Would be well worth not picking in the first round in the next 2 years. You don't get that many chances to draft a QB you love, so take that chance. I was browsing the Panthers forum after the trade, and they were distraught at not having made the move themselves and possibly losing the chance to sort their QB issue this year.These big moves can definitely backfire too and hinder a team for years, but as long as the Niners are in sync, they should be ok here.