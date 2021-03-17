« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 11:58:27 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 17, 2021, 09:16:34 am
Still a lot of money given he has been injured quite a but recently.


Whilst Williams hasn't recently put together 16 game starting seasons, I don't think he's injury prone. There's been a few mitigating circumstances when you look at it season by season.

Only missed 2 games for 49ers this season, 1 for an elbow injury and the other for COVID (i think).

He missed 2019 due to cancer recovery and potential grievances with how the Redskins handled his cancer diagnosis.

In 2018 he played 13 out of 16 games. He missed 3 games due to a thumb injury that required surgery.

In 2017 he played with a knee injury and only started 10 games out of 16. Required knee surgery at the end of the season.

In 2016 he missed 4 games (played 12) due to violation of NFL substance abuse policy.

If you discount 2019, with he sat out, he played 134 out of 160 regular season games. He's arguably just come off his best season, playing in a system that he's comfortable with. Whilst I'm not sure you get 6 years of high level performance from him, I think you could hope for 2-3 elite years followed by 1-2 very good seasons.

Looks like 49ers are also getting Alex Mack (formerly of Falcons). Probably past his best but plugs a gap a centre without hitting the cap space too hard. Also played in Shanahan's offence previously so should be a system fit and require less of an adaption period.

Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 12:11:21 pm
I mean, the only way for the Raiders to address their defence is obviously to overhaul the O-Line.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go into the basement to fix the leak on the roof.

Clowns. Owned by a clown, who gave a moron a 10 year contract.

Perhaps the silver lining is if they tank so bad, Mark can sell the team and we'll have a proper cultural change.

Not holding my breath though as it's coming up on 2 decades.

Hudson gone...   Jesus, what's next.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 12:58:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 17, 2021, 11:58:27 am
Whilst Williams hasn't recently put together 16 game starting seasons, I don't think he's injury prone. There's been a few mitigating circumstances when you look at it season by season.

Only missed 2 games for 49ers this season, 1 for an elbow injury and the other for COVID (i think).

He missed 2019 due to cancer recovery and potential grievances with how the Redskins handled his cancer diagnosis.

In 2018 he played 13 out of 16 games. He missed 3 games due to a thumb injury that required surgery.

In 2017 he played with a knee injury and only started 10 games out of 16. Required knee surgery at the end of the season.

In 2016 he missed 4 games (played 12) due to violation of NFL substance abuse policy.

If you discount 2019, with he sat out, he played 134 out of 160 regular season games. He's arguably just come off his best season, playing in a system that he's comfortable with. Whilst I'm not sure you get 6 years of high level performance from him, I think you could hope for 2-3 elite years followed by 1-2 very good seasons.

Looks like 49ers are also getting Alex Mack (formerly of Falcons). Probably past his best but plugs a gap a centre without hitting the cap space too hard. Also played in Shanahan's offence previously so should be a system fit and require less of an adaption period.
I agree he was worth it. I wanted him for the Chiefs but my main question was giving a guy who hasn't played a full season for 6 years a 6-year deal.

It looks like it is really a 4 year deal given the structure of the deal. Definitely a high risk high reward move.

Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 01:04:04 pm
hardly any contract is as long as it states it is.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 01:08:34 pm
it's still the texans and all things being considered I don't think it's even close.

the football team have made some moves to try and pull the organisation out of the gutter I guess in the past year or so.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 01:22:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o
Texans surely. As bad as the Bears have been they haven't fallen head first into a generational QB talent and then decided to completely alienate him.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 01:23:51 pm
apparently the bears went hard after wilson but seattle just wouldn't budge.

so at least they're trying. I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 02:38:31 pm
Quote from: Garrus on March 17, 2021, 01:22:22 pm
Texans surely. As bad as the Bears have been they haven't fallen head first into a generational QB talent and then decided to completely alienate him.

True, didn't the Texans consult Watson over who to appoint as HC, then completely ignore him amongst other things, then trading weapons Watson had for peanuts, added with the trades their former GM/HC made that they don't have a draft pick until round 3, no 67, & the trades they went for didn't work.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 02:48:17 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o

I don't think it's the Bears personally. They have issues around QB but they still look like a team that could go anywhere between 6-10 and 10-6 next season.

I'm not sure what the Raiders are doing around their OL and allowing Nelson Agholor to leave. But needs a few weeks/months to see what their plan is.

Texans are a mess. Traded away a Hopkins for what amounts to nothing. They have a threadbare roster that has lost it's defensive leader and they've alienated Watson who is playing at an MVP level for a 4-12 team (imagine what they'd be like without him). They don't have a draft pick in 2021 until the 3rd round so they need to be hitting home runs in the mid to later rounds to turn thing around. Cap space wise they went into free agency with about $26. Most of which was generated by releasing JJ Watt.

Another team who I think are a bit of a mess is the Eagles. They pretty much have been since their Super Bowl win and the fall off afterwards (driven by significant injuries in that 1st season after Super Bowl win). They aren't even close to the level of the Texans though.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 05:06:11 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 17, 2021, 01:08:34 pm
it's still the texans and all things being considered I don't think it's even close.

This
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 05:18:47 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o

texans by a mile, they seemed totally fucked top to bottom and seem determined to stay that way

fuck knows what the raiders are doing letting best players go AND taking a 2 million additional hit on the salary cap for the priviledge of letting him go lmfao, why the fuck do you do that?

pats rebuilding in quicktime, who says an old dog can't learn new tricks, gonna be real interesting to see how that works out, im hopeful - i find it kinda funny that bills fans finally got the monkey off their back seeing their nemesis move on probably thought they had the next few years dominating their league, maybe it wont be so straightforward...
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 05:37:01 pm
aj green is going to arizona, which probably means larry fitz is done.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 07:41:44 pm
Massage therapist sues Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson; he calls it 'baseless'

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31081473/masseuse-sues-houston-texas-qb-deshaun-watson-calls-baseless
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 07:47:47 pm
Quote from: Garrus on March 17, 2021, 01:22:22 pm
Texans surely. As bad as the Bears have been they haven't fallen head first into a generational QB talent and then decided to completely alienate him.
Bears traded up for a 1 year college starter to get him(who did worse the guy the year before) over drafting a guy that had taken his team to the national championship twice and beat Alabama and the guy who put up crazy stats at Texas Tech who always made plays.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 08:47:55 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2021, 07:47:47 pm
Bears traded up for a 1 year college starter to get him(who did worse the guy the year before) over drafting a guy that had taken his team to the national championship twice and beat Alabama and the guy who put up crazy stats at Texas Tech who always made plays.

one bloke's boneheaded decision doesn't make an entire organisation a basket case, as is the case with the texans.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 09:34:40 pm
Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson and 7th-round pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick, per sources.

That's how much their most consistent player is worth. Mark Davis needs a straight jacket.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 10:12:56 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 17, 2021, 09:34:40 pm
Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson and 7th-round pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick, per sources.

That's how much their most consistent player is worth. Mark Davis needs a straight jacket.
It more then could get by releasing him
Re: The NFL Thread
March 17, 2021, 10:15:34 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2021, 07:47:47 pm
Bears traded up for a 1 year college starter to get him(who did worse the guy the year before) over drafting a guy that had taken his team to the national championship twice and beat Alabama and the guy who put up crazy stats at Texas Tech who always made plays.

The Bears are obviously bad at QBs, but are depressingly mediocre rather than terrible, they are like these mid-tier PL sides that oscillate between the edge of europe and vaguely dicing with relegation without really being in danger.

If they were as truly terrible as some teams then they would have bombed out sufficiently by now to have cleared the decks of the front office and possibly reached the point where the McCaskeys would consider selling up and letting somebody else have the team, scenarios that Bears fans would generally love to happen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:49:05 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 17, 2021, 09:34:40 pm
Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson and 7th-round pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick, per sources.

That's how much their most consistent player is worth. Mark Davis needs a straight jacket.
And a 5th from Seattle for Gabe Jackson. Better than nothing? And freeing up cap room.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:18 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 07:49:05 am
And a 5th from Seattle for Gabe Jackson. Better than nothing? And freeing up cap room.
Mate they created this "nothing". These idiots shouldn't be anywhere near the O-Line to begin with, let alone trying to see what we can get for them.

At any rate, judging by how they repeatedly wasted all the 1st/2nd rd draft picks fills me with no optimism whatsoever that they'll make anything out of these later round picks.

I swear it's as if Gruden has been sent with laser like accuracy to dismantle anything of worth within the organisation.

It's like Whack-a-mole; as soon as something starts growing and works, pop! knock it on its head. Mack perhaps becoming something? see ya. Cooper decent? Bye. Gabe? toodles. Hudson is solid? Ta-ra luv'.

I was stunned to hear the Raiders were over the cap a few weeks back...... just how do you assemble a collection of such dross and still be over the cap? Well, Gruden and Mark seem to know.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:19:31 am
For what it's worth, I've been reading about how Mark apparently has no money, hence trying to shed contracts.

They have to pay quite a bit on the stadium since Vegas and the county they're in pay $750 million, while they have to stump up some $1.02Billion, and with the lockdown affecting hospitality and all those corporate sponsors and boxes are empty it means they are trying to negotiate or release people, as they're strapped for cash.

That's a theory.

Mine is, you could give this clown $5 billion and he'd still make all the wrong hires and somehow run the whole thing to the ground.

At least Al succumbed to senility in the last decade or so of his life with his overhead projection pressers. Mark is picking up straight from where his old fella left off.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o

The collective performance of the NFC East has to be in there somewhere.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2021, 01:06:00 pm
Who is the biggest clusterfuck of an organisation in the NFL right now, feels like it's a 3 way tie between Texans, Raiders & Bears. :o

I feel like the Eagles and Jets have to be in there.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:23:46 pm
Mitch Trubisky to the Bills
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
one hundred and five billion dollars.

a fair chunk of change that, and the total of the new 11 year nfl tv deal.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:52:02 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
I feel like the Eagles and Jets have to be in there.

Eagles are a good shout certainly for second spot of the most clusterfuck team in the NFL[Texans get 1st place in that league], well overpaying for veterans who are underperforming, how the GM has not been fired is laughable, should have won the division last season but failed miserably.

The Jets look like they've got there act together, got rid of the clusterfuck of a HC that's Adam Gase, & appointed a GM who has football knowledge, & left him to appoint the HC that looks like a good appointment
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
one hundred and five billion dollars.

a fair chunk of change that, and the total of the new 11 year nfl tv deal.

The NFL announced a new set of national television deals Thursday, keeping games on ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, Amazon and NFL Network through the 2033 season.

The agreement keeps Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday night games on NBC and Monday night games on ESPN, with some games also airing on ABC. For the first time, Amazon will be the exclusive home for Thursday night games, which will also be on over-the-air channels in the competing teams' home markets. NFL Network will also air select games.

ABC picks up two Super Bowls during the deal -- the first in 2026 -- with the other networks airing three each.

ESPN's package adds six games to the network during the season. There will be three Monday night doubleheaders -- with games on ESPN, followed by a game on ABC. There will also be a Saturday doubleheader during the season's final weekend and one Sunday morning game streaming nationally on ESPN+.

ESPN, which has previously aired a wild-card playoff game, will add one game in the divisional round as well.

For the first time, ESPN's Monday Night Football will be able to "flex" games, starting with Week 12 of the season, to ensure better matchups. ESPN's package also includes the ability to include four teams up to two times each.

ESPN will also continue to televise the NFL draft, as it has since 1980, and the Pro Bowl. NFL PrimeTime will also return to ESPN+ on Sunday nights, streaming throughout the week.

"When ESPN and the NFL work best together, the results are transformational for sports fans and the industry," ESPN and sports content chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "Some of the most remarkable collaborative examples have occurred in the past 12 months and have demonstrated the extraordinary range of The Walt Disney Company that is fundamental to this agreement. There are so many exciting new components, including Super Bowls and added playoff games, new end-of-season games with playoff implications, exclusive streaming games on ESPN+, scheduling flexibility and enhancements, and much more. It's a wide-ranging agreement unlike any we've reached with the NFL, and we couldn't be more energized about what the future holds."

Said Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek in a statement: "This landmark agreement guarantees that ESPN's passionate fan base will continue to have access to the best the NFL has to offer. Bringing all the considerable and unique capabilities of The Walt Disney Company and ESPN to the table opens up so many opportunities across our industry-leading direct-to-consumer, broadcast, cable, linear, social and digital outlets. Special thanks to Roger Goodell and the NFL owners for continuing to embrace new ways to appeal to their fans, especially through increasingly important platforms like ESPN+."

ESPN has one more year on its current deal, and it added a bridge agreement for 2022. For the upcoming 2021 season, ESPN will add two Saturday games with playoff implications in the final week of the season. For 2022, those games will continue, and there will be the Sunday morning international game on ESPN+ and one ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The ESPN package also includes the ability to stream games on ESPN+, as well as one international series game on an exclusive national basis. NBC, CBS and Fox will also have the ability to stream games they hold the rights to.

NBC's package also includes "flex" games, as it has in the past. NBC, CBS and Fox will also have the ability to stream games they hold the rights to.

"We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31088098/nfl-announces-tv-deals-espn-abc-nbc-cbs-fox-amazon
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:28 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:19:31 am
For what it's worth, I've been reading about how Mark apparently has no money, hence trying to shed contracts.

Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariotas contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, thats likely a bigger pay cut than hes willing to take, and so theres a good chance hell be released.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:03:31 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm
Sunday ticket is the only thing that not been finalized. ESPN+ is in the running for it, idk if they would have an extra fee or not
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:57:01 am
Bears melting down. Fuller to be released, Hicks likely to be traded
