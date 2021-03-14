Well Deserved. Looks like it will technically be 3 or 4 year deal based on the guaranteed money being $55 Mil with a $30 mil signing bonus



Agree.I wonder how much cap space the 49ers have left. Resigned Moseley, Juszczyk, Williams, Verret, Brunskill but still looking thin at CB and safety with Kwaun Williams, Sherman, Witherspoon and Taart all still free agents.Restructured Dee Ford deal so that might free up some cap space. Read the Eagles returned Marquise Goodwin to 49ers (for 7th round pick) as per the trade agreement last year.49ers do need to consider a new contract for Fred Warner also.Moves look like a team that thinks its in win now mode. If thats true youve got to think they must be seriously thinking about trade options for a QB. Probably Watson.