The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
March 14, 2021, 10:12:46 pm
Brees has announced his retirement
Re: The NFL Thread
March 14, 2021, 10:13:28 pm
That hof discussion won't last long.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 14, 2021, 10:20:38 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
March 14, 2021, 10:21:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 14, 2021, 10:13:28 pm
That hof discussion won't last long.
He will be in 5 years
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 01:07:35 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 14, 2021, 10:20:38 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1371211231953092608

So basically they just split the guaranteed money from his last contract over another 4 years?

I get splitting the money but why the excessively large contract when we all know he wont see a cent of it?
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 01:14:37 am
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 06:52:49 am
Quote from: Rosario on March 15, 2021, 01:07:35 am
So basically they just split the guaranteed money from his last contract over another 4 years?

I get splitting the money but why the excessively large contract when we all know he wont see a cent of it?
They gave him voidable years extension to have a dead cap hit of like 7.5 mil in 2022. Overthecap explains it better.
https://overthecap.com/taysom-hill-restructures-his-contract/
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 07:36:27 am
Brees has retired from the National Football League.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 09:30:58 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 15, 2021, 06:52:49 am
They gave him voidable years extension to have a dead cap hit of like 7.5 mil in 2022. Overthecap explains it better.
https://overthecap.com/taysom-hill-restructures-his-contract/

Thanks for that I got the voidable years part but wasnt sure what the big number on the extension was for. Crazy how far teams can go to manipulate the cap! Honestly never ceases to amaze me.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 15, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Belichek is cashing his stimulus cheque
rafathegaffa83
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:01:57 am
Those are some interesting acquisitions by the Patriots.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:50:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 15, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Belichek is cashing his stimulus cheque

Trying to make his ex-wife jealous by spending on his new girlfriend!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:31:21 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:01:57 am
Those are some interesting acquisitions by the Patriots.

I have seen the Titans play a fair bit over the last few seasons, Jonnu Smith is a potential star, totally unplayable.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm
They'll definitely be a much changed team on offense anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:50:59 pm
Good additions by the Pats
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:12:10 pm
Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Washington FT, or whatever the team decide to call themselves.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm
Hunter Henry is a really good signing for the Pats.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:01:47 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:12:10 pm
Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Washington FT, or whatever the team decide to call themselves.

Weren't they due to be announcing a permanent name in this off-season?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:01:47 pm
Weren't they due to be announcing a permanent name in this off-season?

Said they'll do it next year. Lazy c*nts.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm
Bears signing Andy Dalton. Sounds about right :lmao

Raiders dismantling their O-line
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
the continued stubborn refusal to have good QB play goes on.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:20:22 am
The Bears GM needs to be fired, he traded up one place[when the Bears didn't need to] in the draft to get Trubisky, now he's going to replace him with Dalton
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:35:21 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.

Well, the Seahawks refused to trade Wilson at this point, so the Bears signed Dalton for a season. I don't think he is that bad, as a stop-gap signing ...
