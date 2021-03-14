That hof discussion won't last long.
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1371211231953092608
So basically they just split the guaranteed money from his last contract over another 4 years?I get splitting the money but why the excessively large contract when we all know he wont see a cent of it?
They gave him voidable years extension to have a dead cap hit of like 7.5 mil in 2022. Overthecap explains it better. https://overthecap.com/taysom-hill-restructures-his-contract/
Belichek is cashing his stimulus cheque
Those are some interesting acquisitions by the Patriots.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Washington FT, or whatever the team decide to call themselves.
Weren't they due to be announcing a permanent name in this off-season?
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.
