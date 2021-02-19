It was a combo of HS Football already at the spread passing game, College going more too it and the NFL lagging behind on it. Like HS Qbs going to college was not good for the most part on the recruiting side. College the elite school where not running good passing offenses also, now they are.

here 2009 first round draft qbs Stafford, Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman. 2010 was Bradford, Tebow. 2011 was Cam, Locker, Gabbert(Dalton and Kap went in the 2nd round). 2012 was Luck,RG3, Tannehill, Weeden(this class was good, Luck was really good, retired bc of injury and RG3 career went downhill bc of injury). 2013 was EJ Manuel(Geno went 2nd round). 2014 was Bortles, Manziel, Teddy. 2015 was Jameis and Mariota. 2016 was Goff, Wentz and Paxton Lynch

HS to the NFL has gotten to point where offense are all way more in line with each other along with the elite College programs now having better support for Elite level Throwing QB and using them that way.



Spot on.Even going back to the early 00s and 90s, we saw a lot of bad fits and QBs not working out.Everything's more in sync today, so the first rounders are looking much better these days. The first-rounders since 2017 have been Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Jackson, Murray, Jones, Burrow, Herbert, Tua, and Love (I probably missed a pick or two in there). A good chunk of these guys have already had MVP caliber seasons or incredibly promising rookie years. The transition is smoother, so as long as the top guys here continue to progress and stay injury-free, they should be franchise QBs for years to come.But given the nature of this smoother transition, the transient nature of coaches and front offices, and potential more ready-made talent coming through, it wouldn't shock me to see teams move on quickly from even fairly decent QBs if they feel there's better team-building options. You'd expect most of the top guys above to stick around with their team for years to come, but you never know.