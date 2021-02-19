« previous next »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 18, 2021, 09:06:50 pm
No QBs drafted in first round from 2009-16 are set to be on original team in 2021


https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/02/18/no-qbs-drafted-from-2009-16-are-set-to-be-with-team-that-drafted-them/
That is crazy really. Is it just a bad time for QBs or are people not giving QBs the right time to develop. I am surprised more people haven't taken the Mahomes approach and sit them for a year. Atlanta are in a great position to do that next year.

I can't see the same being the case in 7 years time for the 2017-2022 classes. Surely at least 3-5 guys will be there.
Quote from: Dull Tools on February 19, 2021, 10:04:00 am
That is crazy really. Is it just a bad time for QBs or are people not giving QBs the right time to develop. I am surprised more people haven't taken the Mahomes approach and sit them for a year. Atlanta are in a great position to do that next year.

I can't see the same being the case in 7 years time for the 2017-2022 classes. Surely at least 3-5 guys will be there.
It was a combo of HS Football already at the spread passing game, College going more too it and the NFL lagging behind on it. Like HS Qbs going to college was not good for the most part on the recruiting side. College the elite school where not running good passing offenses also, now they are.
here 2009 first round draft qbs Stafford, Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman. 2010 was Bradford, Tebow. 2011 was Cam, Locker, Gabbert(Dalton and Kap went in the 2nd round). 2012 was Luck,RG3, Tannehill, Weeden(this class was good, Luck was really good, retired bc of injury and RG3 career went downhill bc of injury). 2013 was EJ Manuel(Geno went 2nd round). 2014 was Bortles, Manziel, Teddy. 2015 was Jameis and Mariota. 2016 was Goff, Wentz and Paxton Lynch
HS to the NFL has gotten to point where offense are all way more in line with each other along with the elite College programs now having better support for Elite level Throwing QB and using them that way.
Quote from: RedG13 on February 19, 2021, 10:48:25 am
It was a combo of HS Football already at the spread passing game, College going more too it and the NFL lagging behind on it. Like HS Qbs going to college was not good for the most part on the recruiting side. College the elite school where not running good passing offenses also, now they are.
here 2009 first round draft qbs Stafford, Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman. 2010 was Bradford, Tebow. 2011 was Cam, Locker, Gabbert(Dalton and Kap went in the 2nd round). 2012 was Luck,RG3, Tannehill, Weeden(this class was good, Luck was really good, retired bc of injury and RG3 career went downhill bc of injury). 2013 was EJ Manuel(Geno went 2nd round). 2014 was Bortles, Manziel, Teddy. 2015 was Jameis and Mariota. 2016 was Goff, Wentz and Paxton Lynch
HS to the NFL has gotten to point where offense are all way more in line with each other along with the elite College programs now having better support for Elite level Throwing QB and using them that way.

Spot on.

Even going back to the early 00s and 90s, we saw a lot of bad fits and QBs not working out.

Everything's more in sync today, so the first rounders are looking much better these days.  The first-rounders since 2017 have been Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Jackson, Murray, Jones, Burrow, Herbert, Tua, and Love (I probably missed a pick or two in there).  A good chunk of these guys have already had MVP caliber seasons or incredibly promising rookie years.  The transition is smoother, so as long as the top guys here continue to progress and stay injury-free, they should be franchise QBs for years to come.

But given the nature of this smoother transition, the transient nature of coaches and front offices, and potential more ready-made talent coming through, it wouldn't shock me to see teams move on quickly from even fairly decent QBs if they feel there's better team-building options.  You'd expect most of the top guys above to stick around with their team for years to come, but you never know.
Russell Wilson allegedly asking for a trade. Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Saints mentioned as possible landing spots. The amount of teams with new QBs next season will be ridiculous.
Wowzers.

I do like the Jets getting thrown into possible destinations for all these star QBs because all the picks we have.   ;D  Saleh may be a good hire and Douglas running the show may be good, but the team has way too many holes to fill to be trading picks away.  But I guess having a load of draft picks (to actually make any crazy trade possible) and getting rid of Gase for Saleh will get your name in these conversations.

It would be funny if the Jets just traded the Seahawks their picks for Jamal Adams back to them for Wilson.  Not that it'll happen but please do it for the memes.
Quote from: skipper757 on February 25, 2021, 04:53:12 pm


It would be funny if the Jets just traded the Seahawks their picks for Jamal Adams back to them for Wilson.  Not that it'll happen but please do it for the memes.

as a neutral, that would be fucking hilarious.
@AdamSchefter
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.

Field Yates @FieldYates
this is the best QB update Bears fans have seen in so long

@robertmays
Greatest Bears QBs of all time:
1. Sid Luckman
2. Jay Cutler
3. Erik Kramer
4. Russell Wilson saying he'd play for the Bears
5. Jim McMahon

***
It's amazing how sad the Bears QB situation has always been. You'd imagine that they'd stumble upon a decent one every 20 years or something, but no  :D
Quote from: Ray K on February 25, 2021, 07:12:11 pm
@AdamSchefter
Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.

Field Yates @FieldYates
this is the best QB update Bears fans have seen in so long

@robertmays
Greatest Bears QBs of all time:
1. Sid Luckman
2. Jay Cutler
3. Erik Kramer
4. Russell Wilson saying he'd play for the Bears
5. Jim McMahon

***
It's amazing how sad the Bears QB situation has always been. You'd imagine that they'd stumble upon a decent one every 20 years or something, but no  :D

Isn't it the stat that the Bears are the only team without a single-season 4,000 yard passer in its history?  Pretty incredible.
his mrs must really like the city of chicago or something.
I wonder if this is going to be trend now, not sure how I feel about this.

QB's are signing contracts that practically cost half the team's cap and then presumably complaining about not being surrounded with talent?

If they get protection then they're going to get WR's with butter fingers, or plodding RB's, or if they go all out on offense then they'll have a defence made of carboard cutouts.

I know the NFL has raised the cap, just not sure it's keeping up with these spiraling contracts for star players.
Erik Kramer?

Wasnt he a shit Lions QB? Trying to think of a modern equivalent...Mitchell Trubisky perhaps?
Quote from: skipper757 on February 25, 2021, 07:26:33 pm
Isn't it the stat that the Bears are the only team without a single-season 4,000 yard passer in its history?  Pretty incredible.

That's astonishing & given how long the Bears have been in existence too, even the Jags have had QBs go for over 4000 single season passer yards. :o
Quote from: Statto Red on February 26, 2021, 01:16:12 am
That's astonishing & given how long the Bears have been in existence too, even the Jags have had QBs go for over 4000 single season passer yards. :o

Can't expect miracles, it has barely been more than 50 years since the first qb got over 4000 yards in a season.  :o
Quote from: Skeeve on February 26, 2021, 03:33:08 pm
Can't expect miracles, it has barely been more than 50 years since the first qb got over 4000 yards in a season.  :o

It's funny you bring up that stat Skeeve, because the first was Joe Namath in 1967, and the Jets haven't had one since!  ;D

The Eagles only recently in 2019 got their first 4,000-yard passer.  Wentz probably could've done it in 2017 if it wasn't for the injury.  It's crazy to think given that the Eagles have had plenty of winning seasons in the modern passing era but only in 2019 did they get their first.

It doesn't even take a crazy talented QB or team either.  Jon Kitna managed it 2 years in a row in Detroit.

Who knows?  Maybe the Bears will get their franchise QB one way or another and rattle off 10 years in a row with a 4,000-yard passer.
saints got a little work to do.

draft a player in the 2nd round
start that player in all but 2 games over 4 years so clearly you rate him
release player


ladies and gentlemen the houston texans.
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 26, 2021, 10:54:17 pm
draft a player in the 2nd round
start that player in all but 2 games over 4 years so clearly you rate him
release player


ladies and gentlemen the houston texans.

Signed a 3 year deal worth $33 million with over $18 million guaranteed only a couple of years ago too.
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 26, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
saints got a little work to do.



What are the Jags doing with their money?
Quote from: Zimagic on February 27, 2021, 08:39:41 pm
What are the Jags doing with their money?

We got three picks in top 33 too, and with Lawrence on a rookie contract, get the other two picks right and snag a couple nice FA pick ups and things do be looking up
JJ Watt is signing with the Cardinals. Kinda surprised by that. 2 yrs/$31mill/$23m guaranteed
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
JJ Watt is signing with the Cardinals. Kinda surprised by that. 2 yrs/$31mill/$23m guaranteed

Surprising choice....don't think he will end his career with the Superbowl he is hoping for. But the fortunes of teams change quickly in the NFL these days, so you never know.
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm
Surprising choice....don't think he will end his career with the Superbowl he is hoping for. But the fortunes of teams change quickly in the NFL these days, so you never know.

Bizarre choice really. The worst team in a very strong division. Not that they are an awful team.

They are clearly trying to win now while Murray is in the last year's of his rookie deal.

Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm
Surprising choice....don't think he will end his career with the Superbowl he is hoping for. But the fortunes of teams change quickly in the NFL these days, so you never know.
QB was a factor. But other superbowl contendor team like GB, KC, buff, TB, etc dont have has big of need at edge rusher.
Arizona's warmer than buffalo I guess
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
JJ Watt is signing with the Cardinals. Kinda surprised by that. 2 yrs/$31mill/$23m guaranteed

Some things are better than playing for a contender? Surely the Colts or Browns are closer than the Cardinals?
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
JJ Watt is signing with the Cardinals. Kinda surprised by that. 2 yrs/$31mill/$23m guaranteed

Wonder how many sacks they'll get for that money? Probably not many.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 11:28:06 am
Wonder how many sacks they'll get for that money? Probably not many.
If he is healthy then it should be a lot more. The Texans defence was horrendous so all focus was on him.

The Cardinals have a good defence. Chandler Jones is a really good pass rusher and they had the 4th most sacks in the league next year. So I would imagine he will be freer to do his work than next year as he shouldn't be double teamed as much. If they get Peterson back then their defence could be really good next year.

Just read that the DC used to be at the Texans with Watt so guess it makes more sense.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:57:45 am
If he is healthy then it should be a lot more. The Texans defence was horrendous so all focus was on him.

The Cardinals have a good defence. Chandler Jones is a really good pass rusher and they had the 4th most sacks in the league next year. So I would imagine he will be freer to do his work than next year as he shouldn't be double teamed as much. If they get Peterson back then their defence could be really good next year.

Just read that the DC used to be at the Texans with Watt so guess it makes more sense.

Move could go either way. He's 32 this month and has barely stayed healthy for about 5 years now. Not like NFL players tend to get healthier with age either. He's obviously a great player when he's healthy but not sure he's elite any more.
Looks like Alex Smith could be on the move also
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 12:05:02 pm
Move could go either way. He's 32 this month and has barely stayed healthy for about 5 years now. Not like NFL players tend to get healthier with age either. He's obviously a great player when he's healthy but not sure he's elite any more.
I am not sure that is fair. He has played 43 out of the last 51 games. His sack rate only really went down last year when he was the most double teamed player in the league.

In a decent defence I still think he offers more than enough at $11.5m per year. It isn't exactly top money for a DL.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:06:10 pm
Looks like Alex Smith could be on the move also
This is bonkers to me. He went 5-1 with them last year when he played and they were 2-8 without him. Obviously injures are a worry but not sure why you give up on him so quickly.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:10:31 pm
This is bonkers to me. He went 5-1 with them last year when he played and they were 2-8 without him. Obviously injures are a worry but not sure why you give up on him so quickly.

Probably want to get more out of their offensive weapons than 3 yard check down passes every play.
