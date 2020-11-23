« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 11:44:45 AM
voodoo ray
A couple of shoddy looking games in the time slots I'll be able to watch on thursday, though I do love deshaun watson so will enjoy watching him play regardless.


Sorry, are you really calling a decisive divisional clash to take the lead in a 4 way divisional tie "shoddy"?

Oh, hang on, it's the NFC East.

Sorry, you're right.   :jester
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 01:45:32 PM
The Jets are the first team to officially be ruled out of the Playoffs.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 02:43:05 PM
voodoo ray
matt patricia has about 6 weeks left in his job.

Belichick's coaching tree is not that good isn't it?

Does anyone want to win the NFC East, Eagles lead the division courtesy of the tie, which was against the Bengals who look like getting a high draft pick again, 
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 02:46:28 PM
voodoo ray
The Jets are the first team to officially be ruled out of the Playoffs.

Frank Gore could possibly ending his career on a team that could well go 0-16, he doesn't know whether he'll return next year if that happens.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 02:50:10 PM
Statto Red
Belichick's coaching tree is not that good isn't it?

Does anyone want to win the NFC East, Eagles lead the division courtesy of the tie, which was against the Bengals who look like getting a high draft pick again, 

BOB did alright, at least with the on-field stuff anyway.
Flores seems to be doing a good job.

Statto Red
Frank Gore could possibly ending his career on a team that could well go 0-16, he doesn't know whether he'll return next year if that happens.

Gore deserves better than the jets.
Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 02:55:41 PM
voodoo ray
shipping 28 points in the first half is rubbish, but holding an Aaron rodgers team to just 3 points in the second half is pretty impressive. good win by the colts.
The Colts defence has been great most of the season. The Chiefs defence is normally good too but struggled this weekend as well.

The Chiefs Raiders game was great. The Raiders' offense was pretty much perfect. I do think they should have gone for 4th down rather than kick the FG when they had the chance. You need to take every chance against the Chiefs and it ended up costing them.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 06:53:29 PM
voodoo ray
Gore deserves better than the jets.

That's up to him if he wants playing time or a better team.  Adam Gase loves him, and this is the third time they've worked together, second with Gase as head coach.

Even though the Jets are trying to give younger players playing time across other positions, Gase insists on using Gore as his lead back.  Where else would Frank Gore be starting these days?  So he's either going to be bit-part player if he wants to ring-chase (and hope he gets playing time due to circumstance) or if he'll end up on bad teams as the lead guy.

Statto Red
Belichick's coaching tree is not that good isn't it?

It isn't that good because his assistant coaches don't do the same thing he does.  Belichick runs the team.  He doesn't call the plays or spend all his time coaching up the players.  He's of course going to help scheme, but he's doing a lot of higher-level management, including the GM role.

None of his assistant coaches do this when they're in New England.  They may be good at calling plays or improving a player's technique or helping scheme, but none of them runs the team like he does.  So that's part of the problem.  Sure, Bill O'Brien can scheme an offense, but that doesn't make him a good GM (but at least he's a solid head coach).  Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Matt Patricia, etc can coach defenses, but none of them were experienced in running teams.  Josh McDaniels can call plays effectively, but that doesn't mean he knows how to mesh the phases of football together and to build a winning environment.  You almost want these guys to become HCs or to take on more responsibilities elsewhere before you hire them, but in the case of a few of these guys, the second chances haven't been impressive either.

Saban's assistants in college (Kirby Smart excepted) get the same criticism.  Also kind of hilariously, he also comes from the Belichick coaching tree, though he apparently said the years as Belichick's DC were the worst of his coaching career.

Crazily, the Mike Shanahan coaching tree out of his Washington tenure includes his son Kyle, Matt LaFleur, and Sean McVay.  This is an era that was 24-40, and the only playoff appearance was blighted by the mishandling of the RGIII injury.  This is also a complete dumpster fire of an organization.

Yet, three current highly-touted HCs got some time there.  While Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur went to other places to continue to develop (so don't give Washington too much credit), Sean McVay stuck around and was OC to Jay Gruden (!) before literally becoming an overnight sensation with the Rams (and LaFleur went to work with him in LA funnily enough).

It's so hard to evaluate coordinators as their responsibilities can be so different than what's expected at head coach.  HCs will have to fill their staff (may have some shared responsibility with the GM depending on power structure), and that causes problems too.  If you're an OC/offensive mind for your career and you get your first head coaching gig, Bill Belichick isn't coming through the door to hire your DC, DL coach, LB coach, DB coach, special teams coach, etc.  He isn't doing your HC interviews either.  You better hope you know what you're doing (or hope your GM knows what's going on), and you better hope the organization has good video analysts, scouting network, evaluations, etc.  And you have to take all the heat for on-field decisions on when to punt, kick, challenge, call timeouts, etc.  Oh, also have fun with power struggles with said GM and an eccentric owner.  Good luck, and remember:  Belichick might take you back as an assistant when you inevitably get fired.
PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 07:22:03 PM
That's very spot on analysis.

I'm think post Bill and I think that time is coming sooner rather than later as I don't think he will have the stomach to rebuild the Pats if the next 1-2 seasons are like this for us.

McDaniels is primed to take over when Bill steps down but I am very weary of giving him that position as HC for us. I think OC is the perfect role for him.

It'd never happen but in 3 years time I'd love to nab someone like Brian Flores or Mike Vrabel. The dream would be McVay or Shanahan but that's only in my wildest dreams!! Personally I think Flores is also a dream and won't be realistic. I think Vrabel would be a realistic option though.

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 07:27:50 PM
skipper757
That's up to him if he wants playing time or a better team.  Adam Gase loves him, and this is the third time they've worked together, second with Gase as head coach.

Even though the Jets are trying to give younger players playing time across other positions, Gase insists on using Gore as his lead back.  Where else would Frank Gore be starting these days?  So he's either going to be bit-part player if he wants to ring-chase (and hope he gets playing time due to circumstance) or if he'll end up on bad teams as the lead guy.


you are right but also taken what I said a bit too seriously. I just like him!
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 07:39:56 PM
Joe Burrow did his ACL, MCL and significant other structural damage to his knee yesterday. Sounds like an Oxlade Chamberlain type injury, so I don't think we'll see him until 2022. That sucks.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 07:45:54 PM
voodoo ray
you are right but also taken what I said a bit too seriously. I just like him!

Yea, my bad.  Was definitely a little too serious there.  :D

Gore definitely deserves better than the Jets, and as much as I'd love to him stick around as the Jets rebuild, he should go to a better team.  It's just kinda funny that he gets along so well with Gase though.  Jets fans were bemused (especially with Bell on the team) that Gase would sign him and give him so much playing time.

He definitely needs to find a good team that doesn't have Adam Gase.  ;D

The Dolphins are on the up and have some intriguing but inexperienced RBs in Gaskin and Ahmed.  Maybe Gore can go back to Miami as a depth signing for a playoff run next year?
Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
November 23, 2020, 08:00:04 PM
Ray K
Joe Burrow did his ACL, MCL and significant other structural damage to his knee yesterday. Sounds like an Oxlade Chamberlain type injury, so I don't think we'll see him until 2022. That sucks.
That sucks for him but I imagine its slightly less of an issue for a QB than an attacking midfielder.

He may not even be back then. Its 12 months and even then chances are you do the second one soon after.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2020, 12:11:51 AM
skipper757
...
It's so hard to evaluate coordinators as their responsibilities can be so different than what's expected at head coach.  HCs will have to fill their staff (may have some shared responsibility with the GM depending on power structure), and that causes problems too.  If you're an OC/offensive mind for your career and you get your first head coaching gig, Bill Belichick isn't coming through the door to hire your DC, DL coach, LB coach, DB coach, special teams coach, etc.  He isn't doing your HC interviews either.  You better hope you know what you're doing (or hope your GM knows what's going on), and you better hope the organization has good video analysts, scouting network, evaluations, etc.  And you have to take all the heat for on-field decisions on when to punt, kick, challenge, call timeouts, etc.  Oh, also have fun with power struggles with said GM and an eccentric owner.  Good luck, and remember:  Belichick might take you back as an assistant when you inevitably get fired.

You write really interesting posts in here. Thanks for putting the effort in, they're great reads
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2020, 12:19:07 AM
Classycara
You write really interesting posts in here. Thanks for putting the effort in, they're great reads

Yeah echo the sentiments. That post really illuminated some things for me.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2020, 03:44:44 PM
This year, Tom Brady has faced two quarterbacks he previously played in a Super Bowl. He lost to both of them. He snubbed both of them.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
November 24, 2020, 07:59:07 PM
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead season looks done, knee injury.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:03:32 PM
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday to Sunday
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:07:43 PM
voodoo ray
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday to Sunday

At least there's have a couple of games tomorrow, as it's Thanksgiving in the States. from 5.30pm UK time.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:10:52 PM
Statto Red
At least there's have a couple of games tomorrow, as it's Thanksgiving in the States. from 5.30pm UK time.

thankfully they've only needed to move the game I couldn't watch anyway.
Thetrickyreds

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 06:31:24 PM
voodoo ray
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday to Sunday

Thank god, praying Dobbins is ready to go, we HAVE to win this game.

Sidenote, excited to see how Herbert/Ekeler get on now he is returning from IR.
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:34:03 AM
voodoo ray
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday to Sunday
Hopefully ravens get this outbreak under control and everybody recovers well. This means for the Steelers they have lost their bye week(they didn't play week 4 but ended up practicing and now the mini bye as they would have had 10 day break) and a massive home field advantage game( short week and traveling= home teams wins a lot). Ravens have a covid outbreak will play Sunday(as it stands) then turn around and host Dal on Thursday night who has a full week off and Bal is on a short week in a season where they basically going run need to probably either run the table or only lose 1 game the rest of the way to have a chance at the wild card.
With the Steelers losing the mini bye and their bye week not getting home field in the playoffs would be very unideal. Also I think with the bye since the wild card has been around(2 teams in each division) like around 80% of the teams to make the Superbowl that have had the bye week. Will be interesting to see how to plays out this year with as it currently stands only 1 bye for each conference.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:57:12 PM
happy butt fumble day everyone
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:19:38 PM
