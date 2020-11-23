Gore deserves better than the jets.



Belichick's coaching tree is not that good isn't it?



That's up to him if he wants playing time or a better team. Adam Gase loves him, and this is the third time they've worked together, second with Gase as head coach.Even though the Jets are trying to give younger players playing time across other positions, Gase insists on using Gore as his lead back. Where else would Frank Gore be starting these days? So he's either going to be bit-part player if he wants to ring-chase (and hope he gets playing time due to circumstance) or if he'll end up on bad teams as the lead guy.It isn't that good because his assistant coaches don't do the same thing he does. Belichick runs the team. He doesn't call the plays or spend all his time coaching up the players. He's of course going to help scheme, but he's doing a lot of higher-level management, including the GM role.None of his assistant coaches do this when they're in New England. They may be good at calling plays or improving a player's technique or helping scheme, but none of them runs the team like he does. So that's part of the problem. Sure, Bill O'Brien can scheme an offense, but that doesn't make him a good GM (but at least he's a solid head coach). Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Matt Patricia, etc can coach defenses, but none of them were experienced in running teams. Josh McDaniels can call plays effectively, but that doesn't mean he knows how to mesh the phases of football together and to build a winning environment. You almost want these guys to become HCs or to take on more responsibilities elsewhere before you hire them, but in the case of a few of these guys, the second chances haven't been impressive either.Saban's assistants in college (Kirby Smart excepted) get the same criticism. Also kind of hilariously, he also comes from the Belichick coaching tree, though he apparently said the years as Belichick's DC were the worst of his coaching career.Crazily, the Mike Shanahan coaching tree out of his Washington tenure includes his son Kyle, Matt LaFleur, and Sean McVay. This is an era that was 24-40, and the only playoff appearance was blighted by the mishandling of the RGIII injury. This is also a complete dumpster fire of an organization.Yet, three current highly-touted HCs got some time there. While Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur went to other places to continue to develop (so don't give Washington too much credit), Sean McVay stuck around and was OC to Jay Gruden (!) before literally becoming an overnight sensation with the Rams (and LaFleur went to work with him in LA funnily enough).It's so hard to evaluate coordinators as their responsibilities can be so different than what's expected at head coach. HCs will have to fill their staff (may have some shared responsibility with the GM depending on power structure), and that causes problems too. If you're an OC/offensive mind for your career and you get your first head coaching gig, Bill Belichick isn't coming through the door to hire your DC, DL coach, LB coach, DB coach, special teams coach, etc. He isn't doing your HC interviews either. You better hope you know what you're doing (or hope your GM knows what's going on), and you better hope the organization has good video analysts, scouting network, evaluations, etc. And you have to take all the heat for on-field decisions on when to punt, kick, challenge, call timeouts, etc. Oh, also have fun with power struggles with said GM and an eccentric owner. Good luck, and remember: Belichick might take you back as an assistant when you inevitably get fired.