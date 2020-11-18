The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.



I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.



He threw plenty - 42 times (compared to only 13 rushing attempts by anyone not called Kyler Murray, or 18 including his scrambles) - thats about as one sided a passing game as you can get really; whereas Wilson only threw 28 times (and 31 carries with 10 by Wilson) - so more balanced (actually more run focussed)The Cards OL was TERRIBLE at protecting both the RB and Murray himself, which meant he was always under significantly more pressure and took 2 big hits early on in the game - and as the run game was SO BAD - they had a total of 57 yards from their 18 attemps, or 3.1 yards a carry - their WORST game this year by MILES, and less than Hyde did individually and less than 60% of the YPC then Seattle managed (165 yards from 31 carries making more than 5.3 YPC)The problem there were 2/3 times where a more accurate pass was needed, and his arm clearly was slightly aching and that hindered him; also there was a couple of times where he did throw well, and the WRs just dropped it; they also got pinged for a lot more yardage in penalties compared to the Seahawks, and I thought unfairly at times.