« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1441 1442 1443 1444 1445 [1446]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1677107 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57800 on: November 18, 2020, 11:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 18, 2020, 11:28:59 PM
Daft decision as because of his religious beliefs Dan Walker doesn't work on Sundays, so he won't be doing the super bowl. :o



Wait what? You can do that? Now, I just need to find or found a religion where you can't work on a day other than Sunday... ;D
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57801 on: November 19, 2020, 12:01:41 PM »
Didn't realise how easy the Steelers schedule has been so far. They have played 3 of the NFC East, the Bengals, Titans, Browns, Broncos and Texans.

The Ravens are tough but thats it really. I think 10 or so teams would be unbeaten or have one loss with that schedule.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57802 on: November 19, 2020, 08:04:55 PM »
Decent TNF for once, Cards at the Seahawks could be a cracker.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57803 on: November 19, 2020, 08:32:24 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 19, 2020, 08:04:55 PM
Decent TNF for once, Cards at the Seahawks could be a cracker.

it's going to be black vs green though so might look pretty horrific. a pity.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57804 on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 AM »
Isaiah Simmons is going to be some player. There was a small bit of chatter before the draft that Green Bay might trade up to get him. Alas, they didn't and went for a QB instead. Rodgers has got it back this year and we really could have done with a bit more help on defence if we were to go on a Superbowl run.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57805 on: Yesterday at 01:47:41 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 19, 2020, 08:32:24 PM
it's going to be black vs green though so might look pretty horrific. a pity.

The Cards alternate black uniforms are not that bad, the Seahawks reverse green/navy are very garish.

I quite liked the Bears reverse orange/navy jerseys they wore against the Vikings on Monday
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57806 on: Yesterday at 09:00:52 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:47:41 AM
The Cards alternate black uniforms are not that bad, the Seahawks reverse green/navy are very garish.

I quite liked the Bears reverse orange/navy jerseys they wore against the Vikings on Monday

I reckon they look dreadful in orange. Especially considering I think their usual navy, their white, their throwback and their old throwback all look good!
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57807 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 AM »
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57808 on: Yesterday at 12:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:36:56 AM
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.


Yeah I thought Murray could get 350 to 400 yards in the game. Pretty disappointing performance. Isaiah Simmons is some football player though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57809 on: Yesterday at 12:40:25 PM »
I see the seahawks didn't go mono rancid green again, which is a good thing anyway. It's still bad, but it's just less bad.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57810 on: Yesterday at 03:16:16 PM »
Murray had a sore arm, I can imagine that makes you less inclined to throw
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57811 on: Yesterday at 04:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:16:16 PM
Murray had a sore arm, I can imagine that makes you less inclined to throw

True yeah. He's very brave standing in the pocket for a fella that size as well.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57812 on: Yesterday at 06:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:36:56 AM
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.

He threw plenty - 42 times (compared to only 13 rushing attempts by anyone not called Kyler Murray, or 18 including his scrambles) - thats about as one sided a passing game as you can get really; whereas Wilson only threw 28 times (and 31 carries with 10 by Wilson) - so more balanced (actually more run focussed)

The Cards OL was TERRIBLE at protecting both the RB and Murray himself, which meant he was always under significantly more pressure and took 2 big hits early on in the game - and as the run game was SO BAD - they had a total of 57 yards from their 18 attemps, or 3.1  yards a carry - their WORST game this year by MILES, and less than Hyde did individually and less than 60% of the YPC then Seattle managed (165 yards from 31 carries making more than 5.3 YPC)

The problem there were 2/3 times where a more accurate pass was needed, and his arm clearly was slightly aching and that hindered him; also there was a couple of times where he did throw well, and the WRs just dropped it; they also got pinged for a lot more yardage in penalties compared to the Seahawks, and I thought unfairly at times. 
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57813 on: Yesterday at 07:27:36 PM »
Big time ballgame last night.

Huge win for the Seattle Seahawks.
Logged

Offline Thetrickyreds

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • Unbearable.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57814 on: Yesterday at 09:40:31 PM »
No Carson either for Seattle, can't help but feel Arizona are still a year or two away from really being the team they want to be.

Desperate for them to get Ettiene in the draft.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57815 on: Today at 01:01:42 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 18, 2020, 11:26:23 AM
Surprised they didn't get Jermaine Jenas in to replace Chappers.

Gutted Coombs not got the job.  Really good on the the NFL show and seems like a nice guy too.

Apparently Coombs is presenting Basketball over on sky
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57816 on: Today at 03:17:25 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:54:59 PM
He threw plenty - 42 times (compared to only 13 rushing attempts by anyone not called Kyler Murray, or 18 including his scrambles) - thats about as one sided a passing game as you can get really; whereas Wilson only threw 28 times (and 31 carries with 10 by Wilson) - so more balanced (actually more run focussed)

The Cards OL was TERRIBLE at protecting both the RB and Murray himself, which meant he was always under significantly more pressure and took 2 big hits early on in the game - and as the run game was SO BAD - they had a total of 57 yards from their 18 attemps, or 3.1  yards a carry - their WORST game this year by MILES, and less than Hyde did individually and less than 60% of the YPC then Seattle managed (165 yards from 31 carries making more than 5.3 YPC)

The problem there were 2/3 times where a more accurate pass was needed, and his arm clearly was slightly aching and that hindered him; also there was a couple of times where he did throw well, and the WRs just dropped it; they also got pinged for a lot more yardage in penalties compared to the Seahawks, and I thought unfairly at times.

Agreed their run game was non-existent, but I put a lot of that down to Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner they were swarming over everything. OL for Arizona definitely not good enough though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 1441 1442 1443 1444 1445 [1446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 