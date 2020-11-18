« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57800 on: November 18, 2020, 11:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 18, 2020, 11:28:59 pm
Daft decision as because of his religious beliefs Dan Walker doesn't work on Sundays, so he won't be doing the super bowl. :o



Wait what? You can do that? Now, I just need to find or found a religion where you can't work on a day other than Sunday... ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57801 on: November 19, 2020, 12:01:41 pm »
Didn't realise how easy the Steelers schedule has been so far. They have played 3 of the NFC East, the Bengals, Titans, Browns, Broncos and Texans.

The Ravens are tough but thats it really. I think 10 or so teams would be unbeaten or have one loss with that schedule.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57802 on: November 19, 2020, 08:04:55 pm »
Decent TNF for once, Cards at the Seahawks could be a cracker.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57803 on: November 19, 2020, 08:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 19, 2020, 08:04:55 pm
Decent TNF for once, Cards at the Seahawks could be a cracker.

it's going to be black vs green though so might look pretty horrific. a pity.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57804 on: November 20, 2020, 01:44:03 am »
Isaiah Simmons is going to be some player. There was a small bit of chatter before the draft that Green Bay might trade up to get him. Alas, they didn't and went for a QB instead. Rodgers has got it back this year and we really could have done with a bit more help on defence if we were to go on a Superbowl run.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57805 on: November 20, 2020, 01:47:41 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 19, 2020, 08:32:24 pm
it's going to be black vs green though so might look pretty horrific. a pity.

The Cards alternate black uniforms are not that bad, the Seahawks reverse green/navy are very garish.

I quite liked the Bears reverse orange/navy jerseys they wore against the Vikings on Monday
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57806 on: November 20, 2020, 09:00:52 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 20, 2020, 01:47:41 am
The Cards alternate black uniforms are not that bad, the Seahawks reverse green/navy are very garish.

I quite liked the Bears reverse orange/navy jerseys they wore against the Vikings on Monday

I reckon they look dreadful in orange. Especially considering I think their usual navy, their white, their throwback and their old throwback all look good!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57807 on: November 20, 2020, 11:36:56 am »
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57808 on: November 20, 2020, 12:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November 20, 2020, 11:36:56 am
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.


Yeah I thought Murray could get 350 to 400 yards in the game. Pretty disappointing performance. Isaiah Simmons is some football player though.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57809 on: November 20, 2020, 12:40:25 pm »
I see the seahawks didn't go mono rancid green again, which is a good thing anyway. It's still bad, but it's just less bad.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57810 on: November 20, 2020, 03:16:16 pm »
Murray had a sore arm, I can imagine that makes you less inclined to throw
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57811 on: November 20, 2020, 04:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 03:16:16 pm
Murray had a sore arm, I can imagine that makes you less inclined to throw

True yeah. He's very brave standing in the pocket for a fella that size as well.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57812 on: November 20, 2020, 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November 20, 2020, 11:36:56 am
The Cardinals were awful last night. Seahawks defence was playing really well against the rush and Kyler struggled to respond.

I don't understand why they didn't try to throw the ball more. Seattle's defence has been awful against it all year.

He threw plenty - 42 times (compared to only 13 rushing attempts by anyone not called Kyler Murray, or 18 including his scrambles) - thats about as one sided a passing game as you can get really; whereas Wilson only threw 28 times (and 31 carries with 10 by Wilson) - so more balanced (actually more run focussed)

The Cards OL was TERRIBLE at protecting both the RB and Murray himself, which meant he was always under significantly more pressure and took 2 big hits early on in the game - and as the run game was SO BAD - they had a total of 57 yards from their 18 attemps, or 3.1  yards a carry - their WORST game this year by MILES, and less than Hyde did individually and less than 60% of the YPC then Seattle managed (165 yards from 31 carries making more than 5.3 YPC)

The problem there were 2/3 times where a more accurate pass was needed, and his arm clearly was slightly aching and that hindered him; also there was a couple of times where he did throw well, and the WRs just dropped it; they also got pinged for a lot more yardage in penalties compared to the Seahawks, and I thought unfairly at times. 
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57813 on: November 20, 2020, 07:27:36 pm »
Big time ballgame last night.

Huge win for the Seattle Seahawks.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57814 on: November 20, 2020, 09:40:31 pm »
No Carson either for Seattle, can't help but feel Arizona are still a year or two away from really being the team they want to be.

Desperate for them to get Ettiene in the draft.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57815 on: November 21, 2020, 01:01:42 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 18, 2020, 11:26:23 am
Surprised they didn't get Jermaine Jenas in to replace Chappers.

Gutted Coombs not got the job.  Really good on the the NFL show and seems like a nice guy too.

Apparently Coombs is presenting Basketball over on sky
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57816 on: November 21, 2020, 03:17:25 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 20, 2020, 06:54:59 pm
He threw plenty - 42 times (compared to only 13 rushing attempts by anyone not called Kyler Murray, or 18 including his scrambles) - thats about as one sided a passing game as you can get really; whereas Wilson only threw 28 times (and 31 carries with 10 by Wilson) - so more balanced (actually more run focussed)

The Cards OL was TERRIBLE at protecting both the RB and Murray himself, which meant he was always under significantly more pressure and took 2 big hits early on in the game - and as the run game was SO BAD - they had a total of 57 yards from their 18 attemps, or 3.1  yards a carry - their WORST game this year by MILES, and less than Hyde did individually and less than 60% of the YPC then Seattle managed (165 yards from 31 carries making more than 5.3 YPC)

The problem there were 2/3 times where a more accurate pass was needed, and his arm clearly was slightly aching and that hindered him; also there was a couple of times where he did throw well, and the WRs just dropped it; they also got pinged for a lot more yardage in penalties compared to the Seahawks, and I thought unfairly at times.

Agreed their run game was non-existent, but I put a lot of that down to Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner they were swarming over everything. OL for Arizona definitely not good enough though.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57817 on: November 22, 2020, 08:45:01 am »
@Shefter
So all together, Saints QB Drew Brees suffered 11 rib fractures - eight on his left side, three on his right, per @WerderEdESPN.

Was Drew Brees sacked by a bus last week or something?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57818 on: November 22, 2020, 10:06:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 22, 2020, 08:45:01 am
@Shefter
So all together, Saints QB Drew Brees suffered 11 rib fractures - eight on his left side, three on his right, per @WerderEdESPN.

Was Drew Brees sacked by a bus last week or something?

Bettis retired years ago.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57819 on: November 22, 2020, 06:50:15 pm »
Carson Wentz threw the worst pass I've ever seen for a pick six. It was a screen pass to the RB that was honestly overthrown forward by 10 yards. I think Wentz is done as a starter of any quality.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57820 on: November 22, 2020, 06:54:12 pm »
fumble, another fumble leading to possible safety, no! a holding penalty, actually it didn't come back out of the EZ after all so it's a touchback.

this is what happens when bad teams play each other. they manage to fuck up in new and exciting/confusing ways.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57821 on: November 22, 2020, 09:45:40 pm »
Joe Burrow got his knee utterly mangled today at FedEx Field, the place where QB legs come to die.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57822 on: November 22, 2020, 09:54:51 pm »
The evil empire sorry, the Pats ;) lose against the Texans. :lmao
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57823 on: November 22, 2020, 10:19:36 pm »
Packers Jones just scored a touchdown. Jumps into the crowd to celebrate, then does high-fives with some more fans. Sorry for dragging covid into this but it just looked and felt wrong.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57824 on: November 23, 2020, 12:16:51 am »
Other than the 2nd quarter, the Packers (and Rodgers by extension) have been average against a no more than decent Colts team.  in the whole of the 2nd half, the Packers have had 3 first downs total, coming up to the 2 minute warning. 
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57825 on: November 23, 2020, 12:21:46 am »
Although that lasty 15 seconds of play was utterly and totally farcical - from both sides
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57826 on: November 23, 2020, 12:32:08 am »
Flag flag flag flag flag flag flag.

If I'm Reich I'd be going mental at my fucking offense for committing penalties on seemingly every single play there. They took about 8 seconds off the clock and allowed the packers to keep a time out.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57827 on: November 23, 2020, 12:38:56 am »
I've not followed the league this season much so tell me: How in the fuck are the Browns 7-3?  :o Did 'Money' Mayfield finally come good?
 
Also, is the NFC East the most pathetic division in NFL history?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57828 on: November 23, 2020, 12:40:01 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 23, 2020, 12:32:08 am
Flag flag flag flag flag flag flag.

If I'm Reich I'd be going mental at my fucking offense for committing penalties on seemingly every single play there. They took about 8 seconds off the clock and allowed the packers to keep a time out.

Equally, a lot of those wouldn't have been called last year for holding - and don't seem to when the packers do similar as they have a couple times in this drive
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57829 on: November 23, 2020, 01:00:47 am »
shipping 28 points in the first half is rubbish, but holding an aaron rodgers team to just 3 points in the second half is pretty impressive. good win by the colts.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57830 on: November 23, 2020, 01:02:08 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 23, 2020, 12:16:51 am
Other than the 2nd quarter, the Packers (and Rodgers by extension) have been average against a no more than decent Colts team.  in the whole of the 2nd half, the Packers have had 3 first downs total, coming up to the 2 minute warning.

Colts have the highest rated defence in the league.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57831 on: November 23, 2020, 01:03:24 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 23, 2020, 12:38:56 am
I've not followed the league this season much so tell me: How in the fuck are the Browns 7-3?  :o Did 'Money' Mayfield finally come good?
 
Also, is the NFC East the most pathetic division in NFL history?

because they have talent. they've still lost to teams better than them though.

and......maybe. though highly amusing, to me anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57832 on: November 23, 2020, 01:03:38 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 23, 2020, 12:40:01 am
Equally, a lot of those wouldn't have been called last year for holding - and don't seem to when the packers do similar as they have a couple times in this drive

Which of those wasn't a hold? They were all clear as day. Did Rodgers shit in your cornflakes at some stage or something?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57833 on: November 23, 2020, 04:36:17 am »
Just been watching a stream of the Raiders/Chiefs game & gutted LV lost 35-31 to a winning 65 second, 75 yard drive by Mahomes with a winning 22yd pass to Kelce.  Thought we'd done enough to get into OT after going 31-28 up.

But the Raiders have shown this season so far they are definitely on the up. Think they can finish 10-6 maybe 11-5. Should be enough for 1 of the 3 wildcards.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57834 on: November 23, 2020, 08:24:51 am »
Couldnt we have sent Pederson instead of Reich to the colts? I actually dont see any near future for this eagles team... Wentz has the decision making of a drunk child, our skill positions are injured all the time, Pederson thinks he is a genius with his shit playcalling and our defense only performs when we are far behind, as soon as we score, we get dunked on in the next drive... i said a few years ago that i wont complain for a long time if we win a superbowl, but this is getting really bad now :(
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57835 on: November 23, 2020, 09:16:44 am »
Wtf is Dallas doing winning games? I thought they were tanking for draft picks?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57836 on: November 23, 2020, 10:43:23 am »
matt patricia has about 6 weeks left in his job.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57837 on: November 23, 2020, 10:44:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 23, 2020, 10:43:23 am
matt patricia has about 6 weeks left in his job.

Honestly how has he not gone yet? That roster has some talent on it and it's being completely wasted.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57838 on: November 23, 2020, 10:57:04 am »
How do the Raiders defense leave Travis Kelce completely alone by like 10 yards in the end zone with 30 seconds left to go?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57839 on: November 23, 2020, 11:09:31 am »
A couple of shoddy looking games in the time slots I'll be able to watch on thursday, though I do love deshaun watson so will enjoy watching him play regardless.

