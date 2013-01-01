« previous next »
« Reply #57760 on: Today at 12:34:58 AM »
Evan Washburn is not a real person. He somehow looks even more like a robot then he ever has.
« Reply #57761 on: Today at 12:37:42 AM »
3 way tie in the AFC West, Cards vs Seahawks on TNF
« Reply #57762 on: Today at 12:40:02 AM »
Wow, Murray's escapability and arm on show there.  Absurd high-pointing of the football and catch from Hopkins too.
« Reply #57763 on: Today at 12:42:44 AM »
Steelers go to 9-0 comfortable win against Bengals.

« Reply #57764 on: Today at 01:00:59 AM »
And the texans traded Hopkins for a half decent running back

Sent from my SM-G981B using Tapatalk
« Reply #57765 on: Today at 01:07:36 AM »
An amazing last second TD by Murray & Hopkins, how he managed to get control of the football with 3 defenders round him.

Makes it a three way tie at the top of the NFC West (the toughest division), Cardinals, Rams & Seahawks all 6-3 (Cardinals top due to their record against the rest of the division).  Makes the TNF clash between the Seahawks & Cardinals even more tasty!!

Here is the playoff picture (as of now)

AFC
1. Steelers 9-0 (1st AFC North)
2. Chiefs 8-1 (1st AFC West)
3. Bills 7-3 (1st AFC East)
4. Colts 6-3 (1st AFC South)
5. Ravens 6-2 (2nd AFC North, to play Patriots Sunday night EST)
6. Raiders 6-3 (2nd AFC West)
7. Dolphins 6-3 (2nd AFC East)

8. Browns 6-3 (3rd AFC North)
9. Titans 6-3 (2nd AFC South)

NFC
1. Packers 7-2 (1st NFC North)
2. Saints 7-2 (1st NFC South)
3. Cardinals 6-3 (1st NFC West)
4. Eagles 3-5-1 (1st NFC East)
5. Bucs 7-3 (2nd NFC South)
6. Rams 6-3 (2nd NFC West)
7. Seahawks 6-3 (3rd NFC West)

8. Bears 5-4 (2nd NFC North)
9. Lions 4-5 (3rd NFC North)

No 1 seed would get a bye & then 2nd v 7th, 3rd vs 6th & 4th vs 5th in 3 wild cards.  If there's issues with coronavirus & season had to be shortened, it could be a 16 team playoff & no byes, so 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7 etc in round of 16.

Still 7 weeks to go, but things are bubbling up nicely!!
« Reply #57766 on: Today at 04:18:12 AM »
That was some weather in Foxboro, lashing it down big time near the end of the game, Pats get a win
