An amazing last second TD by Murray & Hopkins, how he managed to get control of the football with 3 defenders round him.



Makes it a three way tie at the top of the NFC West (the toughest division), Cardinals, Rams & Seahawks all 6-3 (Cardinals top due to their record against the rest of the division). Makes the TNF clash between the Seahawks & Cardinals even more tasty!!



Here is the playoff picture (as of now)



AFC

1. Steelers 9-0 (1st AFC North)

2. Chiefs 8-1 (1st AFC West)

3. Bills 7-3 (1st AFC East)

4. Colts 6-3 (1st AFC South)

5. Ravens 6-2 (2nd AFC North, to play Patriots Sunday night EST)

6. Raiders 6-3 (2nd AFC West)

7. Dolphins 6-3 (2nd AFC East)



8. Browns 6-3 (3rd AFC North)

9. Titans 6-3 (2nd AFC South)



NFC

1. Packers 7-2 (1st NFC North)

2. Saints 7-2 (1st NFC South)

3. Cardinals 6-3 (1st NFC West)

4. Eagles 3-5-1 (1st NFC East)

5. Bucs 7-3 (2nd NFC South)

6. Rams 6-3 (2nd NFC West)

7. Seahawks 6-3 (3rd NFC West)



8. Bears 5-4 (2nd NFC North)

9. Lions 4-5 (3rd NFC North)



No 1 seed would get a bye & then 2nd v 7th, 3rd vs 6th & 4th vs 5th in 3 wild cards. If there's issues with coronavirus & season had to be shortened, it could be a 16 team playoff & no byes, so 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7 etc in round of 16.



Still 7 weeks to go, but things are bubbling up nicely!!