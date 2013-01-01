An amazing last second TD by Murray & Hopkins, how he managed to get control of the football with 3 defenders round him.
Makes it a three way tie at the top of the NFC West (the toughest division), Cardinals, Rams & Seahawks all 6-3 (Cardinals top due to their record against the rest of the division). Makes the TNF clash between the Seahawks & Cardinals even more tasty!!
Here is the playoff picture (as of now)
AFC
1. Steelers 9-0 (1st AFC North)
2. Chiefs 8-1 (1st AFC West)
3. Bills 7-3 (1st AFC East)
4. Colts 6-3 (1st AFC South)
5. Ravens 6-2 (2nd AFC North, to play Patriots Sunday night EST)
6. Raiders 6-3 (2nd AFC West)
7. Dolphins 6-3 (2nd AFC East)
8. Browns 6-3 (3rd AFC North)
9. Titans 6-3 (2nd AFC South)
NFC
1. Packers 7-2 (1st NFC North)
2. Saints 7-2 (1st NFC South)
3. Cardinals 6-3 (1st NFC West)
4. Eagles 3-5-1 (1st NFC East)
5. Bucs 7-3 (2nd NFC South)
6. Rams 6-3 (2nd NFC West)
7. Seahawks 6-3 (3rd NFC West)
8. Bears 5-4 (2nd NFC North)
9. Lions 4-5 (3rd NFC North)
No 1 seed would get a bye & then 2nd v 7th, 3rd vs 6th & 4th vs 5th in 3 wild cards. If there's issues with coronavirus & season had to be shortened, it could be a 16 team playoff & no byes, so 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7 etc in round of 16.
Still 7 weeks to go, but things are bubbling up nicely!!