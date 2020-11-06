« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1437 1438 1439 1440 1441 [1442]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1670006 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57640 on: November 6, 2020, 08:31:54 AM »
the 9ers record without jimmyg under shanahan is fucking dismal.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57641 on: November 6, 2020, 02:17:33 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  6, 2020, 08:31:54 AM
the 9ers record without jimmyg under shanahan is fucking dismal.
I imagine that's the same with most coaches when their starting quarterback is injured?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57642 on: November 6, 2020, 02:20:11 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November  6, 2020, 02:17:33 PM
I imagine that's the same with most coaches when their starting quarterback is injured?

this is true but jimmyg isn't even really that good.

and I mean fucking dismal, not just bad. before they brought him in they had something like 1 win on the season and then went on a weird unbeaten run to end it. they started the next season ok, then he got injured and they were so bad they ended up getting bosa at #2 in the draft.
« Last Edit: November 6, 2020, 02:22:17 PM by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57643 on: November 6, 2020, 02:29:36 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  6, 2020, 02:20:11 PM
this is true but jimmyg isn't even really that good.

and I mean fucking dismal, not just bad. before they brought him in they had something like 1 win on the season and then went on a weird unbeaten run to end it. they started the next season ok, then he got injured and they were so bad they ended up getting bosa at #2 in the draft.
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57644 on: November 6, 2020, 04:11:03 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November  6, 2020, 02:29:36 PM
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?

Yep Jimmy Garoppolo was what, less than 10 minutes game time away from winning a super bowl then Chiefs turned up, he's a good QB, just injuries have plagued him.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57645 on: November 6, 2020, 05:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November  6, 2020, 02:29:36 PM
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?

I never said he was bad, just that he isn't that good.

a better qb makes that throw to sanders and the 9ers probably win that superbowl. much like goff vs the patriots.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57646 on: November 6, 2020, 10:23:04 PM »
It's an interesting question for young QBs or QBs that were in line for a big contract.

For Goff, Wentz, etc, they were on rookie deals, so you can spend a ton of cap room to build around them.  The hope is that you can compete even when they're still on their rookie deal.  You can make trades and FA signings to hurry up the build.  The hope is that when they're ready for their contract extension, they're good enough that even when the cap room is blown up by their contracts and the team gets worse around them, they're now elite QBs that can compete no matter what.  Then, it's all about draft picks, cheap FAs, and smart trades.  After all, your elite QB should make decent players look great.  You don't need the best WRs, RB, OL, and TE to look good on offense.

The problem is how to properly assess.  Are Goff and Wentz that good?  Should they have gotten their money?  Based on their early career numbers, probably yes?  But can they truly elevate a team?

You can almost go full Bill Walsh and get a new QB every year until you hit the jackpot.  Then you know you can sign that guy to a long-term deal and be done with it.  Otherwise, just keep getting rookie QBs and cheap QBs and surround them with talent, and even if they look decent, if you're not convinced, jettison them towards the end of their rookie/cheap deals (before you have to re-sign them), and start all over.

Unfortunately, it's not that easy to take emotion out of the decision.  Given the success early in their careers, it's hard to just move on.  Imagine if the Rams never offered Goff the money and instead traded him away for a pick and then drafted another QB, keeping high-end talent around the QB for as long as possible.  They could keep doing it until they get the right guy.  But Goff made a Super Bowl so early in his career.  If he got traded and then won a Super Bowl elsewhere (while the next Rams QB sucked), the GM would never get a job again.  Screwing up the QB position in the modern NFL is not a way to keep and get jobs.  So it's easy to just give Goff the money.  Then his O-Line got worse last year.  Then they let Cooks go, etc.

For guys like Garappolo, Cousins, etc, it's a similar problem.  As soon as you give them the big money, you're going to have to clever with cap room.  If they aren't actually that good and elevate the team much, you're going to have to hope you hit on draft picks to sustain any success.  Garoppolo looked like a stud when he first got traded to the Niners, who were desperate for a long-term QB option.  They had to re-sign him.  Luckily for the Niners, he's been solid for them, and they can cut him without much of a cap hit soon.  After the initial Cousins contract, the Vikings already had to deal with a declining defense but gave Cousins an extension after a good year last year.  But now they're struggling, and they're on the hook for another year or two.  They can trade him in 2021 (any takers though?) and take a lower cap hit, but otherwise they'll have to keep until after the 2021 offseason.  They won't be able to spend the money they need to improve the OL and defense soon.

When you find and develop a Mahomes, it's easier.  KC's OLine has gotten some criticism, and they'll have to deal with replacing key players once Mahomes' massive contract kicks in.  But it's a QB on a hall-of-fame trajectory, and he should have the ability to make cheap draft picks and FAs look good (while retaining 1 or 2 good offensive options), so you don't have to blow up your defense too.  But for most teams, that QB contract is a monster to deal with.  Don't give it, and you'll be ridiculed if the placement isn't good.  Do it, and if he's not that good, it's often cap hell for a period of time that could lead to a rebuild.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57647 on: November 7, 2020, 01:06:21 AM »
There is also another option, call it the....Chicago.

Just have bad QBs in perpetuity.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57648 on: November 7, 2020, 03:00:38 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  7, 2020, 01:06:21 AM
There is also another option, call it the....Chicago.

Just have bad QBs in perpetuity.

Did somebody from Chicago run over your dog or something, you give them so much shit considering this is a league with the Jets in it.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57649 on: November 7, 2020, 03:37:57 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on November  7, 2020, 03:00:38 PM
Did somebody from Chicago run over your dog or something, you give them so much shit considering this is a league with the Jets in it.

Not at all, I'd like to see them do well.

I respect their determination to never have good QB play even as the nfl has become more and more of a passing league. I mean when your records are held by sid luckman who played in about 1870 and smoking jay, that's something.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57650 on: Yesterday at 06:47:16 PM »
Panthers convert a fake punt, end up getting a TD later in the drive, lead 14-3 at the Chiefs
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57651 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on November  7, 2020, 03:00:38 PM
Did somebody from Chicago run over your dog or something, you give them so much shit considering this is a league with the Jets in it.

As a bears fan, I agree with him. Sick to death of sub-par qbs.hope Allen is ok, looked a bad one
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57652 on: Yesterday at 07:46:53 PM »
scott hanson on RZ said "so far chicago only have 2" and I thought the next word out of his mouth was going to be "yards"

it was "offensive first downs" so not quite as bad. they did immediately get a 3rd.

Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,857
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57653 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  7, 2020, 01:06:21 AM
There is also another option, call it the....Chicago.

Just have bad QBs in perpetuity.
The Washington option unfortunately seems to be have your QBs leg mangled in 3 different directions. It's the Theismann Experience mixed with Groundhog Day.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57654 on: Yesterday at 08:28:41 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:46:53 PM
scott hanson on RZ said "so far chicago only have 2" and I thought the next word out of his mouth was going to be "yards"

it was "offensive first downs" so not quite as bad. they did immediately get a 3rd.

Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57655 on: Yesterday at 08:34:43 PM »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 08:28:41 PM


they've even managed to trouble the scorers!

with a FG.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57656 on: Yesterday at 09:06:27 PM »
Rough day on the job for Russel Wilson. The Seahawks defense hasnt been very good either.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57657 on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM »
The uniforms the Raiders are wearing are awful, can't see any numbers.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57658 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:06:27 PM
Rough day on the job for Russel Wilson. The Seahawks defense hasnt been very good either.

That result seems to have been coming for the seahawks.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57659 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 PM »
So I knew vaguely that the Seahawks had one of the worst pass defenses in the league and have a ropey defense overall, but just looked it up: going into today, they've given up 461 yards per game (last in the NFL).  Next worst is Jacksonville with 424 yards allowed per game.

Seattle also has by far the worst pass defense with 359 yards given up per game (and just gave up 400+ yards to Josh Allen).

The power of free agency, salary cap, and having to give QBs big contracts:  Legion of Boom to this in less than 5 years.

Maybe a healthy Adams will do something to help long-term.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57660 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 PM »
Watching Tua & Murray is great fun, off charts agility at times
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57661 on: Today at 12:13:39 AM »
murray barely gets touched when he runs. it's amazing to watch.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57662 on: Today at 12:21:33 AM »
Chargers:

@Cin:  W 16-13
KC:  L 23-20 OT
CAR:  L 21-16
@TB:  L 38-31
@NO:  L 30-27 OT (missed GW FG - hit the upright)
JAX:  W 39-29
@DEN:  L 31-30 (Denver GW TD as time expired)
LV:  L 31-26 (incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired)

If the Chargers could finish a game, they'd be the best team in football.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57663 on: Today at 12:24:14 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:21:33 AM
Chargers:

@Cin:  W 16-13
KC:  L 23-20 OT
CAR:  L 21-16
@TB:  L 38-31
@NO:  L 30-27 OT (missed GW FG - hit the upright)
JAX:  W 39-29
@DEN:  L 31-30 (Denver GW TD as time expired)
LV:  L 31-26 (incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired)

If the Chargers could finish a game, they'd be the best team in football.

Yep watched the game, ball was caught but popped out as the player hit the ground, TD was originally awarded but correctly overturned after review, another heartbreaker for the Chargers on the last play..
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57664 on: Today at 12:26:53 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:21:33 AM
Chargers:

@Cin:  W 16-13
KC:  L 23-20 OT
CAR:  L 21-16
@TB:  L 38-31
@NO:  L 30-27 OT (missed GW FG - hit the upright)
JAX:  W 39-29
@DEN:  L 31-30 (Denver GW TD as time expired)
LV:  L 31-26 (incomplete pass at the goal line as time expired)

If the Chargers could finish a game, they'd be the best team in football.

if the chargers moved to another city, changed their name, colours, logo, ownership, all of their players, coaches and staff then maybe, MAYBE, they might get rid of whatever voodoo curse that's on them.

otherwise, chargers gonna charger.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57665 on: Today at 12:28:00 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:26:53 AM
if the chargers moved to another city, changed their name, colours, logo, ownership, all of their players, coaches and staff then maybe, MAYBE, they might get rid of whatever voodoo curse that's on them.

otherwise, chargers gonna charger.

Swap cities with the Jets. ;D
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57666 on: Today at 12:39:03 AM »
I reckon that's an awful decision by tomlin to go for it on 4th down there. Just kick the fucking FG and go up by 8.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57667 on: Today at 12:41:56 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:39:03 AM
I reckon that's an awful decision by tomlin to go for it on 4th down there. Just kick the fucking FG and go up by 8.

Same feelings, but Steelers get the win, go 8-0.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57668 on: Today at 12:49:58 AM »
\how about the Bills 7-2, whilst Seahawks offence is good there defence has been anything but good, given up 243 points from 8 games.

Pats on a bye week this week. ;)
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,439
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57669 on: Today at 01:14:27 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:13:39 AM
murray barely gets touched when he runs. it's amazing to watch.
And he threw a dirtball on 3rd down and they missed the fg to tie it.

Tua and 0.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57670 on: Today at 02:57:03 AM »
This is one of the worst halves of football I have ever seen from any team, college or pro.

The Bucs should be embarrassed.  Brady forcing the ball to Antonio Brown after a 20-yard completion to Evans (first target) down 31-0 sums up how pathetic this is.

The defense is absolute hot garbage, and it would be even worse if Jared Cook didn't fumble inside the 5 trying to fight for the end zone.

I mean, what did Arians, Bowles, and Brady do all week?  Talk up Antonio Brown?  How about game planning for the Saints?  How about running the ball?  How about looking at your best receiver, especially if you're throwing jump balls deep?  How about not giving Michael Thomas the 7-10 yard passes?

All will be forgotten if they make a run rest of the season, but this is a joke.

At least the Bucs have the talent to try to make the score look closer than it is.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,035
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57671 on: Today at 04:21:42 AM »
3 picks by Brady, terrible game all around from the Bucs.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57672 on: Today at 08:20:34 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:24:14 AM
Yep watched the game, ball was caught but popped out as the player hit the ground, TD was originally awarded but correctly overturned after review, another heartbreaker for the Chargers on the last play..

Hard to tell if our defence makes opposing players look good, but Herbert looks the real deal...but then so did Kalen Ballage.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork
Pages: 1 ... 1437 1438 1439 1440 1441 [1442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 