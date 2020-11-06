It's an interesting question for young QBs or QBs that were in line for a big contract.



For Goff, Wentz, etc, they were on rookie deals, so you can spend a ton of cap room to build around them. The hope is that you can compete even when they're still on their rookie deal. You can make trades and FA signings to hurry up the build. The hope is that when they're ready for their contract extension, they're good enough that even when the cap room is blown up by their contracts and the team gets worse around them, they're now elite QBs that can compete no matter what. Then, it's all about draft picks, cheap FAs, and smart trades. After all, your elite QB should make decent players look great. You don't need the best WRs, RB, OL, and TE to look good on offense.



The problem is how to properly assess. Are Goff and Wentz that good? Should they have gotten their money? Based on their early career numbers, probably yes? But can they truly elevate a team?



You can almost go full Bill Walsh and get a new QB every year until you hit the jackpot. Then you know you can sign that guy to a long-term deal and be done with it. Otherwise, just keep getting rookie QBs and cheap QBs and surround them with talent, and even if they look decent, if you're not convinced, jettison them towards the end of their rookie/cheap deals (before you have to re-sign them), and start all over.



Unfortunately, it's not that easy to take emotion out of the decision. Given the success early in their careers, it's hard to just move on. Imagine if the Rams never offered Goff the money and instead traded him away for a pick and then drafted another QB, keeping high-end talent around the QB for as long as possible. They could keep doing it until they get the right guy. But Goff made a Super Bowl so early in his career. If he got traded and then won a Super Bowl elsewhere (while the next Rams QB sucked), the GM would never get a job again. Screwing up the QB position in the modern NFL is not a way to keep and get jobs. So it's easy to just give Goff the money. Then his O-Line got worse last year. Then they let Cooks go, etc.



For guys like Garappolo, Cousins, etc, it's a similar problem. As soon as you give them the big money, you're going to have to clever with cap room. If they aren't actually that good and elevate the team much, you're going to have to hope you hit on draft picks to sustain any success. Garoppolo looked like a stud when he first got traded to the Niners, who were desperate for a long-term QB option. They had to re-sign him. Luckily for the Niners, he's been solid for them, and they can cut him without much of a cap hit soon. After the initial Cousins contract, the Vikings already had to deal with a declining defense but gave Cousins an extension after a good year last year. But now they're struggling, and they're on the hook for another year or two. They can trade him in 2021 (any takers though?) and take a lower cap hit, but otherwise they'll have to keep until after the 2021 offseason. They won't be able to spend the money they need to improve the OL and defense soon.



When you find and develop a Mahomes, it's easier. KC's OLine has gotten some criticism, and they'll have to deal with replacing key players once Mahomes' massive contract kicks in. But it's a QB on a hall-of-fame trajectory, and he should have the ability to make cheap draft picks and FAs look good (while retaining 1 or 2 good offensive options), so you don't have to blow up your defense too. But for most teams, that QB contract is a monster to deal with. Don't give it, and you'll be ridiculed if the placement isn't good. Do it, and if he's not that good, it's often cap hell for a period of time that could lead to a rebuild.