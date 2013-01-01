« previous next »
The NFL Thread

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57600 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 PM
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM
49ers traded Kwon Alexander to Saints for Kiko Alonso and conditional 5th round 2022 draft pick (potentially 2021 5th round pick if Alexander meets certain playing criteria in 2020).

With Alonso in a contract year and injured due to an ACL this looks like a contract dump by the 49ers since Alexander was going to be hugely expensive over the next 2 seasons and probably would have even cut in the off season anyway. Salary cap is going to be lower in 2021 plus Alexander is often injured and it's arguable that Dre Greenlaw is better and significantly cheaper. For the Saints they get an above linebacker for this season (and maybe beyond) to plug a gap in a season where they are going all in given it could be Brees last shout of another Super Bowl win.

The bit that stings for the 49ers is that the big contracts that they gave to Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford haven't really worked long term, and the knock-on effect is that they couldn't afford to extend an elite defensive lineman in DeForest Buckner. The trade for Emmanuel Sanders didn't work long term either and burnt draft picks too. Could argue Sanders, Alexander and Ford all helped the 9ers to an NFC Championship last year and that would reasonable. However, it seems like a high price to pay with Buckner being traded and likely that they won't be able to keep a number pf the raft of free agents they have this off season.

apparently they'd have got rid at the end of last season but for an injury.

talking of which, they're fucked now. jimmyg out for 6 weeks and kittle might be done for the season.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57601 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:36:30 PM

talking of which, they're fucked now. jimmyg out for 6 weeks and kittle might be done for the season.
They should full-on tank for the rest of the season. There's no chance of getting a playoff spot now. It's not like the ownership will put pressure on Lynch and Shanahan to get results this season.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57602 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:36:30 PM
jimmy g out for 6 weeks and kittle might be done for the season.

Lots of players already out and adding these 2 in doesn't bode well for the 49ers 2020 play off hopes (if there was any hope left). I think that apart from Dallas, the 49ers have the most contract value and most cap cap currently on IR -  about 28% of salary cap on IR. This will only increase when Kittle and Garoppolo go on IR.

The difficulty now is assessing Garoppolo before next off season, where the 49ers can get out of his contract with a small hit to their salary cap. With so many injuries to other offensive weapons, and Garappolo carrying an injury, I'm not sure what to make of his 6 starts this season. Is that  enough evidence to make a call on him after a Super Bowl run in his 1st full season? I think they keep him though it may depend on draft position and how desperate they are to re-sign the likes of Tarrt, Sherman, Verret etc. who'll be unrestricted free agents.
Something Worse

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57603 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 PM
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 09:51:33 AM
As an Eagles Fan i am absoloutely unsure what to think of this season, be happy that we are probably scraping this crap division and hoping for a playoff miracle?

I don't know what happenned to Wentz and Doug Pedersen, we were insanely good in the SB season, great playcalling, great QB play (with and without Wentz) and now Wentz is just heroballing while we completely rely on our defensive line destroying the oponnent. Something has to change soon, i just hope Wentz takes a look at himself and reconsiders is game... all 4 turnovers today were plays where he had enough time to just throw the ball away, but he just doesnt do that....

9 starters injured on offense, it was just Kelce and Wentz left standing before the Giants game I believe.

Kinda hard to overcome that.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57604 on: Yesterday at 09:49:09 PM
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 09:51:33 AM
As an Eagles Fan i am absoloutely unsure what to think of this season, be happy that we are probably scraping this crap division and hoping for a playoff miracle?

I don't know what happenned to Wentz and Doug Pedersen, we were insanely good in the SB season, great playcalling, great QB play (with and without Wentz) and now Wentz is just heroballing while we completely rely on our defensive line destroying the oponnent. Something has to change soon, i just hope Wentz takes a look at himself and reconsiders is game... all 4 turnovers today were plays where he had enough time to just throw the ball away, but he just doesnt do that....

We had Frank Reich in the Superbowl season
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57605 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:31:25 PM
9 starters injured on offense, it was just Kelce and Wentz left standing before the Giants game I believe.

Kinda hard to overcome that.

Wentz doesn't help himself, threw 2 picks & had a fumble, also took a stupid sack when he came out of the pocket & had time to throw the ball into touch, but held on far too long & was sacked, Wentz[123] had less passing yards than DiNucci[180] who wouldn't have been playing had Prescott & Dalton not been injured. Eagles gave up 4 turnovers to Cowboys 2, Eagles won the game, you don't win against good teams with stats like that.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57606 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:51:32 PM
They should full-on tank for the rest of the season. There's no chance of getting a playoff spot now. It's not like the ownership will put pressure on Lynch and Shanahan to get results this season.

Playing nick mullens I'm not sure they'll have to try and tank.


Wentz apparently has been just bad for most of the season with flashes of his usual decent play.
Something Worse

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57607 on: Yesterday at 09:58:30 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:50:30 PM
Wentz doesn't help himself, threw 2 picks & had a fumble, also took a stupid sack when he came out of the pocket & had time to throw the ball into touch, but held on far too long & was sacked, Wentz[123] had less passing yards than DiNucci[180] who wouldn't have been playing had Prescott & Dalton not been injured. Eagles gave up 4 turnovers to Cowboys 2, Eagles won the game, you don't win against good teams with stats like that.

Yeah I don't think Wentz has been good but when you're expecting to get hit on every play and have nobody to throw it to I'm not worried about him long term.

He has the least protection in the league according to an SNF graphic, I'm not surprised he's fucking up a bunch too.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57608 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 PM
The gints are getting smashed tonight.

Hopefully brown will get an injury on his first play and be out for the season.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57609 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:58:30 PM
Yeah I don't think Wentz has been good but when you're expecting to get hit on every play and have nobody to throw it to I'm not worried about him long term.

He has the least protection in the league according to an SNF graphic, I'm not surprised he's fucking up a bunch too.

 Knowing the situation that you're in you have to be smart, but Wentz seems to panic which leads to dumb plays, that sack Wentz took when he had time to throw the ball away case in point.

 
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57610 on: Today at 12:02:27 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:01:10 PM
The gints are getting smashed tonight.

Hopefully brown will get an injury on his first play and be out for the season.

T'would be hilarious, particularly if we get to see bitchy Tom Brady
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57611 on: Today at 04:38:16 AM
Really entertaining game tonight, dubious officiating notwithstanding.

It's incredible how similar Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold are.  Not having a good OL to start their careers has really made their pocket awareness and timing to be big issues.  Both can make plays on the run and make great throws, but both will often miss badly even with time (happy feet in the pocket) and make bad decisions.

Tonight, Jones' second interception while up 17-15 changed the game.  The Giants were in field goal range already, with a chance to get a 5-point lead or even a two-score lead in the 4th.  But under pressure, instead of going down, Jones throws a duck with a defender draped all over him, and it's picked.

On the final drive down 25-17, it was the complete extremes of Jones.  The first 4th down conversion was just ridiculous.  Dropping back with his blockers doing a decent job, Jones just panics and instead of stepping up, he just keeps dropping back, almost into a sack, before just heaving a duck towards Slayton, who makes a great play on the catch and run.  Jones then has a great 15 yard run for a first down, showing really good speed.  Later, Jones makes a poor throw and then takes an untimely sack.  Just when you've given up on him on 4th and 16, he moves outside the pocket and finds a receiver in soft coverage for a first down.  Before you know it, he makes a perfect throw to make it 25-23 with 30 seconds remaining.  Daniel "Eli Manning" Jones.

But, on the 2-pt conversion, the designed play is to Dion Lewis running towards the pylon.  It looks like that's the first option, and it's there, but for whatever reason, Jones hesitates and by the time he throws it, Antoine Winfield Jr. closes in.  It probably should've been PI (really close), but the refs picked it up.

It really is a roller-coaster with Jones.  You never want to give up on the talent he has, but he's also a turnover machine, partly due to bad decision-making.
