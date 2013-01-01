Really entertaining game tonight, dubious officiating notwithstanding.



It's incredible how similar Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold are. Not having a good OL to start their careers has really made their pocket awareness and timing to be big issues. Both can make plays on the run and make great throws, but both will often miss badly even with time (happy feet in the pocket) and make bad decisions.



Tonight, Jones' second interception while up 17-15 changed the game. The Giants were in field goal range already, with a chance to get a 5-point lead or even a two-score lead in the 4th. But under pressure, instead of going down, Jones throws a duck with a defender draped all over him, and it's picked.



On the final drive down 25-17, it was the complete extremes of Jones. The first 4th down conversion was just ridiculous. Dropping back with his blockers doing a decent job, Jones just panics and instead of stepping up, he just keeps dropping back, almost into a sack, before just heaving a duck towards Slayton, who makes a great play on the catch and run. Jones then has a great 15 yard run for a first down, showing really good speed. Later, Jones makes a poor throw and then takes an untimely sack. Just when you've given up on him on 4th and 16, he moves outside the pocket and finds a receiver in soft coverage for a first down. Before you know it, he makes a perfect throw to make it 25-23 with 30 seconds remaining. Daniel "Eli Manning" Jones.



But, on the 2-pt conversion, the designed play is to Dion Lewis running towards the pylon. It looks like that's the first option, and it's there, but for whatever reason, Jones hesitates and by the time he throws it, Antoine Winfield Jr. closes in. It probably should've been PI (really close), but the refs picked it up.



It really is a roller-coaster with Jones. You never want to give up on the talent he has, but he's also a turnover machine, partly due to bad decision-making.